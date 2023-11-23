3DChimera adds new vibrant colors to its flagship Dyeformer system

Voting closes soon in the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Have your say now!

3D printing company 3DChimera has introduced new enhancements to its flagship product, the Dyeformer at Formnext 2023.

Following last year’s successful launch, the Dyeformer addressed a market need for an accessible, affordable, and consistent method to dye traditionally white or gray powder bed fusion 3D printed Nylon PA12 parts. This year’s update introduces eight new dye colors, providing users with enhanced ease of use and a broader range of vibrant options for 3D printed parts.

3DChimera’s Dyeformer system. Photo via 3DChimera.

Expanded color palette and affordable pricing

The recently introduced dye colors encompass magenta, red, orange, yellow, green, teal, blue, and purple. These dyes, now accessible for purchase alongside the Dyeformer machine, come in 1, 4, and 12-pack configurations. Maintaining a competitive pricing strategy at $4,999 USD, the Dyeformer significantly undercuts competitors whose machines are priced between $15,000 and $60,00, says the company. Emphasizing the design intent, Alex Hussain, Owner of 3DChimera, highlights that the Dyeformer is engineered to streamline the dyeing process, ensuring consistent and replicable outcomes while introducing a spectrum of color options.

Equipped for dyeing a variety of materials, the Dyeformer system handles PA12, CF/GF PA12, PA11, CF/GF PA11, TPE, TPU, PBT, and 365, 385, and 405NM resin materials produced through SLS, MJF, SAF, SLA, DLP, and mSLA processes. The black dye solution is designed for reusability for up to 30 days, while the newly introduced color dye solutions can be utilized for up to 24 hours. With the expansion of this product line, 3DChimera aims to establish partnerships with new distributors and organizations to tackle post-production workflow challenges within the industry effectively.

Technical specifications of the Dyeformer system

Max Part Size 19.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches,

495 x 292 x 152 mm Max Part Volume 1,345 in3

22,040 cc Basket Size Standard – 16 x 8 x 4 inches, 407 x 203 x 101 mm;

XL – 17 x 9.5 x 6 inches, 432 x 241 x 152 mm Tank Water Volume 5.3 gal,

20.1 L Dye Cycle Time 1 hr Black Dye: Water Ratio Grey Parts 1 Bottle: 1 Tank Black Dye: Water Ratio White Parts 2 Bottles: 1 Tank Color Dye: Water Ratio All Parts 1 Bottle: 1 Tank Dye Reuse Black – Up to 30 days or 10-20kg of parts,

*Color – Up to 24hrs or 5-10kg of parts*

*Dependent on surface area of parts Overall Dimensions 22.4 x 16.9 x 10.9 inches,

569 x 429 x 276 mm Weight Black – Up to 30 days or 10-20kg of parts,

*Color – Up to 24hrs or 5-10kg of parts*

*Dependent on the surface area of parts Power 120 V, 60 Hz, 15A, 1800 W,

Includes 220V transformer, if needed HS Code (Dyeformer) 8419.89.9580 HS Code (Dye Mix) 3204.13.10 HS Code (Transformer, if needed) 8504.32.00

Read all the 3D Printing Industry coverage from Formnext 2023.

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows 3DChimera’s Dyeformer system. Photo via 3DChimera.