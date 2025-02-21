3D Systems launches its latest multi-material dental 3D printing solutions

US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has introduced its latest developments in dental 3D printing at LMT Lab Day 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Taking place from February 20 – 22, this launch includes the new NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer designed to simplify denture manufacturing by allowing fully cured, multi-material dentures to be printed directly, removing the need for additional post-curing steps.

By streamlining this process, the company aims to help dental labs work more efficiently while improving the production of patient-specific dentures. Alongside the new printer, 3D Systems is preparing to introduce solutions for night guards and direct-printed aligners, signaling its continued investment in digital dentistry.

Attendees at the event will have an opportunity to see these new developments in action at Booth A-43/B-42 in the East Exhibit Hall. The company will also host seminars in the Comiskey Room, West Tower, Bronze Level, providing further insights into its latest advancements. Moreover, pre-orders for the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution will be available at the show, with general availability planned for Q3 2025.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President & CEO, 3D Systems, said, “Our decades of experience developing specialized dental materials and 3D printing technology along with our deep applications expertise will allow us to bring a full spectrum of high-volume production solutions to market in the coming years. We’re committed to this expansion and are working closely with key players in every dental product category to accelerate the availability of these advancements.”

This news followed right after the company’s Co-Founder and CTO, Chuck Hull was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He said, “I’m honored and excited to serve and work alongside such outstanding professionals to advance the positive impact engineering has on our world.”

The NextDent 300 is part of 3D Systems’ FDA-cleared complete workflow solution that enables high-volume dental laboratories to rapidly produce dentures. Image via 3D Systems.

Expanding multi-material 3D printing in dental care

According to the manufacturer, the NextDent 300 introduces a multi-material printing approach that enables dental professionals to produce monolithic dentures more efficiently.

Complementing this system, 3D Systems has developed two new materials: NextDent Jet Teeth, designed to replicate the durability and appearance of natural teeth, and NextDent Jet Base, formulated to provide impact resistance. Both materials are integrated into an FDA-cleared workflow that combines hardware, software, and printing technology to ensure high-quality production standards.

For dental labs handling high volumes of dentures, efficiency plays a key role in meeting patient needs. Building on this need, the new system can print up to 15 arches in approximately nine hours, helping to reduce production times and allowing prosthodontists to deliver finished dentures more quickly.

Beyond dentures, 3D Systems is working on expanding the same multi-material printing technology to night guards, a type of dental appliance commonly used to protect teeth from grinding or to aid in sleep apnea treatment. With increasing awareness of these conditions and demand for customized solutions, the company expects night guards to become a key addition to its dental portfolio by late 2025.

In the orthodontics sector, the company is also developing a direct-printing solution for clear aligners. As a key supplier of 3D printing technology to the aligner industry, 3D Systems says it currently contributes to the production of roughly one million patient-specific aligners daily. The introduction of direct-printing capabilities is expected to enhance production speed and efficiency, with availability anticipated in 2026.

According to Vantage Market Research cited by 3D Systems, the global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2032. With a portfolio that includes more than 30 applications, 3D Systems aims to keep contributing novel solutions to the industry.

Last year, the US-based manufacturer introduced a multi-material 3D printed denture solution, marking what it claimed to be the first jetted, monolithic denture offering in the industry. This solution was later seen receiving an FDA approval in October.

Unlike traditional solutions that use a single material, this system features distinct materials for gums and teeth, NextDent Jet Denture Base for impact absorption and NextDent Jet Denture Teeth for enhanced aesthetics and rigidity. Aimed at high-volume production, the technology promises faster turnaround times with improved durability.

3D Systems’ unique multi-material, single-piece dentures offer an unparalleled combination of distinctive break resistance and outstanding aesthetics. Image via 3D Systems.

Technical specifications of NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer

Interested customers can visit the company at the show, or its website to learn more about the pricing details.

Printable area (X x Y x Z) 294 x 211 x 50 mm (11.6 x 8.3 x 2.0 in) Resolution 800 x 900 x 800 DPI Layer Thickness 32 µm Control Panel 7” HD display with multi-touch screen Dimensions (W x D x H) 1183 x 740 x 1077 mm (47 x 29 x 42 in) Weight 247 kg (546 lbs) Electrical 100-127 VAC, 50/60 Hz, single-phase, 15AA 200-240 VAC, 50 Hz, single-phase, 10A Operating Humidity 30-70% relative humidity Noise < 65 dBa estimated (at medium fan setting) Software 3D Sprint for preparing and monitoring prints

