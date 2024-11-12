3D Systems’ new 3D printing product line at Formnext 2024

US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems will be launching a range of 3D printing technologies and materials at this year’s Formnext tradeshow.

Aligned with scaling industrial 3D printing, key highlights include the high-speed PSLA 270 SLA system, purpose-built post-processing solutions like Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400, and advanced materials such as Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White, all tailored to meet demanding industrial workflows.

Recent expansions in Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and MultiJet Printing (MJP) materials, as well as a new powder management system for the DMP Flex 200 metal 3D printer, will also be showcased to emphasize efficiency and reduced production times for industrial applications. Attendees can explore these new offerings at 3D Systems’ booth in Hall 11.1, Booth D11.

“Our customers’ ingenuity fuels our innovation,” explained Marty Johnson, vice president of product and technical fellow, 3D Systems. “By collaborating closely with their engineering teams, we’re pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing. To keep pace with their evolving needs, we’re constantly expanding our solution portfolio. Our latest additions, new accessories and materials, are prime examples of how customer-centric innovation can deliver a competitive edge.”

3D Systems’ PSLA 270 solution accelerates time to part for production applications. Image via 3D Systems.

Post-processing solutions and rigid materials for enhanced production

According to 3D Systems, the PSLA 270 combines the speed and precision of projector-based SLA technology to deliver mid-sized, high-quality parts with consistent mechanical properties, suited for industrial workflows.

Supporting the PSLA 270’s capabilities, the Wash 400 and Wash 400F systems automate resin cleaning with “Dirty” and “Clean” washing workflows that allow users to choose between non-flammable and flammable detergents, such as IPA. Featuring a piston lift, these solutions simplify part handling while streamlining industrial operations.

Additionally, the Cure 400 enhances UV curing with programmable settings, a 400 x 400 x 400 mm curing volume, and a rotating table for optimal shadow reduction, allowing compatibility with all 3D Systems SLA and Figure 4 platforms. Availability for these post-processing solutions is anticipated in early 2025.

Expanding options for high-stiffness materials, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White support applications such as wind tunnel testing, tools, and fixtures. With enhanced resistance to settling, these materials help minimize maintenance and boost printer uptime, offering smooth workflows and high-quality surface finishes. Distribution across Europe is expected by December 2024, followed by a global rollout in 2025.

Advanced thermal control and broadened SLS and MJP material portfolios

For high-yield, consistent production, the SLS 380 introduces advanced thermal control, incorporating eight calibrated heaters and a high-resolution infrared camera sampling at 100,000 times per second.

This setup supports precise chamber conditions, ensuring a consistent build environment and reliable part quality. Paired with the SLS 380 are new materials such as DuraForm PA12 Black, DuraForm TPU 90A, DuraForm PA CF, DuraForm FR 106, and DuraForm PA 11 in both natural and black variations, all of which will be available starting December 2024.

With the ProJet MJP 2500 Plus, new material options like VisiJet Armor Max and VisiJet M2P-CST Crystal bring ABS-like durability and intricate casting ability for complex prototyping and jewelry applications. Moreover,VisiJet M2P-CST Crystal offers fine detail and strength suitable for jewelry with detailed features, including rings, bracelets, and brooches.

ProJet MJP 2500 Plus. Image via 3D Systems.

Further optimizing the production process, the Delfin INVAC 3D powder management system, developed for the DMP Flex 200, enables safe, closed-loop metal powder recovery, especially valuable for applications in dental labs.

Conference program and presentations

Throughout Formnext 2024, 3D Systems will host several sessions showcasing these advancements. Scheduled for November 20, “QuickCast Air – Enabling the Next Step Change in 3D Printed Investment Casting Pattern Efficiency” will run from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. on the Technology Stage in Hall 12.0.

Later that morning, from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., “Realizing the Benefits of Decentralized Manufacturing of Highly Regulated Parts in the Energy Industry” will be presented on the Application Stage in Hall 11.1. In the afternoon, “PSLA 270: The Speed of Light-projection. The Quality and Reliability of SLA.” will be presented from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. on the Technology Stage in Hall 12.0.

The following day, November 21, “Model No. Redefines Sustainable High-End Furniture with Additive Manufacturing” will take place from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on the Application Stage in Hall 11.1.

These sessions provide insights into 3D Systems’ newest solutions and their applications across industries, from investment casting and regulated manufacturing to sustainable furniture production.

Scaling industrial 3D printing with new solutions

In the broader landscape of industrial 3D printing, other companies are also expanding capabilities. Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D recently contributed to improving industrial 3D printing by introducing the EP-M4750, a high-efficiency metal 3D printer designed for large-scale batch production in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and tooling.

Utilizing Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF) technology, the EP-M4750 features a 450 x 750 x 530 mm build chamber and up to four 500 W lasers for fast throughput. The system supports various metals and includes an optimized gas flow, multi-stage filtration, and adaptive software, enabling flexible, high-strength part production suited for demanding industrial applications.

Last month, Lynxter introduced the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11, an industrial IDEX 3D printer for high-speed, dual-material printing, ahead of Formnext 2024. Built to handle thermoplastics, it reaches 10,000 mm/s² acceleration, 24 mm³/s extrusion with dual extruders, and supports complex, high-strength parts.

Features include a 500°C nozzle, a heated chamber, and an integrated dehydration unit for optimal print quality. Designed with a health-conscious filtration system, the S300X targets sectors needing robust, quality parts and can be pre-ordered in Europe.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 3D Systems’ PSLA 270 solution, which accelerates time to part for production applications. Image via 3D Systems.