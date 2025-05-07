3D Spark Raises €2M to Broaden AI-Powered Manufacturing Platform and Strengthen Supplier Connections

3D Spark, a B2B Manufacturing and Procurement SaaS startup, has raised €2 million in seed funding to accelerate its development in the additive manufacturing space. The round was led by Swedish investor Triplefair, with additional support from existing investors Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds (FTTF) and Innovationsstarter Fonds Hamburg (IFH). The investment signals growing confidence in 3D Spark’s platform, which enables data-driven decision-making in industrial 3D printing.

The new funding will allow 3D Spark to broaden its platform by adding more conventional manufacturing methods, including casting, milling, and sheet metal fabrication, creating a more comprehensive and technology-agnostic solution. Enhancements to the marketplace feature will also improve connections between enterprises and qualified suppliers, streamlining RFQ management. Moreover, the funding will support team growth through strategic hires in technical expertise, sales, and customer success, all aimed at meeting rising demand and enhancing the customer onboarding process.

“This funding marks a key milestone for 3D Spark. With the backing of our investors, we are well-positioned to continue transforming industrial component manufacturing and procurement,” said Fritz Lange, Co-founder and CEO of 3D Spark. “We’re particularly focused on expanding our technology coverage and enhancing our platform capabilities to address the full spectrum of manufacturing decision challenges.”

3D Spark with investors Triplefair, Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds (FTTF) and Innovationsstarter Fonds Hamburg (IFH). Photo via 3D Spark.

Comprehensive Manufacturing Decision Platform

3D Spark’s AI-driven platform is designed to simplify complex manufacturing decisions. It offers key features such as manufacturability analysis, precise cost estimation, smart quoting with indicative market pricing from qualified suppliers, and CO₂ footprint tracking. The platform supports over 15 manufacturing technologies, including both additive and conventional processes, and covers a wide range of materials like metals, polymers, and ceramics.

In a press release, 3D Spark explained that the versatility of the platform has allowed it to become the go-to solution for major companies like Alstom, Deutsche Bahn, ÖBB, and Siemens Mobility, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and advancing sustainability in manufacturing and procurement.

“Manufacturing digitalization is accelerating, but most solutions address only isolated parts of the value chain. 3D Spark’s comprehensive platform uniquely combines design analysis, multi-technology manufacturing assessment, and procurement optimization in one integrated solution. This holistic approach is where we see tremendous potential for manufacturing enterprises globally,” said Robin Larsson, Managing Director at Triplefair.

ÖBB working in 3D Spark software. Photo via 3D Spark.

Other Strategic Funding Raises

In April, amsight, a German startup focused on data-driven process optimization, completed a pre-seed funding round. The round included contributions from five investors: MBG Schleswig-Holstein and business angels Michael Wohlmuth, Alexander Flamboe, Andreas Berkau, and Michael Jonker. The investment will support the expansion of amsight’s sales and product development teams, as well as efforts to scale its platform and enter new markets. A second closing is planned, with participation open to investors with relevant experience in industrial digitalization and AM technologies.

In 2024, Aridditive, a Barcelona-based startup specializing in 3D printing of precast concrete, successfully closed a €500,000 Pre-Seed funding round, led by BeAble Capital with participation from Suma Capital. The company, which spun off from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) and CIM UPC, aims to drive digitalization, automation, and sustainability within the construction sector.

With this fresh investment and additional support from ACCIÓ’s Startup Capital, Aridditive plans to advance its concrete 3D printing technology, promising to transform traditional construction processes.

