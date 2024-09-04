3DMakerpro Moose: A High-Quality, User-Friendly, Full-Color 3D Scanner

The 3D Printing Industry engineering team reviews the 3DMakerpro Moose, an entry-level 3D scanner offering high-quality performance at a low price. This portable, handheld offering seeks to lower the barrier of entry to expert 3D scanning capabilities.

The Moose features blue light technology to enhance overall scanning resolution, while AI visual tracking eliminates the need for tracking dots. The full package of accuracy, resolution and coloured texture mapping is set at an appealing price point, unlocking high-quality scanning capabilities for more users.

3DMakerpro is a brand of Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd. Officially founded in 2015, it seeks to enable users to “create their own 3D world” with its portable 3D scanning technology. A total of 6 3D scanner models have been released by 3DMakerpro, including the Seal, Mole, Lynx and Whale. Launched on March 28th 2024, the Moose is the latest addition to this portfolio.

Key Features and Benefits of the 3DMakerpro Moose

Designed for scanning medium to large objects, the Moose emits a blue light. This can capture frames with 0.03 mm accuracy and gather data from bores measuring up to 100 mm. This is crucial for users who require part assemblies (whether on CAD or alternative manufacturing routes), making it ideal for professionals across a wide range of sectors from automotive to entertainment.

The Moose can scan objects with a high level of detail, boasting a resolution of 0.07 mm suitable for intricate models. The smaller the resolution the finer the distance between two measured points, granting users a more defined mesh and increasing triangular facets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tracking is incorporated into the Moose. This eliminates the need for tracking dots since it uses geometrical recognition algorithms to detect geometrical features. In essence, this decreases anomalies such as feature duplications, while making it easier to return to the last geometry scanned.

A white light can also be emitted from the Moose, unlocking full-color 24-bit texture mapping. This provides a lifelike representation of the scanned object, ideal for design and artistic applications.

Hardware and Electronics Design and Build Quality

The Moose is a compact modern aesthetic 3D scanner measuring 115 x 70 x 35 mm. It features a grey aluminium shell to protect the internal hardware and plastic case over the cameras.

Countersunk bolts secure the shell, preventing the users from catching the bolts during operation and increasing its sleek appearance. The same countersunk method is used for the device power cable. This secures connectivity with the device, eliminating the chance of accidental disconnection.

3DMakerpro Moose scanner. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

3DMakerpro have conveniently placed built-in threads on the underside of all their devices, allowing for the attachment of the provided tripod/handle. The optional tripod stand and turntable are required when using table scan mode.

Setup and Calibration of the 3DMakerpro Moose

Our Moose 3D scanner came securely packaged. Foam cutouts were placed on each corner of the device, preventing movement and absorbing transportation shock.

Moose accessories are stored in separate cardboard. The unboxing and setup process is straightforward and can be completed in just 5 minutes.

3DMakerpro Moose unboxing. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Unlike other industrial-grade scanners, no calibration board is required when using the Moose. Instead, calibration is completed at the preview screen in 3DMakerpro’s JMStudio software. Brightness and sensitivity are set manually by the user, depending on the ambient light and the object’s surface finish.

The Moose is limited to a 10 fps scan rate. This is relatively slow, noticeably lower than the market standard of 18 fps.

JMStudio calibration interface. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

JMStudio is especially user-friendly, offering an easy scanning process. Various software prompts guide the user on how far the scanner should be positioned from the object to gather optimal data.

The device lacks any buttons which could have been useful when starting/stopping the scanning process.

Software and User Interface

3DMakerpro provides users free full access to their proprietary JMStudio 3D scanning software. The Moose cannot be connected to third-party software.

Two scanning modes are available for the Moose. Table mode is ideal for smaller parts which fit on the turntable. The Easy Scan handheld mode is suited to larger objects, enabling more control and scanning freedom.

JMStudio interface. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

JMStudio features a vision bar located on the left of the screen. This determines whether the user is too close or far from the object, highlighting the optimal position for high-quality 3D scanning results.

JMStudio proximity radar. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

After merging all desired scans together, post-processing features can be selected to obtain the desired result.

