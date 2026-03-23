3Deus Dynamics Obtains EN 9100, Entering Aerospace and Defense Supply Chain

Deeptech firm 3Deus Dynamics has secured both ISO 9001 and EN 9100 certifications, a notable development for a company established in 2020. EN 9100 is among the more demanding manufacturing standards, requiring rigorous traceability, risk oversight, and process discipline for systems where component failure can have direct safety consequences.

Combined with its ISO 13485 accreditation earned in 2023 for medical applications, the company now holds credentials spanning three sectors: healthcare, industrial, and aerospace.

“Obtaining EN 9100 marks a structuring milestone in our industrial development. It validates our ability to produce reliable components for environments where safety and performance are non-negotiable, and opens access to the most demanding programs,” said Julien Barthès, CEO of 3Deus Dynamics.

Examples of 3D printed augmented silicone parts. Photo via 3Deus Dynamics.

High-Performance Silicones Built for Extreme Conditions

3Deus Dynamics develops a range of silicone materials targeting applications where thermal, electromagnetic, or mechanical demands are high. Their fire-resistant seals are rated to withstand kerosene flames at 1200°C for 15 minutes under ISO 2685 conditions, for use in engine compartments and similar environments.

The company also produces EMI shielding seals with attenuation exceeding 80 dB across a frequency spectrum from kHz through GHz, intended to protect onboard electronics from interference and limit the electromagnetic signature of certain equipment. Their silicones are additionally used in industrial masking applications, including surface treatment, thermal spraying, and plasma torch operations.

The company’s patented Dynamic Molding process enables mold-free production of complex geometries with integrated functional fillers, which optimize performance.

Ultra-realistic anatomical models made of silicone. Image via 3Deus Dynamics.

Positioning for the Aerospace Supply Chain and Industrial Sovereignty

EN 9100 certification is a standard prerequisite for participation in major aerospace and defense programs. 3Deus Dynamics states it intends to use the accreditation to pursue Tier-1 supplier status for certain components and to develop partnerships with OEMs and prime contractors.

In parallel, the company is also deploying its i-DÉMO project, backed by France’s France 2030 initiative, aimed at scaling domestic production of technical silicones through a robotic manufacturing line.

A Broader Race for Certification Across Advanced Manufacturing

3Deus Dynamics’ multi-sector certification strategy mirrors a broader trend in advanced manufacturing, where quality accreditation has become a key condition for market access.

Besides 3Deus Dynamics, Materialise, the Belgian additive manufacturing bureau, similarly secured EN 9100 certification for its metal 3D printing operations, building on an earlier polymer certification covering over 500,000 flight-ready parts. Other examples include A3D Manufacturing and Additive Flight Solutions, which have each obtained AS9100 accreditations qualifying their additive and CNC operations for aerospace work.

At the institutional level, ASTM International launched a cross-industry AM certification program with over 25 global OEMs including Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Medtronic, directly addressing the limits of existing standards like ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 when applied to additive processes.

3Deus Dynamics sits within this broader industry dynamic, extending certification-driven market access strategies to the technical silicones segment.

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Featured image shows Examples of 3D printed augmented silicone parts. Photo via 3Deus Dynamics.