3D Printing Streamlines Vehicle Maintenance and Conversion at West Midlands Police

England-based West Midlands Police has integrated 3D printing technology into its Fleet Services operations to manufacture bespoke interior vehicle components, streamlining maintenance and conversion processes for operational vehicles.

Grill lights made with a 3D printer. Photo via West Midlands Police.

Applying 3D Printing to Fleet Operations

Daniel Starns, a Fleet Services vehicle technician, identified the potential for 3D printing after experimenting with the technology at home. The Fleet Services team is responsible for maintaining and converting a variety of vehicles, including adapting commercial vehicles for use as police cars and vans.

Conversions often require modifying interior panels, consoles, and fixtures to integrate police communication systems and other specialised equipment. Traditionally, this work involved adjusting existing components or fabricating parts manually, a process that can be time-consuming, particularly when replacement parts must be sourced from manufacturers.

By using 3D printing, the team can produce bespoke components that match the original design specifications. “I was working through some of my own designs on my 3D printer when I realised we could probably put this technology to use in the day job,” said Starns. “The fittings that we manufacture ourselves and those parts that we adapt are all made to measure and so I tried out the some of the specifications on my 3D printer and found that it produced good quality replica parts.”

Acting Fleet Manager Kelvin Bevan supported the approach, noting that 3D printing could reduce build times and simplify part production. The department now uses a 3D printer to produce parts for in-house workshops and external body shops, with the goal of improving workflow and reducing costs.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford acknowledged the adoption of 3D printing as a new opportunity within the force. “It’s not just about embracing the technology we have at our disposal but making it work for us in a way that makes us more effective and ultimately improves the service we deliver to the public.”

Center console made with a 3D printer. Photo via West Midlands Police.

Expanding the Use of 3D Printing in Policing

West Midlands Police’s adoption of 3D printing reflects a broader trend within law enforcement. In 2017, West Yorkshire Police installed a DeltaWASP 40 70 Industrial 3D printer at its Wakefield headquarters, supplied by Bradford-based Hawk 3D Proto, to support its Regional Scientific Support Unit (SSU). Building on the region’s experience with 3D laser scanning since 2008, the printer enables officers to create tangible 3D models of crime scenes. According to Daniel Sharp, Crime Scene Surveying Supervisor, the technology allows juries to “hold the crime scene in their hands,” improving understanding and visualization of offences.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi Police has implemented a 3D printing initiative to support crime scene investigation, evidence handling, and training. Led by Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, the program creates 3D printed dioramas for crime scene assessment, courtroom communication, and training exercises, aligning with the UAE’s 2057 Plan for a technology-driven city. Lt. Colonel Sulieman Al Kaabi emphasized that the initiative enables proactive solutions to global challenges, following the example of police forces in the UK and Montana that use 3D scanning and printing to enhance investigative capabilities.

