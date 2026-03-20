3D Scanning Just Got More Affordable. Here Is What That Means for Your Work.

When engineers at leading automotive companies need to reverse engineer a legacy component for which no CAD file exists, they scan it. When archaeologists document a dig site before excavation disturbs it, they scan it.

The technology that once required a dedicated lab and a six-figure budget to do either of those things now fits in a carry-on bag.

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint is running a Spring Sale across its entire scanner lineup, with 15% off everything and an additional discount available via code REVO3DPIBSS for an extra 2% on the Revopoint official website or an extra 5% on Amazon.

Revopoint’s full scanner lineup, 15% off this spring. Image via Revopoint.

The range covers genuinely different use cases, which is worth understanding before assuming any one model is the right fit. At the entry point of the professional tier, the INSPIRE 2 (from $467 after discount) combines infrared structured light and laser scanning to reach 0.03 mm precision. It also functions outdoors, which makes it a natural fit for archaeologists working on open sites and car modifiers who rarely have the luxury of a controlled studio.

Further up the range, the MetroX Pro (from $1,028) and MetroY Series (from $1,121) are built around the specific demands of industrial work. The MetroX Pro offers more laser lines, faster scanning speeds, and broader mode coverage to handle a wide range of industrial applications. The MetroY Series extends that with multiple blue laser scanning modes capable of tackling any surface, including reflective and dark ones, and up to 0.02 mm accuracy, the kind of precision that rigorous quality control and complex product design demand.

Revopoint’s professional software suite, also on sale. Image via Revopoint.

For large-scale scans where placing physical markers on or around an object is too time-consuming, the Trackit 3D scanner (from $4,233) removes that requirement entirely through optical tracking, while maintaining the same 0.02 mm industrial accuracy that aerospace and manufacturing applications demand. And for professionals who need to work away from a fixed workstation, the MIRACO Series (from $1,274) runs the full pipeline, from capture through to post-processing, without a connected PC.

What ties the hardware together is the software ecosystem sitting behind it. Revo Scan connects directly to Revo Design for reverse engineering and Revo Measure for PTB-certified inspection, all in a single click. For anyone who has spent time manually moving files between tools from different vendors, that kind of integrated workflow is a practical gain. The full professional software suite is also 20% off during the sale.

If you aren’t sure which scanner fits your needs, check out the comprehensive Buying Guide here.

The discount code REVO3DPIBSS applies at checkout on the official website and on Amazon. For anyone wanting to upgrade their 3D scanner, the timing has never been better.

*Prices generally refer to the base package and are subject to change. Please refer to the official website for the final listed price.

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Featured image shows Revopoint’s full scanner lineup, 15% off this spring. Image via Revopoint.