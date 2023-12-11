3D Printing Industry News Sliced: voxeljet, WAAM3D, INTAMSYS, Massivit3D, Meltio, Materialise, 6K Additive, and more

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features new materials, partnerships, and business deals, and Desktop Metal receives continued listing standard notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Read on for the most recent updates from voxeljet, WAAM3D, INTAMSYS, Massivit3D, Meltio, Materialise, 6K Additive, and more.

Business deals and acquisitions from voxeljet, WAAM3D, Fictiv, Stratasys, and more

Starting off with business deals, German 3D printing solutions provider, voxeljet has announced FKM Sintertechnik‘s participation in its VX1000 High Speed Sintering (HSS) beta program. FKM, a leading 3D printing service provider, will enhance production capacity and reduce per-part costs with the powerful 3D printer, catering to automotive, aerospace, and mechanical engineering industries. The VX1000 HSS offers an unprecedented build volume, high productivity, and cost advantages. FKM Sintertechnik plans to integrate the system in Q2 2024, marking voxeljet’s successful VX1000 HSS beta program completion. The platform signifies a leap in large-format, high-productivity polymer 3D printing, benefiting additive series production.

Unpacking the VX1000 HSS build box with a build volume of 1000 x 540 x 180 mm and printing rates of up to 7,300 cm³h. The VX1000 HSS from voxeljet belongs to the most productive 3D printers for polymers on the market. Photo via voxeljet.

Next up, UK-based 3D printing company WAAM3D has announced a sale of its RoboWAAM Advanced to Industrial AM, marking the 19th deposition system sold globally since 2020. Industrial AM, owned by MOMEK Robotics, Testpartner, and Kunnskapsparken Helgeland, serves various industries, including petroleum, aquaculture, and power. WAAM3D’s CEO, Dr. Filomeno Martina, expresses enthusiasm for collaborating with Industrial AM, highlighting the company’s diverse applications. Thomas Borgen at Industrial AM sees the purchase as a game-changer for their work with leading clients in large-scale 3D metal printing. The RoboWAAM Advanced platform, launched in April 2022, offers innovative solutions.

Addition Design has introduced an innovative online portal, transforming customer service for its AddParts digital spares service catering to the manufacturing industry. Operating from the Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre, AddParts leverages 3D scanning and printing to supply automated production lines, minimizing downtime and offering a competitive edge across sectors. The newly established portal, functioning as a central hub, optimizes communication with engineers by providing a virtual stockroom of components and in-production technology. Its search functionality enables quick access to comprehensive information, fostering two-way communication. The platform’s expansion plans encompass bookings, regulatory statements, and enhanced support for design changes, promising manufacturers a holistic and efficient solution.

Fictiv has expanded its USA-based on-demand 3D printing services by incorporating Carbon Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. This addition enhances Fictiv’s 3D printing capabilities for advanced engineering and high-volume production applications. Carbon DLS, suitable for various industries like automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer products, boasts rapid print speeds, high accuracy, and repeatability. Fictiv’s digital platform allows users to access instant quotes, design feedback, and on-demand ordering, with material options including Carbon’s proprietary resins featuring advanced engineering properties such as strength, durability, flexibility, and biocompatibility.

“The trend of using 3D printing to manufacture functional, end-use parts is on the rise,” said Riley Hall, Director of Additive at Fictiv. “The addition of Carbon DLS to the Fictiv platform makes it faster and easier than ever for our customers to go from prototype design to market-ready products through a single manufacturing partner.”

Market data reported by the VDW shows in Q3 2023, the German machine tool industry reported a 9% decline in orders compared to last year’s period. Both domestic and foreign orders fell by 8% and 9%, respectively. The industry faced a 7% drop in orders in the first three quarters of 2023, with domestic orders down 12% and foreign orders down 5%. Dr. Wilfried Schäfer, Executive Director of the VDW, attributes the downturn to low global investment levels, high interest rates, and decreasing consumer demand. Despite challenges, a 14% increase in turnover is noted, supporting a production forecast of 10% growth for the current year.

3D printing company Stratasys has announced Toyota as the initial customer for its new F3300 3D printer. Toyota will use the F3300 for production support, including parts, fixtures, and prototyping, expediting product development. The F3300, Stratasys’ latest Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM) printer, is designed for scalable additive manufacturing, producing complex, high-precision parts vital for vehicle design. With increased versatility, fast changeover, automatic calibration, and high throughput, the F3300 aims to reduce cost-per-part by up to 25%, print up to two times faster than other FDM printers, and achieve a 25% increase in accuracy.