Noise Removal is an essential tool to automatically eliminate single fragments not connected to the main mesh. The Repair Gaps feature creates facets in missing mesh data. Simplify limits can be set to reduce rendering time. Texture Mapping unlocks the 24-bit colour feature, but can only be used if scanning was performed with the white light.

JMStudio post-processing features. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Benchmarking the 3DMakerpro Moose

Does the Moose live up to its advertised capabilities? To find out, we scanned our in-house 3DPI torture tile. This includes a double-sided plaque containing features such as thin walls, hole matrix, threads, overhang, multi-materials and more.

Our torture test was completed in a total of 4 collective hand scans, averaging 1703 frames with each scan. These were all successfully automatically aligned, demonstrating the power of the algorithm to recognise similar geometries and in what orientation to join them.

3DPI torture tile. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.

A texture-mapped model was also produced, however restrictions to mesh size are present with this feature. Ccapped at 2 million triangular mesh faces, this feature supports smaller models rather than large objects. The latter can still be scanned and processed but at a reduced quality. In this case, our tile had to be limited to successfully render.

3DPI torture tile texture mapped. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Out of our 10 materials on the torture 3DPI tile, the Moose performed best with the sandpaper showing a 5/5 accurate representation. This was followed by the tyre and mirror. Drawbacks were found in the sponge and clear PETG triangle scoring 2/5, a poor representation of the materials.

Material matrix and materials radar chart ranking on the 3DPI torture tile. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Our 3DPI geometrical tests highlight optimal results with non-overhanging shapes allowing the mesh to connect to the rest of the body. Limitations were seen when scanning overhanging objects, like the “3” in our tile. The Moose was unable to capture the surface beneath the “3,” leaving gaps in the mesh. This created noise, leading to defects. However, for the rest of the characters, the Moose performed optimally and created a great representation of each feature.

3D scanned geometries on the 3DPI torture tile. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Although the scan results were accurate, issues were encountered when auto-aligning the two scans. Fortunately, the manual alignment tool, which uses reference points to match the scans, worked well. Ultimately, bright textile materials are an optimal choice for scanning.

Football boot and scan result. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Due to the 3DMakerpro’s full-color 3D scanning capabilities, we next used textured mapping to create a life-like representation of a football boot.

Limitations were identified when producing texture-mapped models containing more than 2 million faces. In this case, the model had to be simplified to 2 million exactly to achieve an acceptable result. Post-processing render times elapsed a total of 2 hours. However, these issues could be resolved in future software updates.

Football boot texture mapped scan result. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Testing 3D scanner applications

Next, we tested potential 3D scanner applications for hobbyists and professionals. Hobbyist users generally demand no more than a successful scan with minimal effort. However, prosumers require high accuracy and resolution of intricate geometries for CAD modelling and manufacturing.

A great post-processed representation of an engine oil sump cover was achieved using the Moose. This is a suitable use case for the automotive sector or development engineers seeking to redevelop and produce iterations of engine parts.

Since the component contains a chrome surface, scanning spray had to be applied to prevent the light rays from reflecting. This can be washed off without damaging the part since it is not electrical.

Engine oil sump cover. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.

Is the Moose suitable for replicating production parts? Our testing confirmed it is! An airbox cover lid off a motorcycle was scanned, producing a highly accurate result. After post-processing, it was exported as an .stl file and sent to our Bambu Lab X1E for 3D printing.

The results were within tolerance and suitable for application after slightly sanding the part for a better surface finish. However, better quality can be obtained by using the meshed model in CAD to develop a precise representation with a completely smooth surface.

Motorcycle air box lid scan result and 3D printed part. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.

In the plumbing and piping industry, discontinued parts cause problems. For old households that don’t have refurbished systems, broken parts can be hard to replace. The Moose is a viable option for modelling small spare parts and jigs, which can then be 3D printed. We used the turn table mode to create an accurate representation of a tube connector model.

The only identifiable drawback was found to be with capturing data in between the bores which decreases in diameter, affecting the light passing through. Post-process would be required on CAD software to correct this.

Tube connector model and scan result. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.

