3DEO Enters Insolvency, Puts Patents and Machinery Up for Auction

3DEO, the Torrance, California metal 3D printing company behind the patented Intelligent Layering process, has filed for insolvency and put its entire intellectual property (IP) portfolio up for sale. Insolvency Services Group, acting as assignee for the benefit of creditors under California law, is soliciting offers for the assets, having already received a stalking horse bid of $3,426,507 covering the IP portfolio and certain machinery and equipment.

Qualified overbids are due August 12, 2026, with a live Zoom auction to follow on August 14 if competing bids materialize, while a separate lot-by-lot auction of the company’s remaining production machinery runs concurrently on BidSpotter.com through August 18.

What’s for Sale

The portfolio up for grabs is substantial: nineteen issued patents and ten pending patent applications, along with trademarks, proprietary process know-how, trade secrets, and qualified materials data. That data includes sintering profiles, shrinkage compensation models, and mechanical property information across four qualified alloys, plus proprietary slicing and cutting-path generation software, according to the official sale notice.

To count as a qualifying overbid, a submission has to land with the Assignee by noon PST on August 12, 2026, closely mirror the structure of the stalking horse offer, and come in at or above the minimum overbid threshold set out in the bidding instructions. Bidders also need to put down at least 10% of their offer as an earnest deposit and show they’re actually capable of closing the deal.

Should multiple qualifying bids come in, the Auctioneer will settle things with a live Zoom auction on August 14, 2026. Before any of that, prospective buyers first have to clear U.S. export control checks and sign a non-disclosure agreement just to see the diligence materials and the original stalking horse terms.

3DEO team. Photo via 3DEO.

From Startup to Volume Leader

3DEO was founded in 2016 by Matt Petros, Payman Torabi, and Matt Sand, who set out to build a production-focused alternative to conventional metal 3D printing: rather than selling machines, the company operated as a contract manufacturer, running its own proprietary hardware to churn out small, geometrically complex, tight-tolerance metal parts for medical, aerospace, defense, industrial, and semiconductor customers.

Its core innovation, Intelligent Layering, paired metal binder jetting with layer-by-layer CNC milling, a hybrid approach the company said delivered tolerances of ±0.002 inches and surface finishes as fine as 100 Ra, tighter than conventional binder jetting or laser powder bed fusion could reliably achieve on its own.

The company built real momentum on that pitch early on, posting 600% revenue growth in 2019 over the prior year and later shipping its 150,000th production part as it worked to prove metal AM could compete directly with CNC machining on cost and volume. It went on to expand into an 80,000-square-foot Torrance factory, unveil its next-generation Saffron printing platform, and take home the Grand Prize in the Medical/Dental category at PowderMet & AMPM2024 for a bone marrow harvester built with a medical device partner.

Backers eventually included the Development Bank of Japan, Seiko Epson, IHI Aerospace, and Mizuho Bank, the Mizuho round alone disclosed at $3.5 million, as part of a broader funding history that outside trackers estimate at roughly $39-41 million across ten rounds.

What Led to the Collapse

Neither 3DEO nor Insolvency Services Group has issued a public statement detailing the specific causes of the insolvency, and the timeline is notable: substantial new capital and a new CEO arrived in 2024, less than two years before the company wound up in creditor liquidation. While 3DEO built an early reputation for rapid growth, it struggled to convert that early trajectory into lasting scale.

What remains now is its IP and hardware, headed to auction in pieces. Whoever wins the bidding will inherit a patented process once billed as a genuine advance in high-volume metal part production, minus the company that built it.

3DEO Joins a Widening List of AM Casualties

3DEO’s collapse doesn’t happen in isolation, it lands in the middle of what several industry voices are now calling a genuine consolidation wave in additive manufacturing. Well-funded, technically credible companies with real revenue and real customers are still running out of runway, suggesting the sector’s shakeout has moved well past the speculative startups that struggled after the 2021 SPAC boom and into companies that had actually built working businesses.

The pattern shows up repeatedly. Black Buffalo 3D filed for Chapter 11 in January 2026, Spanish OEM BCN3D filed for voluntary bankruptcy in 2025. The company reportedly entered proceedings after failing to reach a restructuring agreement with creditor banks. Similarly, in July, Massachusetts-based metal 3D printer manufacturer Desktop Metal (DM) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of its restructuring plan, the company agreed to sell several foreign subsidiaries to an affiliate of Anzu Partners.

Desktop Metal’ Studio System 2. Photo via Desktop Metal.

Materials suppliers haven’t been spared either: BASF’s Forward AM filed for insolvency in late 2024 despite a triumphant Formnext showing days earlier, and Dutch software firm Dimanex was declared bankrupt in February 2026, with 3DPI noting the failure reflects less a rejection of digital manufacturing platforms than “a filtering process” reshaping the competitive field.

Not every insolvency ends in pure liquidation, Dutch ceramic printing specialists Admatec and Formatec resumed operations under new ownership after 2025 bankruptcies, retaining staff and customers along the way. Whether 3DEO’s portfolio follows that path is the open question hanging over the August auction: does Intelligent Layering find a buyer willing to keep building on it, or does it simply get absorbed into a rival’s portfolio and shelved.

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Featured image shows 3DEO team. Photo via 3DEO.