“Having the opportunity to incorporate the F3300 3D printer into our Additive operations represents a great leap forward towards achieving our corporate goals,” said Eduardo Guzman, Advanced Technologies Manager, Toyota. “The new printer capabilities will help us accelerate the introduction of new additive manufacturing opportunities across our manufacturing operations.”

Desktop Metal received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 22, 2023, stating non-compliance with NYSE’s listing standards due to the average closing price of its common stock being below $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. This does not immediately result in delisting. Desktop Metal has six months to regain compliance, with plans to cure the deficiency and explore alternatives, including a reverse stock split subject to stockholder approval if necessary. The common stock will continue trading on the NYSE during this period, contingent on compliance with other NYSE listing standards.

Belgian metal AM company ValCUN has received a €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) following its first hardware sale announcement. The funding, with the potential for an additional €5 million in equity funding, will support the advancement of ValCUN’s proprietary Molten Metal Deposition (MMD) technology. MMD is a cost-effective single-step metal deposition process using metal wire as feedstock, offering advantages such as reduced costs (75% to over 90% less than competitors), ease of use, energy efficiency, and rapid time-to-part without extensive post-processing requirements.

CORE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm, has acquired General Converting, which is known for making folding cartons. The 1982-founded company excels in quality, service, and in-house capabilities. With CORE’s recent investment in Century Box, this forms a robust folding carton platform, offering over 85 years of collective expertise. Operating from a 122,000-square-foot facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, General Converting joins forces with Century Box to cover nearly 325,000 square feet across three facilities in Illinois and Massachusetts. Winston & Strawn LLP represented CORE, and Mesirow advised General Converting.

At Formnext 2023, Lithoz unveiled the CeraFab Multi 2M30, a flagship multi-material 3D printer. After a decade of collaboration with Fraunhofer IKTS, Lithoz acquired a strategic share in AMAREA Technology, specialists in multi-material 3D printing. AMAREA’s Multi-Material Jetting (MMJ) technology enables the processing of up to 6 different materials in a single print run, achieving multidimensional combinations of ceramics, metals, polymers, and composites. The technology, inspired by LP injection molding, uses high-filled thermoplastic base material dispensed drop by drop, providing high accuracy and enabling material changes every 200 µm. The partnership aims to unlock new potentials in multi-material 3D printing applications for industries such as semiconductors and aerospace.

Solukon has delivered its SFP770 unpacking and cleaning station to BMW Group, for its Additive Manufacturing Campus in Oberschleissheim, Germany. The SFP770 is a unique postprocessing system globally, offering automated unpacking and blasting for surface cleaning and finishing of SLS parts. Compatible with EOS P 770, FORMIGA P 110, and EOS P 500 systems, the SFP770 includes the 3D printer’s entire build box. The station involves loading, unpacking, transferring, and cleaning, showcasing full automation for polymer parts in a few minutes.

Netherlands-based 3D Next Level has bought a Photocentric Liquid Crystal Titan, the world’s largest LCD 3D printer. This acquisition enables rapid and cost-effective production of large, high-resolution parts, reducing post-processing and assembly time. The Titan, showcased at Formnext, boasts a 695 x 385 x 1200mm build volume, 91-micron pixel pitch, and 86mm/hour print speed. 3D Next Level plans to use it for film props, museum replicas, outdoor sculptures, and industrial manufacturing, providing a comprehensive solution with post-processing units, resins, design software, recycling options, training, and warranties.

Metal 3D printing company Meltio reports sales of over 300 systems worldwide. The company focuses on its patented wire-laser metal 3D printing technology, catering to diverse industries globally, including automotive, aerospace, and research centers. Meltio’s CEO, Ángel Llavero, sees this achievement as a recognition of its efforts and a confirmation of the market’s acceptance of its metal 3D printing solutions for manufacturing and repairing metal parts. The company aims to provide cost-effective and reliable solutions, enhancing flexibility and automation in industrial processes.

Rem3dy Health, the parent company of Nourished, the world’s first fully customized nutrition brand using patented 3D printing technology, is expanding into Europe following investment and collaboration with UPSA. Based in Birmingham, Rem3dy has grown its team to over 275 and aims to launch a new product range across 7,000 UPSA pharmacies in France and 5,000 in Italy. UPSA’s investment will support efficiency improvements, including the automation of a technology that increases production capacity by 30x. Rem3dy previously collaborated with Neutrogena and Colgate and has received the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

Emerging partnerships from INTAMSYS, One Click Metal, Sintavia, and more

Diving into partnerships, INTAMSYS has collaborated with Solar Team Eindhoven to support Stella Terra, the first off-road solar-powered car. Stella Terra recently navigated challenging terrains from Morocco to the Sahara Desert, showcasing its sustainable mobility prowess. With a max speed of 145 km/h, 1200 kg weight, and a 710 km range on a sunny day, it relies on self-sustaining solar power, eliminating the need for recharging stations. INTAMSYS contributed 3D printing technology, training, and materials, illustrating the role of additive manufacturing in creating custom components for innovative projects.