3D Scanners play a key role in the product development sector. To support prototyping applications, the Moose must demonstrate accurate scanning results. To test this, we 3D scanned the mounting points of a motorbike handlebar assembly.

Using a digital vernier caliper to measure the hydraulic reservoir lid, we compared the result to the measured exported .stl model which gave us a discrepancy of +0.018. This is a highly accurate result which confirms that the Moose is suitable for product development.

Motorcycle handlebar assembly scans and measurements. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.

3D scanner Maintenance and Troubleshooting

When leveraging the Moose, Users should routinely check that lenses are free of grime or damage. We also recommended storing the device in a safe and well-padded box.

A common issue encountered when 3D scanning is tracking. The AI visual tracking algorithm relies on geometrical features to recognise the location of the scan. However, the scanner cannot differentiate between identical features, posing problems for some parts.

Some Community users suggest adding geometrical features when encountering such problems, by adding masking tape or setting small cubes on the floor beside the object. This enables the scanner to pick up its surroundings and recognise its position. Apart from this, little support can be found on the 3DMakerpro site to overcome these issues.

3DMakerpro Moose delivery times: a cause for concern?

According to various online Facebook groups, delivery times are a significant concern for first-time buyers, with many experiencing substantial delays in receiving their devices. These delays have created doubts among potential new customers.

Since the Moose is shipped from overseas, customers in the West can expect typical delivery times of 2 to 3 weeks. However, forum discussions indicate that some customers have waited up to 3 months.

3DMakerpro Moose: High-quality 3D scanning made affordable

The 3DMakerpro Moose is a great entry-level and affordable hobbyist 3D scanner. It can achieve accurate results and is well-suited to a wide range of material textures.

JMStudio benefits from continuous improvements and updates. However, at the time the Moose was tested, the software’s features lacked potency as rendering speeds were slow.

Affordability is a key highlight of the Moose models. Prices for the 3DMakerpro Moose start at $699 through the company’s official website. The tripod handle and turn table are not included in this, priced at $29 for the turn table and $39 for the tripod.

There are no running costs as the software required to perform all actions is completely free to access. A newly released geometric wrap for 3DMakerpro software targeted towards the professional user has been released. This optional professional software is available for an additional price of $1999.

Although the Moose is an excellent choice for entry-level enthusiasts, users should also avoid scanning large flat objects as the AI visual tracking algorithm requires unique geometrical features to operate.

The Moose also struggles with shiny objects. This is a common limitation of most 3D scanners, as there is no clearly defined surface which the light can reflect from. Scanning spray may be necessary for these parts, though this can be said for every 3D scanner on the market.

3DMakerpro is consistently making hardware improvements to its product range while maintaining an affordable price. Each enhancement in technology increases the suitability of devices to the professional market. In this case, the Moose offers texture mapping, ideal for design and entertainment sectors that require colourful 3D models.

The blue light technology enables suitability for the Moose across a wide range of engineering applications such as automotive, prototyping, research and development, reverse engineering and more. Blue light technology has become increasingly common with hobbyist scanners. This technology enables high dimensional tolerances and is found in most industrial-grade 3D scanners.

Overall the Moose is superior to its predecessor, offering 20% more resolution and 40% more accuracy. We believe the Moose is well suited to users ranging from beginners to professionals, making it a great addition to the affordable 3D scanner market.

Technical specifications of the 3DMakerpro Moose

Light technology Blue LED Dimensions 115 × 70 × 35 mm Accuracy 0003mm Single frame accuracy Resolution 0.07mm Point distance in mesh Colour texture: 24-bit texture color Tracking mode AI visual tracking Weight 280g Scan depth 100mm Typical object size 15 – 1500 mm Work distance 150 – 400 mm Single capture range 200 x 100 mm Frame rate 10 fps Connectivity USB-C Compatible system Windows10/11 64bit, MacOS12/13/14 Minimum computer requirements: Intel Core i5 8th,

16GB RAM MX250 GPU with 2GB VRAM Compatible mobile Android 10.0 or later,

iOS 15.0 or later (Extended support) Output format OBJ/STL/PLY/ASC

