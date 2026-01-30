3D Printing Powers the Marine Corps’ First NDAA-Compliant Drone

Volpe, a motor transport mechanic with the U.S. Marine Corps’ 2nd Maintenance Battalion, has developed HANX, described as the first Marine Corps NDAA compliant 3D printed drone, highlighting how additive manufacturing can shorten development timelines, reduce costs, and increase operational flexibility in the field.

“Volpe’s HANX drone is the most significant leap in 3D printed drone technology for the Marine Corps in almost a decade and a significant accomplishment for the II MEF Innovation Campus and the U.S. Marine Corps as a whole,” stated the Marine Corps.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry David Volpe with the HANX drone. Photo via U.S. Marine Corps.

From Hobbyist to Innovation Leader

Volpe’s fascination with 3D printing and robotics began in seventh grade through a Lego robotics club and continued in college, where he studied automotive maintenance technology. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted school and work in 2020, he joined the Marines seeking stability and challenge.

After boot camp in 2022, he became a motor transport mechanic and discovered the II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus, which trains Marines in robotics, 3D printing, and advanced manufacturing. There, he immediately applied his skills repairing 3D printers and contributing to projects.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Pine, who leads the innovation campus, saw an article about the U.S. Army building its own 3D printed drones and decided to pursue it. Knowing Volpe already built drones on his own time, Pine took him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The visit prompted Volpe to develop a cheaper, more capable 3D printed drone designed and built entirely by a Marine.

“Their drone has some capabilities that mine doesn’t, and some very nice cameras with it, but what I saw was a big price tag. I knew I could make something far cheaper without sacrificing too many features,” Volpe said. “The [U.S. Army] design and hardware selection was also contracted out to third and fourth parties; making their 3D printed drone an assembly can’t be entirely done by soldiers.”

Army Sgt. Tucker Smith repairs a first-person view drone inside a mobile workstation during Agile Spirit 25. Photo via Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley.

Designing HANX: Fast, Flexible, and Cost-Effective

Inspired by Army 3D printed drones, Volpe set out to create HANX, a fully Marine-built drone platform. Guided by Pine, he led design and construction over 90 days, producing multiple prototypes while refining components and assembly methods.

Assistance came from Cpl Liam Smyth, Staff Sgt. Jonathan Borjesson, Cpl. Isauro Vazquezgarcia, and Cpl. Corven Lacy, who helped with 3D printing, tuning, and design adjustments. “This was only possible because of the collaboration with the team around me,” said Volpe. “I’d give out different drone parts and say, ‘Hey, can you redesign this for me?’ Or ‘I need 20 of these printed.’ I designed it, but I didn’t work on it alone.”

The result was a modular, adaptable drone that could be manufactured quickly in-house, avoiding expensive contractor solutions and enabling Marines to modify the platform for a range of missions—from reconnaissance to tactical support.

A C100 drone lifts off during a field demonstration at Norio Training Area. Photo via Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley.

From Prototype to Operational Capability

After more than 1,000 hours of design, assembly, and testing, HANX met NDAA and NAVAIR standards, ensuring the drone was secure and compliant with military regulations. “Anyone can create a cheap drone using cheap non-approved parts; however, finding parts that don’t run the risk of having backdoor software is difficult,” said Volpe.

Designed to be rapidly adapted for a range of missions—including reconnaissance, logistics support, and one-way attack roles—HANX emerged as a real-time solution to operational needs across II MEF’s major subordinate commands. Aligned with the Secretary of War’s push to proliferate drone technology, HANX’s modular design and low-cost, easily reproducible construction allow Marines in virtually any unit to build and modify the system themselves. This directly supports the War Department’s goal to “unleash American drone dominance by bolstering the U.S. drone manufacturing base.”

Despite its success, the HANX platform is not without limitations. Its production relies on the specialized infrastructure and resources of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Innovation Campus, meaning not all units can immediately replicate the drone independently. Additionally, while modular and adaptable, the platform’s operational performance depends on careful assembly, calibration, and ongoing maintenance, which requires trained personnel.

How 3D Printing Is Changing U.S. Military Drone Production

Additive manufacturing is increasingly being used by U.S. forces to accelerate drone development, cut costs, and boost adaptability on and off the battlefield. Recently, U.S. Army’s Hawkeye Platoon deployed 3D printers during a multinational exercise, enabling them to fabricate, assemble, and maintain quad‑copter reconnaissance drones right in the field. Similarly, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence has launched a course that trains troops to produce, maintain, and operate first‑person view drones using 3D printing technology. The program teaches soldiers to operate multiple types of printers and design UAS parts, helping units build internal capabilities rather than relying solely on external suppliers. These developments reflect a broader push within the U.S. military to use additive manufacturing to address tactical needs rapidly and affordably.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry David Volpe with the HANX drone. Photo via U.S. Marine Corps.