The finish at the Sahara Desert. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Industrial 3D printing company EOS has announced Advanced Manufacturing Solutions (ACS) as its new distribution partner for polymer and metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) industrial 3D printing technology. ACS, an industrial automation company based in Washington, will distribute EOS’s full line of polymer and metal 3D printers. The partnership aims to capitalize on the growing market for additive manufacturing (AM) technologies in the Pacific Northwest, with EOS planning to invest additional resources in the region. ACS’s focus on integrating advanced manufacturing technologies aligns with EOS’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for serial manufacturing of industrial 3D printed parts.

Metal 3D printing systems manufacturer One Click Metal has partnered with Select Additive, a division of Morris Group, Inc. This collaboration aims to expand One Click Metal’s presence and support network in the United States, offering novel metal 3D printing solutions to a broader customer base. Select Additive has been a key player in providing technical sales, engineering expertise, and support services in 3D printing and additive manufacturing since 2017. Together, they aim to deliver innovative solutions and expert guidance to businesses in the metal additive manufacturing sector.

Global engineering company Renishaw has partnered with Ecotricity, the world’s first green energy company, to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Under a two-year contract, Ecotricity will provide Renishaw’s main UK sites with 100% renewable electricity as part of Renishaw’s climate transition plan to reach Net Zero for Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2028. Renishaw’s global sites, including those in India, Japan, Mexico, and the USA, already run on 100% renewable electricity. The partnership aligns with Renishaw’s commitment to UN sustainable development goals, focusing on economic growth, sustainable consumption, and combating climate change.

Sintavia has signed a letter of intent with AMCM to be the North American launch customer for the M 8K 3D printer—one of the largest powder bed fusion printers. Measuring 820mm x 820mm x 1600mm with eight nLIGHT AFX-1000 lasers, it provides increased productivity and design freedom. The delivery is expected in early 2025, and Sintavia already operates a fleet of AMCM and EOS printers. The M 8K is based on the M 4K platform, which, in turn, originated from the successful EOS M400-4 multi-laser printer.

Brian Neff, Founder & CEO of Sintavia, and Martin Bullemer, Managing Director of AMCM announce signing of LOI for Sintavia to become the North American launch customer of the M 8K on November 7, 2023. Photo via Sintavia.

Eplus3D, a global industrial 3D printer manufacturer, has announced strategic partnerships at Formnext 2023 with Fuchshofer Advanced Manufacturing and IGO3D. Fuchshofer will install Eplus3D’s EP-M650 large-format metal 3D printer in its Austrian plant in 2024, enhancing printing efficiency. IGO3D will leverage Eplus3D’s technology for metal additive manufacturing solutions, aiming to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving metal 3D printing landscape.

Büttner and Brusat have been announced as official sales partners for Meltio’s disruptive laser metal deposition technology in Hungary and Taiwan, respectively. Meltio’s metal 3D printing solution utilizes a process centered around welding wire, known for its safety, cleanliness, and affordability. Büttner Ltd will focus on generating new business in Hungary, collaborating with technology centers, tooling machine companies, robotic integrators, academia, and industry. Meanwhile, Brusat will work on building a supportive ecosystem for Meltio’s technology in Taiwan. Meltio emphasizes the importance of these partnerships for expanding its market presence and meeting common industry needs.

New materials Massivit 3D, Headmade Materials, and more

Next up materials, Massivit 3D has unveiled the CIM 84 flame-retardant 3D printing material at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Designed for use with the Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system, CIM 84 is the first 3D-printing material certified for ASTM E84 Class A fire and safety requirements, meeting industry flame-retardancy regulations for theme parks. This material facilitates the digital fabrication of large-scale projects, enabling theming fabricators to create full-scale sets, characters, and amusement park constructions that comply with stringent industry regulations. The CIM technology significantly reduces production costs and lead times while ensuring brand authenticity and precision.

Stratasys has introduced four new performance-grade materials for its P3 DLP platform, enhancing end-use production and manufacturing-grade prototyping on Origin One 3D printers. The materials include Somos WeatherX 100 for weather-resistant applications, Somos PerFORM HW for high-stiffness fixtures, P3 Deflect 190 ESD for jigs and fixtures with electrostatic dissipative properties, and P3 Stretch 80 for elastomeric prototyping. Automatic support generation functionality is added to GrabCAD Print software for Origin One, simplifying workflows. Additionally, Stratasys has also released two new materials for the F900 platform, including flame-resistant polycarbonate (Kimya PC-FR) and high-impact polystyrene-based FDM HIPS, along with eight new colors for ULTEM, PC, and PC-ABS.

