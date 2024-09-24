3DEO receives $3.5M investment to accelerate Japanese AM growth

Nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Tell us who is leading.

Los Angeles-based additive manufacturing company 3DEO has announced a strategic investment of $3.5 million from Mizuho Bank, a Japanese financial institution.

The $3.5 million investment is part of Mizuho’s “Transition Investment Facility,” an initiative designed to foster innovation and sustainability across multiple sectors. With this funding, 3DEO will be able to further enhance its product design and development, emphasizing its Intelligent Layering technology and proficiency in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM). Both 3DEO and Mizuho Bank share an interest in driving progress within the AM sector while promoting more sustainable manufacturing practices.

“We are honored to receive this investment from Mizuho Bank, a partner that recognizes the transformative potential of our technology,” said Scott Dennis, the recently appointed CEO of 3DEO. “This collaboration will not only accelerate our growth but also enable us to further integrate advanced AM capabilities into critical manufacturing sectors.”

The Intelligent Layering 3D printing process. Image via 3DEO.

3DEO’s 3D printing expansion

In just nine months, 3DEO has made three deals in the Japanese market. This year started with 3DEO receiving investment from the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) and Seiko Epson Corporation (EPSON) to support its AM growth in Japan and North America. This partnership aligns with the Development Bank of Japan’s focus on technological advancement and Epson’s goals for innovation.

Approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., the agreement is intended to bring AM technologies to Japan, supporting the modernization of metalworking practices. According to the company, this investment supported 3DEO’s efforts to advance manufacturing processes in both regions.

Two months later, aerospace engineering and manufacturing company IHI AEROSPACE (IA) partnered with 3DEO to enhance its aerospace manufacturing capabilities through additive manufacturing (AM). By leveraging 3DEO’s expertise in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), IA aims to adopt and integrate advanced AM technologies into its processes.

This partnership is intended to support manufacturing processes and innovation within Japan’s aerospace sector. IA’s investment in 3DEO indicates a focus on developing AM capabilities and processes in the aerospace industry.

3D printed metal parts from 3DEO. Photo via 3DEO.

AM expansion in the Japanese market

Away from 3DEO, other companies have also entered into the Japanese market with their novel technologies. For instance, powder bed fusion 3D printer manufacturer Xact Metal partnered exclusively with System Create Co. to handle sales and service in Japan. This joint effort focuses on bringing affordable metal 3D printing to small and medium-sized businesses.

With System Create Co. providing technical support and maintenance, the goal is to make metal 3D printing more accessible. Xact Metal’s printers are designed to be both compact and compatible with third-party materials, encouraging broader adoption of AM in Japan.

Ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz established a ceramic 3D printing technology hub in Japan, working with AS ONE, Mitsui Kinzoku, and Yugyōkuen Ceramics. By integrating its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology, Lithoz aims to strengthen its presence in Japan and expand its “Ceramic AM Factory” into this key market.

Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa acknowledged the significance of the investment in the Japanese 3D printing market, highlighting the potential for innovation and expressing appreciation to its partners for their trust in this collaborative effort.

