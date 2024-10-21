3D printing ‘World’s Largest’ carbon composite rocket on Rocket Lab’s 90-ton 3D printer

Californian space launch company Rocket Lab is using a 90-ton 3D printer to build what are said to be the ‘largest carbon composite rocket structures in history.’

The company’s 3D printer, a custom-built automated fiber placement (AFP) machine, is reportedly the biggest system of its kind in the world. Made in the United States by Electroimpact, the robotic 3D printer is 39 ft (12 meters) tall, and can lay down 328 ft (100 meters) of continuous carbon fiber composite per minute.

Rocket Lab has implemented the large-scale AFP machine at its Space Structures Complex in Middle River, Maryland. It is designed to automate the production of all major composite structures for the company’s reusable Neutron launch vehicle. These include panels for the 91-foot (28-meter) interstage and fairing, the 22.9-foot (7-meter) diameter first stage, and the 16.4-foot (5-meter) diameter second stage tanks.

According to Rocket Lab, while it takes several weeks to build a stage 2 dome using conventional, manual methods, the AFP machine can produce one in just 24 hours. The company anticipates it will save over 150,000 hours when constructing rocket structures with AFP technology.

“As we build the world’s largest carbon composite rocket, it makes sense that we require a world-first carbon composite fiber placement machine,” commented Sir Peter Beck, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

“We’re combining our proprietary flight-proven carbon composite technology, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robotics to design and build large-scale aerospace components at a pace that will support not only Neutron’s launch cadence, but support Electron and carbon composites structures for our spacecraft customers too.”

Rocket Lab’s 90-tonne automated fiber placement (AFP) machine. Photo via Rocket Lab.

3D printing the ‘world’s largest’ carbon composite rocket

The AFP machine can move up to 98 ft (30 meters) laterally, depositing carbon fiber sheets in different directions, layer by layer, until the structure has been fully fabricated. The system’s high speed is essential to the production of Rocket Lab’s large-scale launcher parts which measure thousands of square meters and feature hundreds of carbon fiber layers.

The company’s mammoth 3D printer also incorporates an automated live inspection system. This monitors the production process and can detect defects throughout the laminated carbon composite material as it is being laid down. If a defect is found, the system automatically alerts the operator of the issue before the next layer is added. This provides additional confidence in the quality of Rocket Lab’s Neutron launcher, helping it meet the strict standards of the aerospace and space industries.

Despite its impressive size, The AFP machine is not limited to large-scale applications. It is also being used to 3D print smaller carbon composite structures for Neutron. Capable of carrying 13,000kg into low Earth orbit, the reusable launcher has been designed to transport satellite constellations into space.

Set for its maiden launch next year, Neutron will reportedly be the world’s first medium-lift carbon composite rocket. It is powered by Archimedes, Rocket Lab’s new 3D printed reusable rocket engine. This replaced the company’s previous generation 3D printed Rutherford engine, which was produced using Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology.

Away from Neutron, Rocket Lab is leveraging the AFP system to produce the first stages of its 3D printed engine-powered Electron rocket and other space-proven carbon composite structures. These include panels and assemblies for spacecraft, substrates for solar panels, carbon composite primary structures and tanks, and other customer aerospace projects.

Additive manufacturing enhances space rocket production

Additive manufacturing is witnessing increased adoption for the production of space rockets. Earlier this year, NASA’s Paul Gradl told 3D Printing Industry that metal 3D printing plays, “a huge role in rocket engine development and production.”

Last month, it was announced that SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, agreed to a $5 million licensing agreement for 3D printers from Velo3D. The agreement follows previous contracts to supply SpaceX with 3D printers. Notably, the company has leveraged additive manufacturing in the production of its Raptor engines. Musk recently claimed that the company possesses the “most advanced 3D metal printing technology”.

Earlier this year LandSpace, a Chinese SpaceX rival, completed the first successful test launch and landing of its reusable Zhuque-3 VTVL-1 rocket.

This reportedly featured a slew of additively manufactured components, produced on metal 3D printing technology from Bright Laser Technologies (BLT). These include joint elements, igniter mounts, and an intricate free-body section. The 3D printed space rocket parts are said to have significantly reduced overall production time, expedited deliveries, and supported rapid development iterations.

BLT 3D printers were also used to fabricate components for Chinese aerospace firm Orienspace’s Gravity-1 Y-1 commercial carrier rocket. Billed as the “world’s largest solid rocket,” Gravity-1 featured various parts fabricated using BLT’s Laser Solid Forming (LSF) technology. 3D printing these parts reportedly overcame the processing difficulties, long production cycles, and low material utilization associated with conventional manufacturing methods.

