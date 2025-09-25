3DMakerpro Toucan: One Device, Endless 3D Scanning Possibilities

3D scanner manufacturer 3DMakerpro is launching the Toucan, a cable-free, all-in-one 3D scanner designed to make professional-grade scanning accessible to everyone—from hobbyists capturing intricate figurines to designers and artists working on life-sized sculptures. With its dual-module system, 8K color textures, and fully integrated JMStudio software, the Toucan delivers high precision, versatility, and convenience.

“From desktop figurines to life-size sculptures, Toucan lets you scan, edit, and fuse complete 3D models — all without a computer. Everything happens inside the device,” stated the company.

Toucan, a cable-free, all-in-one 3D scanner. Image via 3DMakerpro.

Performance and Key Features: “One for All, All in One”

The 3DMakerpro Toucan is designed to provide scanning that combines precision, versatility, and ease of use, aligning with its slogan, “One for all, all in one.” Its advanced blue-light system, powered by a high-end MEMS projector, captures fine details with high accuracy.

An electromagnetic drive pushes repeatability to 0.005 mm—ten times more precise than conventional electrostatic systems—making it suitable for everything from delicate figurines to life-sized sculptures. Dual power modes further enhance adaptability: Class 1 for eye-safe operation and Class 3R for scanning dark materials without compromising detail.

Toucan, a cable-free, all-in-one 3D scanner. Image via 3DMakerpro.

The Toucan is equipped with four 48MP RGB cameras that capture detailed textures, supporting both small- and large-format scanning to accommodate a range of object sizes.

Designed for professional results with consumer-level accessibility, the device integrates a manual scroll wheel for quick brightness adjustments, shortcut buttons for streamlined operation, and a 6-inch AMOLED display for clear real-time monitoring. Inside, an 8-core 2.4 GHz CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage provide reliable performance, while a 6,600 mAh battery supports up to 120 minutes of continuous use.

Thanks to 50W fast charging, the battery restores 80% of its capacity in just 30 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. All of this is housed in a durable metal body and paired with the built-in JMStudio software, allowing users to scan, edit, and finalize complete 3D models directly within the device—no computer required.

Toucan, a cable-free, all-in-one 3D scanner. Image via 3DMakerpro.

How the Scanning Process Works

Using the Toucan 3D Scanner is designed to be straightforward and intuitive. The process begins by selecting “New Scan,” after which the user adjusts the depth of field to minimize interference from surrounding elements—100–200 mm is recommended for best results. Brightness calibration follows to avoid either overexposed, washed-out details or excessively dark areas.

Registration can be handled in several ways: by relying on the object’s geometric features, using individual markers, or opting for global marker mode, which captures all markers before focusing on the target to avoid tracking loss.

Texture capture is equally flexible. When enabled, Color Mode produces full-color scans at higher data volumes—ideal when paired with low-quality mesh generation to maintain performance. Alternatively, Monochrome Mode can be selected to reduce file size without sacrificing essential details.

Scanning itself is done at a working distance of 200–250 mm, with the turntable rotated manually in 45-degree increments to ensure complete coverage. Once the scan is complete, editing is handled directly on the device. The model can be rotated to the desired angle, with unwanted portions trimmed away before finalizing the file.

From there, the point cloud data is converted into a triangular mesh by selecting “Mesh Generation.” Medium-quality mesh is the default option, though low quality is recommended for color scans to balance detail with performance. The process concludes with a finalized mesh, ready for use in digital workflows.

Limitations and Considerations

Despite its versatility, certain materials remain challenging for the Toucan. Transparent items, highly reflective surfaces, and hair can interfere with scan quality, and may require a scanning spray to achieve optimal results. For most applications, the Toucan offers accurate scanning, user-friendly operation, and flexible functionality, very suitable for both hobbyists and professionals seeking an all-in-one 3D scanner.

Toucan, a cable-free, all-in-one 3D scanner. Image via 3DMakerpro.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

The following overview highlights the key technical details of the Toucan 3D scanner. Further details can be found here. Early adopters can secure the device at a pre-sale price of $999, ahead of its official $1,999 retail launch.

Category Item Specifications Basic Information Product Name Toucan 3D Scanner Scan Type Continuous / Photo / Table Scan Optics & Imaging Camera 4 × 48MP RGB Light Source Blue Structured Light (Class 1 & 3R), Blue LED, White LED Accuracy & Resolution Single-Frame Accuracy ≤0.03mm (Near) / ≤0.1mm (Far) Resolution ≤0.05mm (Near) / ≤0.1mm (Far) Scanning Range Single-Shot Capture Area Near 135×185 mm / Far 1000×750 mm Working Distance 200–1000 mm Min/Max Scan Volume 10×10×10 mm / 4000×4000×4000 mm Performance Scan Speed Up to 15 fps Compute & Storage CPU / GPU 8-core 2.4 GHz + Mali-G52 GPU Memory 32 GB DDR4 Built-in Storage 256 GB eMMC Battery Capacity & Charging 6600 mAh, 50W Fast Charging, 2h continuous Connectivity Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6 / 4.1 Interface USB-C, DC 7–11V / 5A Sensors & Interaction Position Sensor 9-axis IMU Tracking Method Features / Markers / Global Markers Buttons & Scroll 2 buttons, 1 scroll wheel Physical Specs Dimensions 200×93×37.5 mm Weight 735 g Special Notes Notes Transparent, dark, or highly reflective objects require scanning spray

