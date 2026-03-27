3D Systems Unlocks European Denture Market With Full EU MDR Clearance

U.S.-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has been fully certified under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) 2017/745, clearing the bloc’s most demanding standard for quality systems, technical documentation, and clinical evidence.

Rather than a blanket rollout, the company will introduce compliant versions of its dental product lines in stages across European markets to keep supply uninterrupted. The certification also unlocks the immediate introduction of new materials, feeding directly into the company’s next commercial move in Europe.

“Receiving full-scope EU MDR certification validates our commitment to the highest standards of quality and patient safety while unlocking significant new growth opportunities across the European dental market,” said Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer of 3D Systems.

Latest 3D printers, including the SLA 825 Dual and MJP 300W Plus. Photo via 3D Systems.

NextDent Jetted Dentures Head to Europe After U.S. Debut

The clearance sets the stage for the European launch of the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, slated for summer 2026. Built around the NextDent 300 MultiJet printer and a pair of specialized materials for the base and teeth, the system lets dental laboratories produce single-piece multi-material dentures more quickly and at lower cost than conventional analog workflows, without sacrificing aesthetics or durability.

The commercial case is substantial. Roughly 180 million people worldwide wear dentures, generating annual production of around 13.7 million sets. 3D Systems estimates that its materials alone could represent more than $400 million in recurring annual revenue globally as digital manufacturing becomes the norm. The European denture market is pegged as comparable in size to the U.S. market, or potentially larger, making the regulatory green light a meaningful revenue unlock.

3D Systems’ 3D printed NextDent dentures. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

A Dental Portfolio Built Over Decades

The denture push sits atop a digital dentistry operation that 3D Systems has been assembling for years. Its stereolithography platforms currently support the production of roughly one million patient-specific clear aligners every day worldwide. Much of the materials depth behind that scale traces back to the 2017 acquisition of Vertex Global Holding B.V., which folded in both Vertex Dental’s legacy in prosthetic materials and NextDent’s biocompatible 3D printing resins.

“Building on our established dominance in high-volume aligner production and the industry-leading NextDent materials portfolio from our Vertex acquisition, the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution represents a transformative advancement in delivering monolithic, multi-material prosthetics with superior aesthetics, durability, and production efficiency using our MultiJet Printing technology. With strong early traction in the U.S. and the substantial addressable market we outlined in our recent earnings call, this launch accelerates momentum in our dental business, one of our most significant growth initiatives, and reinforces its role as a key driver of long-term shareholder value. We are excited about these accomplishments and the substantial business opportunities they generate,” said Graves.

NextDent 5100 addresses multiple applications combined with the wide range of validated NextDent materials. Photo via 3D Systems.

A Crowded Race for Europe’s Dental 3D Printing Market

For 3D printing firms eyeing the European dental sector, obtaining regulatory approval has emerged as the defining obstacle to market entry. In conversation with Chuck Stapleton, former Vice President and General Manager for Dental at 3D Systems, it became clear that the EU’s MDR framework operates on fundamentally different terms than its American counterpart. While U.S. manufacturers can lean on the established FDA 510(k) pathway, European certification requires companies to demonstrate far more, robust quality systems, substantive clinical evidence, and rigorous manufacturing controls.

For companies with global ambitions, the calculus is straightforward: without the certification, the market is simply closed. 3D Systems is not alone in pursuing that foothold. Stratasys recently secured CE Class IIa medical device certification for its TrueDent resin portfolio, making it the first high-aesthetic, single-material 3D printed denture system to earn that designation in Europe.

Similarly, Turkish manufacturer Dentafab secured CE Class IIa certification for its PowerResins Temp and Denture materials, with its CEO Hakan Güzelgöz stating the accreditation would accelerate the spread of its products across European countries.

Taken together, these moves signal that certification outcomes, not product launches have become the defining markers of competitive positioning in European dental 3D printing.

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Featured image shows 3D Systems’ 3D printed NextDent dentures. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.