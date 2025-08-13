3D Systems reports “improved profitability” in Q2 despite 16% revenue drop

Discover more at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy, on September 17. Register for free!

US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025).

Revenue for the period was $94.8 million, down 16.3% from $113.3 million a year earlier, as large OEM customers postponed capital expenditures amid shifting tariff regulations and uncertainty over production site locations. Management said the volatility in tariffs continues to influence customer purchasing decisions, particularly in consumer-related markets.

Sequentially, revenue increased 0.3% from $94.5 million in the first quarter, with growth in medical technology and aerospace and defense offsetting softer demand elsewhere. Gross margin was 38.1%, down from 41.6% in the prior-year period. Compared to Q1 2025, gross margin rose from roughly 34.6%, supported by improved operating efficiencies that helped counter about $1 million in additional tariff-related costs.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems said, “We delivered improved profitability in the second quarter, reflecting an intense focus on our cost structure and operational efficiencies, in the face of a continuously challenging macroeconomic climate for our industry. Our cost savings initiatives, which we first announced in March, favorably impacted both gross margins and operating expenses on a sequential basis for the second quarter.”

3D Systems’ 3D printed NextDent dentures. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Segment performance shaped by shifting market demand

Part of its business, the US-based manufacturer reports its financial results via healthcare and industrial segments.

During Q2 2025, healthcare revenue was $45.0 million, an 8.2% decrease from the same period last year and up 9.0% sequentially from $41.3 million. The annual decline reflected a sharp drop in dental sales following a major 2024 purchase cycle, compounded by reduced demand from customers serving the aligner market, which saw a 19% sequential reduction in Q2.

Growth in MedTech and regenerative medicine helped to offset some of the weakness. Personalized Health Services led MedTech growth with a 13% Y/Y and 16% sequential increase, driven by expanded use of orthopedic procedures and new trauma-related applications.

Above-the-neck craniomaxillofacial implants remained the largest and fastest-growing contributor, while expansion into spine, knee, and hip markets is underway. Healthcare margins were also supported by a $2 million milestone award from the United Therapeutics lung program, which achieved a new 3D printing milestone during the quarter.

Revenue ($) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variance ($) thousands % Healthcare $45.0M $48.9M -3.9M -8.2% Industrial $49.8M $64.4M -14.6M -22.7% Total revenue $94.8M $113.3M -18.5M -16.3%

Additionally, industrial revenue was $49.8 million, down 22.7% from $64.4 million a year earlier and 6.4% below Q1’s $53.2 million. The decline was tied to weakness in consumer-facing markets, which reduced printer and materials sales, outweighing continued strength in aerospace and defense.

Revenue from aerospace and defense grew 84% Y/Y and 53% sequentially, exceeding $30 million on an annualized basis. Demand in these markets was driven by complex, high-reliability parts, with key program wins for the SLS-380 polymer platform and the DMP-350 triple-laser metal system. The company continues to focus on high-reliability verticals such as aerospace, defense, AI infrastructure, oil and gas, and power generation.

A cautious yet optimistic outlook

On the applications front, 3D Systems announced the world’s first MDR-compliant 3D printed facial implant, produced and implanted at University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, using its point-of-care EXT 220 MED printer and VESTAKEEP i4 3DF PEEK from Evonik.

Completed in a maxillofacial reconstruction surgery, the cleanroom-based process enabled the hospital team to design and manufacture the patient-specific implant on-site, reducing delays and improving precision. Since launching in August 2023, the EXT 220 MED has been used in over 80 cranial implant surgeries, with 3D Systems projecting the maxillofacial implant market to surpass $4 billion by 2034.

Additionally, the US-based manufacturers’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) announced collaboration with Penn State University (PSU), Arizona State University (ASU), and NASA Glenn Research Center to develop 3D printed thermal management systems for spacecraft.

Using Direct Metal Printing and Oqton’s 3DXpert software, the team is creating titanium radiators with embedded heat pipes that cut weight by 50% and simplify manufacturing, and nickel-titanium shape memory alloy radiators that deploy when heated, reducing weight by over 70%. These designs improve heat transfer, lower launch costs, and eliminate mechanical actuators, offering reliable, high-efficiency cooling for CubeSat and small satellite missions.

PSU PhD candidate, Tatiana El Dannaoui, installing radiator prototype in thermal vacuum test facility to simulate space environment operation. Photo via PSU.

Having disclosed all these developments, 3D Systems maintains a cautious but optimistic outlook, expecting gradual improvement in EPS and revenue over the remainder of FY 2025, supported by sequential operational gains. The company is targeting positive cash flow by 2026 and plans to reduce R&D spending from roughly 20% of revenue to the mid-teens, prioritizing markets with clear near-term return potential.