German 3D printing technology developer Headmade Materials has qualified Inconel 625 and Titanium Aluminide TiAl4822 for its ColdMetalFusion standard, emphasizing leading mechanical properties. Titanium Aluminide TiAl4822, developed with Element22, boasts excellent mechanical properties, oxidation and corrosion resistance, and high-temperature strength, suitable for aerospace and innovation manufacturing. Inconel 625, a nickel-based superalloy with high strength and corrosion resistance, is ideal for aerospace and oil & gas industries. Headmade’s Inconel 625 exhibits superior mechanical performance under the ColdMetalFusion standard, achieving a tensile strength of 789 MPa and an elongation of up to 38% after heat treatment.

The “C-Lite” vat photopolymerization resin, developed through collaboration with Tethon3D and Mechnano, has successfully passed NASA‘s ASTM E595-77/84/90 outgassing tests. Created for SLA, DLP, and LCP AM systems, C-Lite is a high-temperature-resistant ESD material designed to endure temperatures up to 225 degrees Celsius (437 degrees Fahrenheit). The achievement in outgassing tests presents opportunities for AM applications in optics and electronics requiring durability at high temperatures. C-Lite meets NASA criteria as a non-outgassing material, with results including TML: 0.7%, CVCM: 0.02%, and water vapor recovery: 0.13%.

C-Lite outgassing. Photo via Mechnano.

Software news from Materialise, MachineWorks, and more

HYBRID Software is expanding its AM software with a Flemish Government-backed R&D project for CLOUDFLOW Maker AM workflow software. The initiative aims to develop advanced functionalities for Binder and Material Jetting technologies, reducing the Cost Per Part while enhancing quality, reliability, and repeatability. Kris Binon, HYBRID’s AM Business Unit Manager, emphasizes the project’s potential to provide tangible benefits for AM machine operators. Co-President Nick De Roeck sees the effort as aligning with the evolving needs of the 3D printing industry, with plans to leverage AI for algorithm development and collaborations with Binder and Material Jetting OEMs.

Leading 3D printing company, Materialise has launched Mimics Flow Case Management, a solution designed for point-of-care 3D printing labs in hospitals. The offering integrates with Mimics Innovation Suite 26, providing a unified workspace for clinicians, 3D lab engineers, and leaders. It streamlines operations, enhances file organization, and improves efficiency in point-of-care 3D printing activities. Quality management features facilitate checks and controls within workflows, ensuring compliance with quality requirements. Users can record quality metrics and leverage data for analysis and optimization. The user-friendly 3D Viewer accelerates the approval process, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders and serving as a communication tool during patient consultations.

MED OrthoCMF MIS viewer Foot and Ankle 2. Photo via Materialise.

Siemens Digital Industries Software has introduced two new solutions: HEEDS AI Simulation Predictor and Simcenter Reduced Order Modeling. The HEEDS AI Simulation Predictor utilizes advanced AI for precise product optimization and faster, innovative designs, addressing AI drift with accuracy-aware AI. Simcenter Reduced Order Modeling accelerates predictions using high-fidelity data, offering rapid, reliable insights. These solutions mark a significant leap in simulation technology, providing trustworthy AI-driven simulations for engineering advancement.

MachineWorks has released Polygonica 3.3, a significant upgrade offering advanced features for industrial applications. Polygonica, a polygon mesh component software library, addresses complex 2D and 3D geometrical challenges. Enhancements include adjusting vertices during remeshing, edge blending, chamfering, shelling for hollowing with selected face removal, Z compensation for 3D printing, 1D medial guided skeleton, new options for healing complex self-intersecting support structures, point cloud registration options, gap thickness and protrusion analysis, and more. These improvements empower industries in mesh healing, Booleans, offsetting, and various geometric operations.

Certifications news from 6K Additive, and ASTM International

6K subsidiary, 6K Additive has achieved Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) Global Services certification for its titanium powder (Ti-6AL-4V), confirming a minimum 95% post-consumer recycled titanium content. 6K Additive is the first to produce additive manufacturing (AM) powder from sustainable sources, offering premium powders such as nickel, copper, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, tungsten, niobium, and rhenium. The UniMelt® production-scale microwave plasma process ensures spheroidized metal powders with zero contamination and high throughput. The certification attests to the company’s commitment to sustainability in AM materials.

