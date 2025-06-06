3D Printing with Polymer Composites: A Detailed Review for Civil Infrastructure Applications

A recent review published in ScienceDirect by researchers from RMIT University, University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ), University of Melbourne, University of Sherbrooke and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queenslandexamines the use of polymer composites in civil infrastructure through additive manufacturing. The authors argue that 3D printing with polymer composites offers solutions that align with modern construction demands, highlighting advances, challenges, and research opportunities in this field.

Polymer composites have emerged as a versatile class of materials in civil engineering due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility. The review details how these materials have replaced metals in numerous sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and construction. Combining polymers with reinforcing materials such as fibers or particulates enhances their mechanical and thermal properties, supporting a wide range of industrial applications.

The review notes that while polymers alone have limited standalone applications, they are frequently combined with other materials to form composites suitable for structural and non-structural uses. These composites provide benefits such as superior fatigue resistance, wear resistance, and environmental durability. Applications in civil engineering range from polymer-modified concrete and fiber-reinforced polymer bars to sealing materials, waterproof membranes, and protective coatings.

Graphical abstract illustrating the integration of polymer 3D printing, recyclability, and civil infrastructure applications. Image via ScienceDirect.

Additive Manufacturing Techniques for Polymer Composites

Additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, enables layer-by-layer construction of objects based on digital models, reducing material waste and allowing for complex geometries. The review outlines various AM techniques applicable to polymer composites, including extrusion-based processes like fused deposition modeling (FDM) and direct ink writing (DIW), powder-bed fusion methods such as selective laser sintering (SLS), and binder jetting.

Material extrusion is widely used in civil infrastructure for printing concrete, ceramics, and polymers. Binder jetting applies liquid binders to powder beds to create solid parts, while powder-bed fusion uses thermal energy, typically from lasers or electron beams, to selectively melt or sinter powders. Direct energy deposition techniques, which involve feeding materials in powder or wire form and melting them during deposition, are also relevant for metal components in construction.

The authors emphasize that extrusion-based 3D printing is particularly significant for producing large-scale components. For thermoplastics, feedstock can be supplied in filament or granular form, with the material melted and extruded to build parts. The review also describes the role of printing parameters such as extrusion speed, layer height, and thermal settings in achieving structural integrity and mechanical performance.

Extrusion-based 3D printing setup. Image via ScienceDirect.

Gaps in Literature, Mechanical Performance and Durability Challenges

While additive manufacturing has gained traction in civil infrastructure—particularly with 3D printed concrete—the integration of polymer composites through AM remains underrepresented in academic studies. The review highlights that most existing reviews focus on fiber-reinforced polymers in conventional construction applications such as reinforcing bars and retrofitting, often overlooking their potential in additive manufacturing contexts.

Sustainable alternatives, such as recycled and bio-based polymers, are also underexplored, despite their growing relevance in efforts to decarbonize the construction sector. The review points out that limited attention has been given to how these materials can be used in 3D printing for infrastructure, leaving a critical knowledge gap for researchers and practitioners.

Mechanical performance is a key consideration for 3D printed polymer composites in civil infrastructure. The review identifies issues such as anisotropic properties resulting from the layer-by-layer deposition process, which can lead to reduced tensile strength and interlayer adhesion. These factors affect the load-bearing capacity and long-term reliability of printed components.

Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) grids and bars integrated into 3D printed concrete components. Image via ScienceDirect.

Environmental durability is another concern. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation, moisture, and temperature fluctuations can degrade the performance of polymer composites, limiting their applicability in outdoor or high-stress environments. Techniques such as continuous fiber reinforcement, post-processing methods, and hybrid manufacturing approaches are being explored to address these challenges and improve interlayer bonding and overall mechanical properties.

The absence of standardized design codes and certification pathways further complicates the adoption of 3D printed polymer composites in civil infrastructure. Unlike traditional materials like steel and concrete, which have established testing protocols, polymer-based 3D-printed components lack unified performance benchmarks, creating uncertainty for engineers and regulators.

Research Directions and Future Opportunities

The authors, including Dr. Sachini Wickramasinghe (RMIT University and UniSQ), Professor Allan Manalo (UniSQ), Associate Professor Omar Alajarmeh (UniSQ), Charles Dean Sorbello (Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland), Senarath Weerakoon (UniSQ), Professor Tuan D. Ngo (University of Melbourne), and Professor Brahim Benmokrane (University of Sherbrooke), identify several research priorities. These include optimizing printing parameters to reduce porosity and enhance interlayer adhesion, exploring sustainable materials like recycled and bio-based polymers, and investigating smart materials with properties such as self-healing and embedded sensors.

BioHome 3D was developed by the University of Maine, USA, Advanced Structures and Composites Center. Image via ScienceDirect.

Large-format additive manufacturing is also highlighted as an opportunity to produce durable, high-performance components for infrastructure. Techniques such as robotic large-format additive manufacturing enable the creation of complex geometries and continuous fiber reinforcements, supporting applications that demand both strength and design flexibility.

The review concludes that interdisciplinary collaboration among material scientists, engineers, and regulatory bodies is essential to advance the adoption of 3D printed polymer composites in civil infrastructure. Research efforts should focus on developing robust testing protocols, understanding the long-term performance of these materials under environmental stressors, and integrating them into sustainable construction practices.

