3D Printing Industry Review of the Year: January 2023

Stepping into 2023, January started off with advancements in the medical sector, aiming to make people’s lives better. Although news from the medical sector saw a steady rise, technological applications from defense, construction, and aerospace also hit the headlines.

Read on for the novel developments in January, from the likes of Open Bionics, National Eye Institute (NEI), Essentium, Mark3D, Indian Army, Creatz3D, and more.

Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Ivashchuk with his 3D printed arm. Photo via Melinda Haring, the Superhumans Centre.

3D printing surges in the medical sector

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 3D printing companies found ways to assist the affected nation. Consequently, 3D printing prosthetics specialist, Open Bionics delivered Hero Arms to a German facility treating Ukrainian soldiers injured by landmines. Controlled by forearm sensors, the Hero Arm enhances grasping abilities. Recipient Vitalii Ivashchuk praised its functionality. Open Bionics also collaborated with the Superhumans foundation and Mastercard to raise funds for a specialized hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, addressing landmine injuries in the 82,000 sq. km. affected territory.

Elsewhere, National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers developed a 3D bioprinting method using patient stem cells to create eye tissues. By printing three types of choroidal cells on a biodegradable scaffold, the NEI aims to generate an unlimited supply of patient-specific tissues. This breakthrough aids the study of degenerative retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The outer blood-retina barrier is the interface of the retina and the choroid, including Bruch’s membrane and the choriocapillaris. Image via the National Eye Institute.

January also saw CollPlant‘s 3D bioprinted breast implants pass animal testing, utilizing plant-based rhCollagen, pass animal testing, showing “progressive tissue regeneration” without adverse reactions in porcine hosts. The successful trial backs these implants as safer alternatives to silicone for aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. CollPlant planned larger studies before human trials, aiming for a novel solution, especially postmastectomy. The technology grows a collagen alternative on tobacco plants, enabling implants to promote regeneration before gradually dissolving into host tissues.

Micro-scale 3D printing company UpNano unveiled UpFlow, a photopolymerizing material suitable for IVF processes. Developed by IVF specialist Fertilis, it facilitates the precise and rapid creation of micro-environments for dynamic cell culture, reducing stress on embryos during the pre-implantation phase. Teamed with the NanoOne 2PP 3D printer, UpFlow accelerates production, improving quality and eliminating manual cell movement. Fertilis reports a 30-40% reduction in implantation cycles, offering emotional and financial relief for IVF patients.

Defense sector’s strong AM foothold

January featured a substantial amount 3D printing news in the defense sector. For instance, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) spin-off Fieldmade and Mark3D UK formed a strategic partnership, designating Mark3D UK as the exclusive supplier of Fieldmade Nomad LW portable 3D printers in the UK. Based on Markforged’s Mark Two, the Nomad LW provides in-field additive manufacturing, supported by a sustainment pack and service agreement. The partnership aimed to enhance offerings in the UK defense and energy sectors, leveraging Mark3D UK’s expertise in Markforged machines known for their strength in printing aluminum-grade parts.

Additionally, Essentium announced the Maine Air National Guard‘s use of its High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing platform and Essentium PCTG for flight control repair training aids. Selected for speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, the platform helps guardsmen maintain proficiency. The 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW), engineers efficiently produced a crucial outboard aileron balance tab using Essentium’s HSE 180 ST 3D Printer to address challenges related to scarce spare parts. Essentium PCTG, chosen for its low cost and ideal properties, enables quick access to rare parts, ensuring accurate and repeatable training for guardsmen.

Essentium and Maine National Air Guard representatives. Image via Essentium.

Liberty Defense planned to beta test its HEXWAVE screening portal at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, aiming to detect metal and non-metal weapons, including 3D printed ‘ghost guns.’ The system, using millimeter-wave, 3D imaging, and AI, provides real-time threat detection without personal item surrender. The University’s Police Department aims to assess HEXWAVE for enhanced security during large-scale events, following successful beta tests at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Construction industry builds robust structures

Building on January’s coverage in the construction sector was the announcement from Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), set to build the world’s first 3D printed mosque in Bur Dubai, accommodating 600 worshippers by 2025. Despite initial higher costs, IACAD anticipates long-term expense normalization. Al Shaibani, overseeing the project, emphasizes sustainability through a specially formulated concrete mix and a ‘robotic 3D printer,’ reducing material waste. Construction was expected to begin in October 2023, aiming for completion in four months, followed by a 12-month outfitting phase. IACAD is anticipated to coordinate with local authorities for design approval, targeting the mosque’s opening within two years.

An artist’s impression of the upcoming mosque. Photo via the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

The Indian Army unveiled its first 3D printed dwelling unit in Ahmedabad Cantonment, boasting disaster resistance and adherence to Zone-3 earthquake standards and green building norms. Constructed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) and MiCoB Pvt Ltd, a Gujurat-based 3D concrete printing firm, the 71-square-meter unit with garage space was completed in 12 weeks times. Using 3D Rapid Construction Technology, the structure embodies the army’s dedication to swift modern construction, addressing accommodation needs, aligning with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,’ and offering diverse operational applications.

Creative Cosmos: 3D printed container redefines space launches

In alliance with Qosmosys and NuSpace, Creatz3D introduced a lightweight 3D printed satellite launch container. Designed to hold 50 gold-anodized artworks launched into space by SpaceX, the innovative structure reduced mass by over 50%, significantly lowering costs and lead time. Unlike the initially proposed sheet material design, which could cost $4,000 to $5,000 with a three-week lead time, 3D printing enabled production in two to three days, showcasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, as per Ng Zhen Ning, CEO and Co-Founder of NuSpace.

Featured image shows a render of the Zeus-1 satellite in orbit. Image via Qosmosys.