“We are thrilled that our commitment to sustainability has been recognized by a leading organization such as SCS Global Services through their certification process. We’re seeing a big increase from customers asking for not only data, but third-party validation from their suppliers regarding sustainability and having a recognized certification from a global sustainability organization like SCS is exactly the type of confirmation they are seeking,” said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “Our proprietary technology for processing titanium and refractory metals at scale is a benefit to our customers and the environment by recycling scrap streams back into premium powders.”

ASTM International has expanded its Powder Bed Fusion – Laser Beam Machine Operator Certification program, incorporating 3D Systems and Nikon SLM Solutions as machine OEMs, and expanding metal AM systems from EOS. Developed by ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCoE), the certification evaluates operator competency in line with ISO/ASTM standards, ensuring adherence to globally recognized benchmarks. Covering areas like Additive Manufacturing Procedure Specification, standard operating procedures, machine management, operator maintenance, and powder material family specializations, the program enhances consistency and reproducibility in metal PBF-LB machine operations, especially in regulated industries.

Loughborough’s Dr. Li revolutionizes lower limb socket production

Loughborough University‘s Dr. Simin Li has developed a new digital design-to-manufacturing process for lower limb prosthetic sockets, potentially enabling 3D printing in remote locations and users’ homes. Traditionally, the process involved a cast, hospital visits, and frequent replacements due to wear. Dr Li’s method utilizes digital scanning, unique coding, and 3D printing, creating custom sockets in as little as eight hours. This breakthrough could increase accessibility to healthcare, especially in underserved regions and developing countries. The next step involves collaboration to transform prototypes into real-world products.

PCB and additive manufacturing get a boost with IN-VISION’s PANDIA Light Engine

IN-VISION Technologies has debuted the PANDIA Light Engine, a dynamic exposure UV Light Projector with multiple wavelengths. Revealed at Formnext in Frankfurt, it boasts a 2K native resolution, upgradable to 4K through Texas Instruments. Designed for PCB lithography, advanced packaging, and additive manufacturing, PANDIA features scrolling for larger areas, stackability for enhanced productivity, customization with an onboard FPGA, and multiple wavelengths for diverse materials. It incorporates water cooling for high optical power (up to 9 watts per wavelength) and offers an efficient high-speed data interface for optimal transfer rates and flexibility.

The $11.7M project aims to unlock AM’s potential in casting and forging

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes have announced the winners of the IMPACT project call, funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Valued at $11.7 million, the initiative aims to demonstrate productivity and yield benefits for casting and forging manufacturing via additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. The projects cover 3D printed molds/cores, mature AM ceramic technology for investment castings, forging preforms production, DED and cold spray practices for die repair, techno-economic analysis for critical casting and forging production, and powder AM techno-economic analysis.

“Applying the full 3-dimensional power of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as industrial robotic arms to use for AM applications can unlock many unseen potentials,” stated John Martin, America Makes Additive Manufacturing Research Director.

RadTech Fall Meeting 2023: Innovation drives growth and sustainability in Columbus

The 2023 RadTech Fall Meeting in Columbus, Ohio, brought together UV+EB industry leaders, end users, suppliers, and government representatives to discuss advancements in technology. Toyota shared insights on integrating UV+EB in paint processes, sparking engaging discussions in the Automotive committee. The inaugural Coil Coating committee meeting emphasized growing interest in UV+EB coatings for pre-painted metal. The EHS Committee addressed regulatory concerns, and committees like Advanced Manufacturing Processes and Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA) explored growth potential and innovative outreach strategies, reflecting the industry’s dynamic landscape.

Velo3D 3D printers attain DoD’s STIG compliance, bolstering security

Velo3D‘s Sapphire family of 3D printers is the first to achieve the U.S. Department of Defense‘s (DoD) Green-level STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guide) Compliance. This allows connection to the DoD’s Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet), ensuring high network, data, and software security, and reducing cyberattack risks. Velo3D exceeded the DoD’s 90% threshold for compliance, facilitating connections to SIPRNet and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet). The certification streamlines metal 3D printer use by defense contractors, removing air gapping requirements and enabling full utilization of Velo3D’s integrated solution.

“Our team at Velo3D strives to go above and beyond to meet our customer’s needs, so when customers that work with the DoD inquired about STIG compliance, we quickly went to work to achieve the highest level of certification available,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “I am proud of our team’s work in achieving this qualification and I am confident this will empower all our customers—but especially those that work with the DoD and other government agencies—to fully leverage the capabilities of our additive manufacturing technology without worrying about the risk of stolen intellectual property.”

