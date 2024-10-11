3D Printing News You Need to Know

This week’s condensed 3D printing news spans critical collaborations in defense, with ASTM’s partnership to strengthen U.S. submarine supply chains, to FDA approval for innovative multi-material 3D printed dentures. Legal battles, in the form of Stratasys’ ongoing lawsuit with Bambu Lab, highlight the competitive tensions, while automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover leverages additive manufacturing to boost production. Additionally, there’s an update on the ongoing merger between Nano Dimension and Desktop Metal.

ASTM Leads New Partnership to Strengthen US Submarine Supply Chains

ASTM International has partnered with Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance to strengthen U.S. Navy submarine supply chains using additive manufacturing (AM). The collaboration aims to streamline parts production and improve supply chain resilience through advanced manufacturing and technical qualification practices. The effort addresses the Navy’s growing need for mission-critical components, leveraging ASTM’s standards and expertise in AM certification.

In terms of industry impact, this strengthens the defense sector, particularly in critical submarine supply chains. For businesses, the news opens opportunities for companies involved in defense manufacturing.

FDA approval for 3D Systems’ multi-material 3D printed denture solution

3D Systems has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material, 3D printed dentures, combining NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and Base materials. This innovative, monolithic solution improves denture durability and aesthetics using MultiJet Printing (MJP) technology. It represents a significant advancement in digital dentistry, streamlining production for dental labs and enhancing patient experience.

This clearance enhances denture production with 3D printing technology. The industry impact is high as it streamlines the workflow for dental labs. The regulatory impact is notable, given that FDA approval can influence broader adoption in the market, further driving innovation.

Stratasys vs Bambu Lab Lawsuit: Charges Against Defendants Dropped

Stratasys has dropped several charges against additional defendants in its lawsuit against Bambu Lab, reducing the scope of the legal battle. Specifically, Tiertime is no longer a named defendant. The ongoing case involves allegations of patent infringement.

The ongoing lawsuit holds considerable business relevance, particularly for both companies’ competitive strategies in the 3D printing industry. The industry impact is notable, as the outcome may affect future patent and intellectual property cases. The potential for market disruption is also significant, especially if the case sets legal precedents for 3D printing technologies should it proceed to trial.

3D printing supports 400,000-vehicle-per-year production line: insights from JLR’s AM expert

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is utilizing 3D printing to support its production of 400,000 vehicles per year. The technology primarily aids in rapid prototyping, testing, and mass customization, enhancing product quality and accelerating production timelines. Additive manufacturing also plays a key role in JLR’s sustainability efforts, helping the company meet its net-zero goals by 2039. While JLR currently focuses on polymer 3D printing, it is expanding its capabilities in metal 3D printing for high-volume applications.

This use of 3D printing for the automotive sector has a significant industry impact as it enhances both production efficiency and sustainability. The impact is notable, particularly in mass customization and rapid prototyping, which allow for quicker iterations in vehicle development. The business impact is meaningful, especially in terms of long-term sustainability strategies and innovation in manufacturing.

Nano Dimension set to acquire Desktop Metal after the latest stockholder approval

Desktop Metal shareholders have approved the Nano Dimension deal, moving the acquisition process forward. This deal, valued at $183 million, aligns with Nano Dimension’s strategy to consolidate its additive manufacturing (AM) market presence. The acquisition aims to stabilize Desktop Metal’s financial challenges and combine strengths to enhance 3D printing solutions across industries.

The business impact of this acquisition is substantial, as it aims to create a stronger combined company in the AM sector. The industry impact is also significant, particularly as it shifts competitive dynamics in 3D printing.

It is uncommon for deals to stumble at this stage, but shareholder approval cannot be taken for granted. GE’s attempted acquisition of SLM Solutions in 2016, was blocked by activist hedge fund Elliott Management. More recently, despite board approval, Stratasys shareholders voted down the proposed $552 million acquisition of Desktop Metal in 2023.

