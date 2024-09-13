3D Printing Industry News Catch-up

The 3D printing industry never sleeps. This past week alone IMTS, ASTM‘s F42 meeting , LandForces, and AMMM all took place, making it easy to miss the latest 3D printing news. Catch up on the key additive manufacturing news this week.

Several sharp-eyed readers have noticed a recent addition to our news articles in the past week. A short, two-question poll asks to assess the importance and novelty of the article. We use this data and our own internal tools to place news articles on what for now is called the “Matrix O’news” – this name is likely to change.

Here’s all the 3D printing news you need to know.

A new volumetric 3D printer

Xolo has launched its new Xube² volumetric 3D printer, designed for bioprinting, MedTech, optics, and dental research. The 3D printer uses a novel resin and light to build objects in a continuous motion, rather than layer-by-layer, offering high-resolution capabilities down to 5 µm and speeds of up to 6 mm/min. It features modular projection settings and an adjustable build volume, along with advanced material compatibility and environmental controls. The Xube² supports biocompatible materials, optical elements, and high-viscosity materials without support structures.

Why it matters: Volumetric 3D printing is a relatively recent and under-commercialized segment. Xolo is pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology. Its versatility with biocompatible and high-viscosity materials also opens new opportunities for medical and dental research.

CONTEXT publishes industry insights

Market data released by CONTEXT indicated Chinese metal 3D printer shipments surged by 45% in Q1 2024, driven by strong domestic demand, particularly for Industrial Metal Powder Bed Fusion systems. In contrast, Western vendors experienced poor performance due to high interest rates and inflation, causing a decline in polymer 3D printer shipments. The entry-level 3D printer market, especially in China, grew by 26%, led by brands like Bambu Lab. Western manufacturers saw demand in defense sectors but faced declining sales across other categories.

Why it matters: The rapid growth of metal 3D printer shipments in China, highlights the shifting dynamics in the global 3D printing industry. It showcases how geopolitical and economic factors are reshaping the competitive landscape of industrial manufacturing.

Additive manufacturing for aerospace roadmap

The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) has released a new roadmap focused on advancing 3D printing in the UK’s aerospace sector. The report highlights the potential for additive manufacturing (AM) to transform the industry, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and helping the sector meet its Net Zero goals by 2050. ATI forecasts significant growth in UK-produced 3D printed aircraft parts by 2030, while calling for greater industry collaboration to unlock the full potential of AM.

Why it matters: ATI’s roadmap is another step towards the vision for integrating additive manufacturing into the UK’s aerospace sector, with the potential to transform production and sustainability efforts. This is particularly important for meeting the ambitious Net Zero goals and staying competitive in the global aerospace market.

Lockheed Martin Hypersonic

Lockheed Martin is utilizing 3D printing for its new Mako hypersonic missile, specifically producing its guidance section and fins. This approach cuts production time by tenfold and reduces costs significantly. The missile, designed for multiple missions like ground attack and counter-air defense, reaches speeds of Mach 5 and has been tested on various aircraft. Lockheed plans to expand production to the UK through the AUKUS defense pact, enhancing international cooperation on hypersonic weapons.

Why it matters: Lockheed Martin’s use of 3D printing in missile production underscores how additive manufacturing is becoming integral to the future of military technology, especially for hypersonic weapons development.

ORNL hydropower turbines

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is leading a new Department of Energy-funded project to 3D print large-scale metal components for hydropower turbines. The initiative aims to significantly reduce the time and cost of producing turbine runners, boosting renewable energy generation and revitalizing U.S. manufacturing. The project will use advanced robotic welding techniques to create complex parts for hydropower systems, demonstrating the potential of additive manufacturing in transforming the energy sector.

Why it matters: This project demonstrates the potential of additive manufacturing to revolutionize energy infrastructure by reducing the production time and costs of hydropower turbine components. The collaboration between ORNL and the Department of Energy showcases how 3D printing can modernize renewable energy systems, contributing to the expansion of clean energy solutions and supporting the U.S.’s move toward sustainable energy development.

In other news, nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are open. Let us know who is leading the industry.

Stay up to date, subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter.