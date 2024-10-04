3D printing is a gimmick, a sub $10k metal 3D printer, and Burning Man: Old News

3D Printing Industry has over a decade of reporting behind us; the daily news is focused on the present and, periodically, the future.

Once in a while, it may be interesting to look at the past. And even in a high-tech industry with a pace that might be expected to be dizzying, some things stay the same.

Perhaps you’re interested in the news, or perhaps you wondered what 3D printing at Burning Man looks like. Fortunately, we have a video.

3D printing: a passing fad

Kicking off with a quote. In 2013, we looked at how China viewed 3D printing, contrasting opinions like Foxconn’s Taiwanese founder Terry Gou, who called it a “gimmick,” with leaders in the 3D printing industry. Stratasys co-founder Scott Crump noted that while 3D printing could localize some manufacturing, it wouldn’t displace mass production in China. The Chinese government had already invested heavily in 3D printing technologies, anticipating future growth. In 2017, 3DPI reported on China’s Additive Manufacturing Industry Development Action Plan (2017-2020), which identified six suggestions to advance 3D printing in the country.

Metal 3D printing at home?

New York Maker Faire 2013 saw the Vader Systems team, led by Scott and Zachary Vader, introduce a metal 3D printer that some believed might make its way into homes. In 2013, anything seemed possible! Using Liquid Metal Jet Printing (LMJP) technology, the 3D printer melted metal ingots, like aluminum, and printed metal objects using magnetism and inkjet-like technology. The Vader printer was aimed at small businesses, with plans for a sub-$10,000 metal 3D printer for home prosumers. It promised a new frontier in home metal printing, offering an alternative to laser sintering. This was not the trajectory that the company followed.

Finding a 3D printer at a Maker Faire was fairly standard, but encountering a RepRap in the desert? In 2013, 3D printing appeared at Burning Man, an annual art event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. At camps like “Objects of Worship” and “Creativity,” participants used 3D printers to create various objects on-site, demonstrating the technology’s versatility even in remote environments. This marked one of the early instances where 3D printing intersected with large cultural and artistic festivals. Whatever happened to immersive video?

Twelve years ago, TCTLive 2012 had just concluded. Merger talk involving Stratasys was just one topic covered; the exhibition showcased the growth of high-end professional 3D printing for manufacturing and prototyping. Familiar names like 3D Systems, Stratasys, and EOS exhibited advances, such as metal printing and applications in medical fields. The event also highlighted emerging entry-level consumer 3D printers, including those from MakerBot and Ultimaker.

The 2012 coverage of the Wiki Weapons Project highlighted efforts to create a fully 3D printed firearm, sparking widespread debate. Stratasys, confiscated the 3D printed destined for use on the project, citing ethical concerns. The project faced funding platform closures but continued to raise funds through alternative means like Bitcoin. The story exemplified the controversy surrounding 3D printed guns. It was reported that Cody Wilson had raised $20k in bitcoin, at current prices that sum would be worth over $100 million.

Back in 2012, LUXeXceL was recognized for its groundbreaking Printoptical Technology, which enabled the 3D printing of high-quality optics directly from CAD designs, without the need for molds or post-processing. This innovation was said to reduce production time and costs, offering versatile applications in LED lighting, advertising, and solar industries. LUXeXceL would later expand into 3D printing of custom ophthalmic lenses, becoming a leader in advanced optics manufacturing.

Ten years later, Meta aquired Luxexcel and its 3D-printed prescription lenses with Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities.

The 3-Sweep software, developed in 2013, allowed users to convert 2D images into 3D models by combining human perception with an algorithm. This innovation enabled 3D modeling for those without prior experience. It worked by identifying an object’s edges and depth from a photo, similar to Photoshop’s tools, and allows for full 3D manipulation. 3-Sweep demonstrated new possibilities in turning ordinary images into 3D printable objects.

Emerging 3D printing business models

How to make money with 3D printing? We reported on Blu-Bin, founded in 2012, as one of the first retail 3D printing service stores in Vermont, offering custom design and 3D printing services. Customers could create and order personalized items, even without owning a 3D printer. The concept aimed to democratize 3D printing by making it accessible to the public through a storefront model.

Today, while Blu-Bin’s physical retail model didn’t achieve massive expansion, the broader concept of accessible 3D printing has evolved, with services like Protolabs and Xometry fulfilling similar roles in a more scalable way.

A year later, in 2013, 3D For US, a UK-based company, began to offer personalized 3D printed models based on user-submitted photos. The service focused on capturing special moments, such as graduations or weddings, and transforming them into “lifelike” 3D models. The company collaborated with the University of Exeter on work that was then 3D printed and shipped globally.

Also in 2013, 3D Hubs marked its 6 month anniversary as the company rapidly grew as a platform connecting 3D printer owners with people needing prints. With a network of over 1,100 printers, it enabled users to access a variety of materials and local printing services. The interview discussed trends like the rise of Ultimaker printers in Europe and the importance of material variety in expanding 3D printing’s home-use applications. Today, 3D Hubs is part of Protolabs.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.



What does the future of 3D printing hold?



What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.