3DPRINTUK doubles production capacity with new HP MJF system and grows EOS print farm

3DPRINTUK, a leading provider of polymer Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) 3D printing processes for manufacturing, is excited to announce that it is continuing its growth trajectory in 2023. The company closed out 2022 with the news of its ISO 9001 accreditation, a significant milestone. As 2023 gets underway, the company is maintaining its steady growth trajectory as it moves forward with its internal investment plans.

To kick off this expansion, 3DPRINTUK has expanding its array of 3D printers to augment its production capacity and streamline delivery schedules for its customers. In January, the company added a third HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) machine, which increases capacity with this technology by 50%. Additionally, the company has added to its equipment by purchasing a new EOS Formiga Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) machine, bringing the total number of EOS SLS machines at its London facility to 13.

“It really is so gratifying that 3DPRINTUK continues to grow organically year on year,” said Nick Allen, 3DPRINTUK Managing Director, “We have huge expansion plans for 2023.”

Since its inception in 2011 with a single EOS machine, 3DPRINTUK has consistently grown and developed its expertise in PBF processes. The company now boasts comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and capacity, catering to a variety of applications in various industrial sectors as a low-volume production partner. By providing its clients with actual cost and time efficiencies compared to more traditional manufacturing methods for low-volume batch production, 3DPRINTUK can effectively fill the void between prototyping and injection molding by utilizing highly efficient methods, surpassing the constraints of alternative techniques such as CNC machining and vacuum casting.

Managing Director, Allen, said, “These new machines are just the beginning, and are a testament to the dedication of the entire 3DPRINTUK team and the commitment of our customers with existing and new applications. There is much more to come in the near future, including new technologies, new finishes and new materials — so watch this space!”

EOS’ FORMIGA P 110 FDR 3D printer. Image via EOS.

Activity in the 3D printing bureau market

Also in the UK, Yorkshire-based AME Group, a 3D printing and product development consultancy, launched a new 3D printing service bureau, AME-3D, after receiving £750,000 investment from NPIF-Mercia Equity Finance. The funding was the first significant investment in the company’s 20-year history and will be used to hire new staff, acquire new equipment, and launch two new brands. AME-3D will focus on providing 3D printing, manufacturing, and prototyping services to UK businesses and will also expand into low-volume production and direct manufacturing with dropshipping services. The company’s founder and finance director, Ian Jones, said that the new brand would support UK businesses in their post-Covid recovery plans and unlock the potential of 3D printing and low-volume production.

In the US, last year, private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners acquired 3D printing service provider RE3DTECH to expand its presence in the emerging industrial market. RE3DTECH utilizes its FFF, DMLS, and MJF machines portfolio to create end-use parts for clients in the defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors. CORE hopes to establish a “new 3D printing platform” through the acquisition. Based in Chicago, CORE has committed $700 million worth of capital on behalf of investors, mainly in US manufacturing and industrial technology-related firms.

CORE Industrial Partners’ acquisition of RE3DTECH is part of its ongoing investment strategy to back 3D printing-equipped bureaus. The firm also has a portfolio of companies, including 3DXTECH, Gearbox HT2 3D printer manufacturer, and Fathom, which offers rapid prototyping and low-volume production services.

More recently, SyBridge Technologies won a bid for the assets of now-bankrupt 3D printing bureau Fast Radius. At the time, CEO Byron J. Paul stated that combining Fast Radius’ cloud manufacturing and AI platform with SyBridge’s global design, prototyping, and manufacturing network would materially accelerate the firm’s vision of becoming a leading global industrial technology company. The acquisition will allow SyBridge to support customers throughout their entire product lifecycle, from design, engineering, and prototyping to production.

What does the future of 3D printing look like?

Featured image shows EOS and HP industrial 3D printing systems. Photo via 3DPRINTUK.