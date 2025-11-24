3D Systems’ Q3 Revenue Drops 19%, New Products to Support Recovery

US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025).

Revenue for the period reached $91.2 million, decreased 19.2% Y/Y from $112.9 million, and 3.8% Q/Q from $94.8 million. This decline was attributed to the downturn to reduced capital expenditures across industrial and consumer-facing sectors, with customers delaying equipment purchases amid macroeconomic uncertainty, tariff-related concerns, and typical seasonal softness.

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 32.5%, a decline of 5.1 percentage points Y/Y. The company said margins were compressed by lower sales volumes, the absence of a one-time Regenerative Medicine milestone recorded in the previous quarter, and manufacturing variances tied to ongoing inventory cleanup. As Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems explained, “With our cost savings initiatives on track and markets showing signs of stabilization, we are increasingly optimistic about the future.”

Management described Q3 as a transitional period as the company continued streamlining operations and narrowing its strategic focus on core additive manufacturing technologies. As part of this restructuring, it completed the divestitures of Oqton and 3DXpert, supporting cost-reduction efforts aimed at generating more than $50 million in annualized savings by year-end 2025.

“We remain focused on maintaining financial discipline, continuing to streamline our cost structure and strengthening our balance sheet. Our actions are designed to create a stronger financial foundation that will enable us to invest in future growth while delivering consistent results in a dynamic market environment,” said Phyllis Nordstrom, Interim CFO at 3D Systems.

Mixed performance across key segments

As part of its business, 3D Systems reports its financial results via healthcare and industrial segments.

Healthcare revenue for the quarter totaled $42.8 million, down 22.3% from Q3 2024’s $55.1 million and down 4.9% Q/Q from $45.0 million. The company said the decline was largely the result of lower dental sales following elevated purchases from a key customer in 2024. Excluding dental activity, MedTech delivered 8% Y/Y growth, supported by rising adoption of personalized implants and surgical planning solutions.

The Personalized Health Services unit recorded approximately 10% year-to-date growth, with trauma-related applications continuing to expand fastest. Management said that while quarterly results can fluctuate due to the timing of elective procedures, MedTech remains on track for continued double-digit growth as new clinical applications and indications emerge.

Industrial revenue was $48.5 million, down 16.2% Y/Y from $57.9 million and down 2.6% from Q2’s $49.8 million. Customers in discretionary and consumer-oriented markets remained cautious on capital spending, delaying equipment purchases and contributing to softer printer and materials demand. Management said these trends aligned with broader market weakness seen across industrial 3D printing OEMs.

Aerospace and defense was a major exception, delivering nearly 50% Y/Y growth as customers expanded the use of additive manufacturing for mission-critical components. Factory utilization remained lower than normal during the quarter, but the company expects improvement as new product sales ramp through late 2025 and into 2026. Tariff costs continued to weigh modestly on profitability, though they remained consistent with prior periods.

Revenue ($) Q3 2025 (rounded) Q3 2024 (rounded) Variance ($) thousands % Healthcare 42.8M 55.1M -12.3M -22.3% Industrial 48.5M 57.9M -9.4M -16.2% Total revenue 91.2M 112.9M -21.7M -19.2%

Guidance signals gradual improvement

During the quarter, 3D Systems also expanded its application portfolio. In July, the US-based manufacturer commercially launched its FDA-cleared NextDent denture solution in the U.S., combining jetted, multi-material NextDent Jet Teeth and Jet Denture Base into single monolithic dentures with higher break resistance and realistic aesthetics.

Produced on the NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer, the system enables fully cured, point-of-need denture fabrication with no post-curing, printing up to 15 arches in nine hours. Bundled hardware, materials, and software streamline workflows, delivering up to 300% efficiency gains and over 50% less manual labor. U.S. shipments begin August 2025, with global rollout pending regulatory approval.

By quarter end, 3D Systems introduced the MJP 300W Plus high-resolution wax 3D printer for jewelry casting that delivers finer geometries, lower metal loss, and faster production. Compatible with VisiJet 100% wax materials, it offers new High Resolution, Premium, and Standard modes, enabling up to 30% higher productivity and 20% lower material use.

Enhanced 3D Sprint software, improved surface finishing, break-away supports that cut post-processing by 60%, and local-only file storage for 2027-ready cybersecurity compliance round out the system’s efficiency and design benefits.

Looking ahead to Q4 2025, management expects revenue to rise 8–10% Q/Q, supported by improving demand conditions and contributions from recent product launches. Gross margins are projected to remain broadly consistent with Q3 levels, as higher unit volumes are offset by a printer-heavy product mix and continued tariff effects.

Cost-saving initiatives remain on schedule, and the company anticipates gradually strengthening factory utilization and higher materials consumption to support improved performance through 2026.

