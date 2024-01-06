3D Printing Industry Review of the Year: November 2023

As always, November’s headlines were dominated by Formnext 3D printing news from Frankfurt. This year’s show saw the launch of a number of notable 3D printers for the polymer, resin, and metal markets. Additionally, several companies announced new partnerships and strategic collaborations to scale and industrialize additive manufacturing.

All the 3D Printing Industry News from 2023.

November also saw a number of new 3D printing software platforms hit the market, as companies continue to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their offerings. Finally, November rounded off with the return of the 3D Printing Industry Awards, which the industry celebrated in London with a black tie gala dinner.

Read on for more 3D printing news highlights from Stratasys, Additec, Markforged, DyeMansion, HP, Siemens, Oqton, Materialise, and more.

The entrance to Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

New 3D printers at Formnext 2023

3D Printing Industry was in Frankfurt to cover the latest 3D printer announcements from the Formnext 2023 show floor. Stratasys drew a lot of attention for the launch of its latest FDM 3D printer, the F3300.

With shipments set to commence in 2024, this new 3D printer is advertised as offering fast 3D print speeds, higher yields, and a 25% increase in accuracy and repeatability. Moreover, the 3D printer is said to maximize uptime thanks to machine monitoring, extruder redundancy, and a user-friendly interface for streamlined operations.

Possessing a 600 x 600 x 800 mm build volume, Stratasys’ new 3D printer is targeted towards applications within aerospace, automotive, government/military, and service bureaus. Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota was the first company to purchase the F3300.

Another FDM 3D printer manufacturer to turn heads at Formnext was Markforged, which unveiled its latest industrial 3D printer, the FX10. This new 3D printer comes equipped with built-in automation features that enhance both quality assurance and production efficiency. What’s more, the FX10’s 5th Generation Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) print system nearly doubles the 3D print speed and size capabilities of its predecessor.

Unveiling the Markfirged FX10 at Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

A notable announcement in the resin space came from Raise3D which launched its first resin-based 3D printing offering, the DF2 Solution. The platform’s comprehensive 3D printing workflow includes the DF2 3D printer, DF Wash for automated cleaning, DF Cure for advanced curing, as well as specialized resins and IdeaMaker slicing software. A DLP 3D printer, the DF2 offers 2560 x 1440 XY resolution and 25 mm/h maximum 3D printing speed.

Formnext 2023 also saw the launch of new metal 3D printers. Notably, US-based metal 3D printer manufacturer Additec announced the Hybrid 3, which combines liquid metal jetting (LMJ), laser directed energy deposition (LDED), and CNC capabilities into one platform.

The launch of this new 3D printer comes after Additec inherited LMJ technology from global print and digital document corporation Xerox, following the acquisition of the company’s additive manufacturing business unit, Elem Additive Solutions, in August 2023.

The new Additec Hybrid 3 at Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Forging new partnerships to scale AM

Formnext saw a number of companies announce strategic partnerships. For instance, the Additive Manufacturing Industrialization Navigator (AM I Navigator) initiative was launched by Siemens, DyeMansion, BASF Forward AM, EOS, and HP.

This joint initiative hopes to industrialize and scale additive manufacturing into traditional production workflows. To achieve this, AM I Navigator presents a comprehensive maturity model outlining distinct stages of industrialization within the additive manufacturing sector. Moreover, the initiative offers a ‘Maturity Check,’ based on Siemens Digital Manufacturing Excellence framework, to highlight a company’s current maturity level and future potential.

Formnext 2023 also saw HP announce a strategic partnership with 3D printing service provider Materialise. This partnership sees an integration of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet additive manufacturing technology into the Materialise CO-AM software. It is hoped that this integration will allow manufacturers to raise the efficiency and quality of their workflows, driving volume production of end-use parts in the process.

The annual Rave Til AM opening night party also returned at Formnext 2023, bringing together “One Industry under a Groove.” 3D Printing Industry organized and hosted the party in collaboration with EOS, HP, Siemens, BASF Forward AM, AM Ventures, and DyeMansion. View the Rave Til AM party pictures here.

Read all of our reporting from Formnext 2023 here.

Left to right: François Minec (Global Head, Polymers 3D Printing, HP 3D Printing), Martin Back (Managing Director, BASF Forward AM), Karsten Heuser (Vice President Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries), Felix Ewald (CEO & Co-Founder, DyeMansion) & Nikolai Zaepernick (CBO, Managing Director, EOS). Photo via DyeMansion.

Developments in 3D printing software

Metal 3D printer developer Meltio introduced Meltio Space software and the Meltio Robot Cell in November. The new toolpath generator software is designed to streamline the adoption of the company’s metal 3D printing technology to meet growing demand. Additionally, Meltio Robot Cell is advertised as a turn-key solution providing a safer and more efficient method for 3D printing metal parts.

Elsewhere, 3D CAD software provider Dassault Systèmes unveiled the latest version of its 3D design and engineering software. Called SOLIDWORKS 2024, this software seeks to meet user demands for enhanced efficiency and collaboration in product development.

One key feature of this software is the ability to store SOLIDWORKS data in a previous release. This is said to enable seamless collaboration with individuals using older versions of the software. What’s more, Collinear Dimension Command allows users to keep chain dimensions collinear, even when faced with minimal space.

November also saw 3D printing software company Castor introduce its new software that visualizes 3D parts from 2D drawings. This new 3D design optimization software is said to enable a quick, efficient, and accessible transition from 2D drawing to 3D printing. The software reportedly enables improved estimations of 3D printability, cost, sustainability, lead times, and supply chain advantages.

AI software firm Oqton also introduced a new software offering in November. Called Oqton Build Quality, this software combines 3DXpert Build Simulation, MOS Build Monitoring, and 3DXpert Build Inspection to trace part quality and analyze build performance. The platform can reportedly identify and rectify 3D printing anomalies at an early stage, guaranteeing successful builds.

3D printed 3DS bracket being inspected on a monitor using Oqton’s 3DXpert software. Photo via Oqton.

3DPI Awards return with gala dinner

In November, the annual 3D Printing Industry awards returned to an in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s awards saw industry leaders and enterprises recognized for their work in driving advancements in additive manufacturing. The award winners were announced during a black-tie gala dinner held at the historic Lincoln’s Inn Great Hall in central London.

One notable award was that of Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (polymers), which was awarded to HP for its Jet Fusion 5420W. Francois Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers, HP Personalization and 3D Printing, commented, “HP remains committed to driving 3D printing adoption and to continue working with our outstanding partners and customers to scale innovative applications across industries.”

Elsewhere, the Community Advocate of the Year award went to Siemens’ Dr. Karsten Heuser, whilst the Company of the Year (Enterprise) was awarded to Materialise.

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible employees who bring passion and expertise to everything they do. But our success is not just ours alone – it’s a shared achievement with our customers and partners who trust us every day to turn their visions into reality,” commented Fried Vancraen, Materialise founder and CEO. “Here’s to a year of groundbreaking advancements in 3D printing technology and the exciting journey ahead!”

Want to see who else won? Access the full results of the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards here.

The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.



Featured image shows the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.