3D Systems Partners with Theradaptive to Advance Regenerative Medicine

3D Systems, a leader in additive manufacturing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with biopharmaceutical firm, Theradaptive. This collaboration seeks to integrate Theradaptive’s protein-engineering technology with 3D Systems’ orthopedic implants, signifying a notable development in the realm of regenerative medicine.

Theradaptive’s protein-engineering platform specializes in producing targeted therapeutics. When applied to implants and devices, this ensures localized delivery. The objective is to optimize healing outcomes for patients, particularly those recuperating from trauma, congenital anomalies, or diseases.

3D Systems has invested $8 million in Theradaptive

Andrew Johnson, EVP, chief corporate development officer, chief legal counsel, 3D Systems, said, “The combination of both companies’ expertise and experience and relentless pursuit of enabling an improved patient experience is a strong foundation for this collaboration.”

“This agreement enables an exciting technological convergence of 3D Systems’ cutting-edge advances in orthopedic and soft tissue additive manufacturing and Theradaptive’s material-binding regenerative therapeutics,” said Luis Alvarez, CEO and founder of Theradaptive. “Uniting these two world-class technologies promises to provide safer and more effective treatment options for patients who currently have few options. This partnership sets the stage for many new products that will have the potential to significantly improve patient care.”

The inception of this partnership can be traced back to Theradaptive’s Founder, Dr. Luis M. Alvarez. After observing severe extremity injuries among servicemembers, Dr. Alvarez initiated research at MIT. His endeavors aimed to address the limitations of contemporary regenerative medicine methodologies, focusing on achieving accurate anatomical results and consistent local therapeutic delivery. Notably, the technology’s preliminary applications have been recognized with three Breakthrough Medical Device designations from the FDA, addressing degenerative disc disease and spinal fusion.

“We believe that enhancing 3D Systems’ unparalleled capabilities in medical device design and production with the benefits of Theradaptive’s protein-engineering platform has the potential to make a significant impact on the field of regenerative medicine, and patients’ lives,” added 3D Systems’ EVP.

3D Systems, recognized for its pioneering efforts in 3D printing, has consistently collaborated with medical professionals. Their track record includes planning over 150,000 patient-specific cases and manufacturing in excess of two million implants and instruments. Their approach to advancing regenerative medicine is further underscored by their introduction of the Regenerative Tissue Program.

3D printing and regenerative medicine

The utilization of 3D printing in medical applications continues to evolve, with entities consistently examining its potential in personalized healthcare. The alliance between 3D Systems and Theradaptive exemplifies the industry’s progression, merging sophisticated manufacturing with advanced biopharmaceutical research. Such collaborations foster innovation, presenting patients with refined and specific treatment modalities. The confluence of protein engineering with 3D printing may establish a refined benchmark in regenerative medicine, indicating potential avenues for future research in the sector.

3D Systems expansion in regenerative medicine has continued apace, with initiatives including the print-to-perfusion bioprinting project, other companies are also advancing the field. A significant breakthrough in regenerative medicine was achieved with the development of volumetric 3D bioprinted livers. Israeli regenerative medicine firm, Matricelf, entered an exclusive global licensing agreement with Tel Aviv University for its innovative 3D bioprinting technology. Elsewhere, the use of multimaterial 3D printed cell scaffolds has been strengthening research in regenerative medicine. These scaffolds are pivotal in repairing human organ damage by utilizing the body’s cells. Combining 3D printing and electrospinning techniques has been instrumental in this development.

In summary, the partnership between 3D Systems and Theradaptive reflects the broader trend in the 3D printing industry, where there’s a continuous effort to merge sophisticated manufacturing techniques with advanced biopharmaceutical research.

Featured image shows 3D Systems Healthcare Technology Center. Photo by Michael Petch.