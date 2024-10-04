3D Printing News, the must-read articles of the week

From University of Bath researchers developing 3D printed ceramic filters capable of removing harmful forever chemicals to Frontier Bio’s breakthrough in lab-grown lung tissue, the 3DPI team and readers have selected the week’s most surprising and significant 3D printing news.

3D Printing News Matrix 4th October 2024

3D printed ceramic filters tackle forever chemicals

Researchers at the University of Bath have developed 3D printed ceramic structures capable of removing up to 75% of harmful “forever chemicals” like PFOA from water. These lattice structures can absorb these toxic chemicals efficiently, offering a sustainable solution to water contamination issues. The structures can also be regenerated and reused through thermal treatment, making them scalable for industrial use.

The technology addresses a major environmental issue with significant applications for water purification industries. Once commercialized, there is potential for new business opportunities in sustainable water treatment technologies. 3D printing in water purification has been explored, but this application for PFAS removal is new.

Frontier Bio lab-grown lung tissue

Frontier Bio has developed lab-grown lung tissue using bioprinting and stem cells, a breakthrough for respiratory disease treatments and future transplants. This innovation replicates lung structures and functions like mucus and surfactant production. The technology targets improved drug testing accuracy and has potential for lung transplants. The initiative aligns with a global $70 billion respiratory market, addressing issues like lung cancer, COPD, and COVID-19.

This pioneering use of bioprinting in lung tissue is highly innovative in using stem cells and 3D printing for functional tissue. The news is potentially disruptive for drug testing and organ transplants as few companies are developing bioprinted functional lung tissue.

Graphene for construction 3D printing

Balfour Beatty has partnered with Versarien to develop graphene based 3D printable mortar for construction projects. The collaboration aims to create sustainable, low-carbon materials, incorporating Versarien’s graphene admixture, Cementene. This partnership will explore real-world applications in infrastructure and evaluate cost, performance, and environmental impact compared to traditional materials.

The challenges of using graphene in 3D printing are well documented. Versarien’s approach could reshape supply chains and reduce costs for construction firms. It introduces new, advanced 3D printing materials to the construction industry. Graphene enhanced materials are innovative, but not entirely unexpected in the sector. The potential for disruption exists, but widespread adoption may take time. Few companies are experimenting with graphene-based 3D printing materials. This aligns with current trends toward sustainability and 3D printing in construction.

Reshoring Manufacturing and Regional Hubs

New York launched a $200 million initiative called ON-RAMP to strengthen its advanced manufacturing workforce, focusing on training for sectors like semiconductors. The initiative creates training hubs, starting in Syracuse, aiming to fill the skills gap and drive economic growth. It emphasizes partnerships between industry, academia, and local communities.

The investment is significant for advanced manufacturing, especially in a crucial sector like semiconductors. It indirectly affects consumers by improving manufacturing efficiency and potentially reducing costs. The news helps businesses by providing a skilled workforce, reducing hiring costs, and fostering innovation. The focus is on workforce development, which supports tech advancements indirectly. The news aligns with broader state and federal policies to strengthen U.S. semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.

Workforce development initiatives aren’t new, but the scale and sector focus make this notable. The initiative supports steady growth rather than immediate disruption, but long-term effects could be disruptive. Large-scale workforce investments of this magnitude are less common, especially in specific high-tech sectors. Workforce training aligns with ongoing trends to reskill for advanced manufacturing, so it’s expected.

Consolidation: Don’t Make Me Tap the Sign

Is the 3D printing industry consolidating? This article examines metrics, including trade show exhibitor numbers and the consolidation curve, which tracks industries through four phases: Emergence, Scale, Focus, and Balance & Alliance. Despite planned acquisitions by companies like Nano Dimension, the consolidation ratio (CR₄) suggests that the 3D printing sector remains in the Emergence phase, with no significant market concentration yet. This counters the idea of widespread consolidation in the industry, showing continued growth and competition.

The discussion of consolidation impacts the entire 3D printing industry, affecting businesses, market strategies, and long-term investments. Consolidation primarily influences industry players, with limited direct effects on end consumers at the moment. At later stages of consolidation, where the market can be characterized as a monopoly or oligopoly, consumer choice (and often experience) is markedly diminished.

An accurate understanding of consolidation is important as the potential for mergers and acquisitions can significantly affect market competition, innovation, and business models. While not a direct technological development, consolidation may affect how tech is developed and adopted. Consolidation could lead to shifts in regulatory attention, especially regarding monopolistic practices or market concentration.

Consolidation is a common industry occurrence, though it has broader implications in emerging fields like 3D printing. Potential consolidation could disrupt market dynamics and innovation cycles in the industry. The trend towards consolidation has been anticipated, although the exact scale remains uncertain.

Biden’s Task Force

U.S. President Joe Biden has created a new task force to address the rising threat of 3D printed guns, including “ghost guns” and machine gun converters. The Emerging Firearms Threats task force will assess the capabilities of federal agencies to detect, intercept, and curb these weapons. Biden’s executive order follows increasing concerns about untraceable firearms being used in violent crimes and mass shootings, particularly those 3D printed using accessible technology. The task force will present a report outlining necessary steps within 90 days.

This news affects the 3D printing industry by potentially imposing stricter regulations on firearm-related applications, primarily those involved in 3D printing or gun ownership. The move focuses more on regulatory and legal measures than on advancing 3D printing technology. It is somewhat expected as 3D printed guns have been a growing concern, though the task force’s formation adds a new dimension. The news is likely to receive strong support from gun control advocates and public safety experts while being met with resistance from 2nd Amendment supporters.

Sandvik strategic realignment

Sandvik has sold its 30% stake in BEAMIT as part of a strategic shift to focus on metal powders for 3D printing. The company’s Additive Manufacturing division is moving to the Machining Solutions business, aligning with Sandvik’s goal of expanding its material research and metal powder portfolio, like Osprey powders. This divestment comes amid broader company restructuring to enhance its focus on software and powder technologies.

This is a significant shift for Sandvik’s business and metal powder strategy. There is a limited consumer effect with the impact mainly felt by industry stakeholders. The move refines existing business strategies with moderate disruption in specific industry sectors. Divestments like this happen, but signal industry focus shifts. This shift is a strategic move for Sandvik, focusing on high-value materials and technology. The news follows a 3D printing exit by Xerox in 2023 and this year’s restructuring by BASF. BASF’s 3D printing exit saw Forward AM become a stand-alone enterprise. The moves by Sandvik, BASF, and Xerox could be seen as adding further validation to the consolidation thesis outlined above.

