3devo Unveils Filament Maker TWO for Enhanced In-House Filament Production

Dutch technology company 3devo has unveiled the Filament Maker TWO, a machine designed to enable professionals to produce FDM filament in-house with improved stability, efficiency, and customization. Developed based on feedback from users of the original Filament Maker ONE, this new device incorporates significant technical upgrades to address challenges in filament extrusion.

Among the key enhancements is a powerful drive system that combines a new stepper motor and gearbox, delivering up to three times more torque and ensuring minimal RPM fluctuation. This results in extremely stable rotation rates, reducing inconsistencies in filament quality. An extended extruder screw, lengthened by 50 millimeters, promotes optimal mixing and flow stability, contributing to a more consistent filament diameter. The longer screw also creates a heat break between the heat zones and the hopper zone, preventing premature melting and maintaining a stable material flow.

The advanced touchscreen Interface of the Filament Maker TWO. Photo via 3devo.

An intuitive touchscreen interface provides easier control, offering relevant extrusion data, notifications, and guidance. Advanced monitoring capabilities include a 3-axis camera sensor that measures filament ovality and diameter with an accuracy of 10 microns. This sensor detects spool ovality and offers thermal measurements to maintain optimal temperature stability during the extrusion process.

“The Filament Maker TWO is designed to enable faster research and development, allowing our customers to produce high-quality filament that exactly suits their needs,” said materials specialist Louis Rinaldo, who has over seven years of experience at 3devo. He highlighted that the new stepper motor provides stable screw rotation, leading to quicker stabilization of molten material flow and reducing time spent fine-tuning settings.

The machine’s design allows for in-house maintenance, with easily removable components such as the nozzle and screw. This facilitates quick troubleshooting and repairs without the need to return the device to the manufacturer, reducing downtime and enhancing long-term reliability. An open-source API enables users to integrate their own development projects, making the system adaptable for future enhancements based on user feedback.

The new 3devo Filament Maker TWO. Photo via 3devo.

Advancements in Filament Technology and Drying Solutions

Italian company Xenia Materials is also advancing filament technology with the launch of new high-performance filaments at Formnext 2024. Specializing in thermoplastic composites, Xenia’s 3DF Materials division is introducing four filaments designed for industries requiring lightweight, structural, and sustainable materials. One notable product is XECARB® SL 3DF, a PA11-based composite reinforced with carbon fiber, offering enhanced strength while maintaining a low density. These materials aim to meet the complex needs of sectors like aerospace and automotive, where structural integrity and weight reduction are critical.

German manufacturer BigRep has addressed filament quality from a different angle with the release of the DRYCON 3D printing filament dryer. This new system caters to industrial users working with high-performance and moisture-sensitive materials and features dual chambers capable of simultaneously drying, storing, and annealing spools and parts. By maintaining optimal drying conditions, it seeks to improve print quality, reduce extrusion problems, and enhance the mechanical strength of printed parts. The ability to anneal parts directly in the chamber also helps release internal stresses, improving dimensional accuracy and inter-layer bonding.

XECARB® SL 3DF PA-11 filament. Image via Xenia Materials.

