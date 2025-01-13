3DBenchy-gate: Prusa Research and NTI Group Respond

Remixes of the 3DBenchy model are being pulled from Printables, a 3D printing file-sharing site run by 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research.

The 3DBenchy design, a popular benchmark for desktop FDM 3D printers, has always been subject to Creative Commons BY-ND 4.0 licensing, which forbids the redistribution of remixed material. However, this was not actively enforced by Creative Tools, the model’s creator, following its introduction in 2015.

Concerns were recently raised when Reddit user u/mkrjoe shared a message from Printables customer support indicating all derivative 3DBenchy models will be removed from Printables, with “consistent enforcement” across the platform. The post claims that the user’s “My Benchy Glitched Out” remix was deleted from the site, sparking community backlash. Many took to online forums, expressing discontent that re-designs of the classic 3D printed benchmark can no longer be shared on Printables.

This follows the March 2024 acquisition of Creative Tools by NTI Group, which now owns the IP rights for the 3DBenchy design. Some speculated that the Denmark-based digital solutions provider is actively pursuing licensing reinforcement.

However, Henriette Tamasauskas, NTI’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), told 3D Printing Industry that “NTI has not taken any action to enforce the 3DBenchy license or taken any steps to have derivatives removed.” Instead, Prusa Research CMO Rudolf Krčmář confirmed that Printables has enforced the takedowns in response to a “third-party report.”

3DBenchy remixes removed from Printables

While Krčmář couldn’t disclose who was behind the report that sparked the Benchy takedowns, he confirmed it was not filed by NTI. Printable’s recent enforcement activity follows “standard procedure” for all designs, as the site is “bound to act in accordance with the license terms.”

However, Krčmář revealed that discussions are ongoing with NTI, who have reportedly “expressed their support for keeping remixes of the Benchy model.” The Prusa CMO shared hopes that the two companies can work together “to find a sustainable and solid solution moving forward.”

Krčmář suggested that one fix could be an amendment to the 3DBenchy’s license to allow remixing. Tamasauskas commented that NTI “have had no plans to monetize on 3DBenchy and will look into what can be done going forward.”

Amid reports of Benchy removals, Daniel Norée, 3DBenchy’s lead designer, shared a LinkedIn post bidding farewell to Creative Tools following its merger with NTI. The timing of this may have fuelled speculation that the Danish firm was behind the takedowns.

In his message, the “Father of 3Dbenchy” shared that the home of the iconic design “now exists only in our memories.” Norée added, “It just didn’t feel right for such a great company to just fade away without a proper goodbye.”

IP and 3D printing takedown notices

Intellectual property and 3D printing is a controversial subject. Open-source ideas were central to many desktop 3D printing pioneers, and still run deep throughout the maker community. Dr. Adrian Bowyer, whose community-led RepRap project inspired the likes of Prusa Research, UltiMaker, and MakerBot, has called the idea of intellectual property (including patents) “nonsense upon stilts.”

However, Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) board member Michael Weinberg believes Creative Commons licenses have unlocked “an explosion of new content that is 3D printable.” He previously told 3D Printing Industry that their prevalence on file-sharing sites means that the “core of publicly available 3D printable objects are licensed in a really permissive way.” While the 3DBenchy is currently governed by austere re-sharing restrictions, most other Creative Commons rules encourage “maximum dissemination and use of licensed materials.”

Previous intellectual property disputes have resulted in clashes between the additive manufacturing industry and global corporate entities. Back in 2019, Lego Group targeted 3D printing makers with a series of takedown notices for Lego-inspired prints and fan art.

One designer, Stian Ervik Wahlvåg, released a series of videos including 3D printable scaled-up LEGO Space Blaster and a “3D Printed Human Scale Working LEGO Parrot”. Initially, these videos were accompanied by links to download the .stl files. However, these were removed following the Danish toy manufacturer’s demands.

The takedown notices specifically referred to the “famous red-square LEGO logo and the Minifigure figurine,” requesting that recipients “Please act expeditiously to remove the listings.” While a 2010 ECJ ruling found that the classic Lego brick could not be trademarked, protection was granted to the company’s Minifigure products.

Elsewhere, automotive manufacturer Honda previously issued Prusa Research with a takedown notice for all Honda-related 3D printable files on Printables. All models posted prior to 30th March 2022 were removed with immediate effect after Honda issued the company with a “huge legal document” detailing the offending files. These reportedly included models featuring Honda logos, as well as specific items with shapes and dimensions the Japanese car maker deemed to be infringing on its trademarks.

