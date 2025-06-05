3D Systems’ DMP technology to be used for NASA-backed spacecraft cooling systems

3D printer OEM 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) is working with researchers from Penn State University (PSU), Arizona State University (ASU) and NASA Glenn Research Center to develop advanced thermal management systems for spacecraft.

The NASA-sponsored projects are using 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and Oqton’s 3DXpert software to produce high-performance radiators and heat pipes made from titanium and nickel-titanium alloys.

By embedding heat pipes and shape-memory alloy components directly into radiators through 3D printing, the team is addressing the weight and manufacturing complexity of traditional thermal systems, making future space missions more cost-effective and capable.

“Our long-standing R&D partnership with 3D Systems has enabled pioneering research for the use of 3D printing for aerospace applications,” said Alex Rattner, Associate Professor at PSU. “The collective expertise in both aerospace engineering and additive manufacturing is allowing us to explore advanced design strategies that are pushing the boundaries of what is considered state-of-the-art.”

a. Concept for additively manufactured shape-memory-alloy (SMA) radiator with radial heat pipe branches deploying from compact stowed form.; b. Prototype SMA demonstrator with highly compliant bellows heat pipe arms.; c. Thermal image of SMA branching bellows heat pipe, showing nearly isothermal operation. Image via PSU.

High-efficiency cooling for spacecraft

One area of focus involves 3D printing titanium heat rejection radiators with embedded high-temperature passive heat pipes. Traditionally, creating these internal porous wick structures involves multiple manufacturing steps to allow fluid to circulate and transfer heat. The team used 3DXpert software to embed these porous structures directly into the titanium heat pipe walls, removing additional steps and reducing variability.

These monolithic titanium radiators operated successfully at temperatures of 230°C and demonstrated a 50% reduction in weight, achieving 3 kg per sq. m. compared to more than 6 kg per sq. m. in conventional systems. This approach meets NASA’s targets for enhanced heat transfer efficiency and lower launch costs.

Another project examines how shape memory alloys (SMAs) can be used to create deployable radiators. Researchers produced one of the first functional parts made from nickel-titanium (nitinol) that can be passively actuated and deployed when heated. The team designed a deployable spoke structure in nitinol using 3DXpert, resulting in a sixfold increase in deployed-to-stowed area ratio, along with a weight reduction of more than 70%, from 19 kg per sq. m. to less than 6 kg per sq. m.

These SMA-based radiators can deploy in space without the need for mechanical actuators, offering more reliable thermal management for high-power CubeSat and small satellite missions. Images and test data from Penn State confirm the prototypes’ thermal performance and their ability to withstand harsh space conditions.

According to Research and Markets referred by 3D Systems, the aerospace additive manufacturing sector was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to nearly $4 billion by 2030. Over the past decade, 3D Systems has produced more than 2,000 titanium and aluminum alloy components for space missions, reflecting the growing role of additive manufacturing in building high-performance, lightweight systems for demanding environments.

PSU PhD candidate, Tatiana El Dannaoui, installing radiator prototype in thermal vacuum test facility to simulate space environment operation. Photo via PSU.

Thermal management solutions beyond space

With additively manufactured parts, heat management is being streamlined in several applications. Recently, Australian heat transfer specialist Conflux Technology partnered with Italian hypercar maker Pagani to improve the thermal performance of the Pagani Utopia’s transmission.

The Australian specialist developed a 3D printed cartridge heat exchanger for the 6-liter twin-turbo V12-powered vehicle, achieving a 30% increase in heat rejection compared to the previous design. This improvement supports global emissions compliance and ensures thermal reliability under extreme driving conditions. Testing by Pagani confirmed the new system’s durability and effectiveness, meeting performance standards for both track and road use.

For research last year, Diamond Hard Surfaces worked with Additive Analytics, a spinout from the University of Wolverhampton, to develop embedded electronic heat spreaders that improve thermal dissipation in electronics and CPUs. Moving beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing methods, the project leveraged 3D printing to create complex geometries that boost heat exchange efficiency and cooling performance.

The development combined Diamond Hard Surfaces’ patented processes with Additive Analytics’ material development and laser processing expertise. This approach allowed for the production of heat spreaders with higher surface area-to-volume ratios, helping to prevent hot spots and extend the lifespan of compact, high-performance devices.

