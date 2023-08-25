3D Printing Industry Expert Committee Members Announced

3D printing experts with a combined experience of 600 years experience in additive manufacturing will help select winners of the 3D Printing Industry Awards.

The 3D Printing Industry Expert Committee members have experience in medical, mobility, energy, investment, aerospace, and sustainability and academic and practical knowledge of operating and designing 3D printing systems.

The experts will participate in a parallel process combined with the public vote of nominations and voting to ensure the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards celebrate excellence in additive manufacturing. The public nomination form is live now.

3D Printing Industry Expert Committee Members

Interested in joining a committee? Get in touch here. We’ll be announcing more members in the coming weeks.

Ralph Resnick, Center Street Technologies, Senior Adviser

Advanced manufacturing agitator. Ralph was the Founding Director at America Makes.

Andrew Graves, Stratasys, Business Development Manager – Neo

I have been working in Additive Manufacturing since 1990 and have been involved in all aspects of the industry: including R&D, Sales, Field Service, Applications Engineering, and Project Management.

Steve Deak, Principal Engineer-Additive Manufacturing

Applications and process development across multiple polymer and metal additive manufacturing platforms. Thirty years of AM experience, including GE, Hasbro, and service providers. Served thirteen years for the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), including four terms as president.

Tyler LeBrun, Sandia National Laboratories, Additive Manufacturing Lead

Project manager for a diverse portfolio of R&D efforts at the largest national laboratory in the United States.

Dr. Adrian Bowyer MBE

I am the originator of the worldwide RepRap Project – a project that has created humanity’s first general purpose self-replicating manufacturing machine. It works using 3D printing and is widely credited with starting the low-cost 3D printer revolution. I am also a founder and director of RepRap Ltd – a company formed to do research and development in self-replicating open-source 3D Printing.

Nora Toure, Women in 3D Printing, Founder

Nora founded the non-profit Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) in 2014 to promote women leaders in the additive manufacturing industry. After presiding over the organization for 7 years and building a strong foundation and team, Nora is now acting as the Chairwoman of the Board. In addition to her sales & marketing skills, Nora learned from her various positions and acquired additional skills for web design, blogging, event management, community engagement, and has become an established leader in the AM industry. Pursuing her vision for more social inclusion, she joined 3D Africa as Board Advisor and sits at various other Advisory Boards, such as 3DHeals’, the Journal of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing, TCT Group’s, and De Anza’s Design and Manufacturing Technologies Department.

Christopher Prucha, Origin Founder, former CEO

Chris, originally from Michigan, co-founded Notion, a global workspace platform valued at $10 billion. He also launched Origin, which pioneered open additive manufacturing before merging with industry leader Stratasys. An Apple alumnus, his Silicon Valley journey is marked by an unwavering commitment to innovation. Driven by a vision of democratizing technology, including artificial intelligence, Chris’s ventures and investments aim to make cutting-edge technologies accessible to all.

Stefanie Brickweded, Mobility/Medical goes Additive, Managing Director

As Managing Director, Stefanie Brickwede passionately set up the international leading network “Mobility goes Additive”. In 2019 a 2nd branch, “Medical goes Additive“ was launched. Since 2015, she has also headed the corporate project 3D Printing at DB AG, responsible for the successful introduction of AM throughout the Group. After graduating as an economist at the TU Hanover, she started her career in the mobility sector and has since held various management and project management positions at DB AG.

Kristin Mulherin, Hubbell, Director, Additive Manufacturing Technology

Kristin is the Director of Additive Manufacturing Technology at Hubbell, where she leads the Center of Excellence for AM, driving AM development and adoption enterprise-wide. Kristin is also President of Women in 3D Printing, a global non-profit with over 100 local chapters within 40 countries. She is co-founder of ImplementAM, an advanced manufacturing workshop aimed at expanding awareness for those looking to capture the value of additive manufacturing. Her AM career spans the entire ecosystem, having worked in a full-time or consulting capacity with machine OEMs, contract manufacturers, software providers, materials suppliers, and end-users. Kristin received her M.S. in Materials Science & Engineering from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Southern California (USC).

Howard Marotto, EWI, Additive Manufacturing Business Director

Howard “Howie” Marotto, is currently the Additive Manufacturing Business Director for EWI and focused on expanding the Additive Manufacturing team and portfolio for the Federal Government and commercial sectors. He is also a Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves, and the Deputy of Reserve Affairs responsible for all policy and procedures for the nearly 100,000 Marines in the Marine Corps Reserve.

Prior to these roles, he was the Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing Lead for the Marine Corps and the Deputy Director of Headquarters, Marine Corps, Installation and Logistics Next Generation Logistics (NexLog) team from 2015 to 2018. Before that, he attended the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, graduating in June 2015 with a Masters in National Resource Strategy and commanded Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 49 (MALS-49). During his career as a Marine, he has deployed in support of operations in Albania, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Col Marotto graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and Geography, where he played varsity football and rugby.

Emily Fehrman Cory, Airship Consulting LLC, Founder & Principal Consultant

Starting her career at AFRL, Emily was the chief technology advisor for the America Makes Institute and a program manager in tech transfer and commercialization, and co-lead for the Technology Roadmap Advisory Committee. She went on to create the AFRL Maker Hub as the first public-private makerspace for collaborative prototyping for the Air Force, to give small businesses a physical space to co-create with AF researchers. Emily was previously the Faculty of Practice for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Dayton School of Engineering, where she created a business incubation program that aided 11 student and faculty-led startups based on student-invented technologies.

Emily launched Airship Consulting LLC to follow her passion for supporting and growing small technology businesses through collaboration with government and academia. She is also an Executive in Residence for the Entrepreneurs’ Center, where she mentors SBIR companies through commercializing their technologies.

Sascha Wenzler, Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Vice President

Economics graduate and in the expo business since 1996, joined Messe Frankfurt in 2008, Mesago Messe Frankfurt in 2015, and responsible for Formnext since the beginning of 2015.

Brandon Hart, HartSmart Products, Owner & CEO

I have owned and operated HartSmart Products, a 3D printing store located in Urbandale, Iowa, since 2015.

Evren Yasa, AMRC, University of Sheffield, Head of Additive Manufacturing

Dr. Evren Yasa currently leads the AM group and activities at the University of Sheffield, Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). After graduating Mechanical Engineering at the Istanbul Technical University and completing her master’s degree at the University of British Columbia, she received her Ph.D. degree with her thesis on the ‘Combined Process of Selective Laser Melting and Selective Laser Erosion/Laser Re-melting’ at the Catholic University of Leuven, for which she was awarded the ‘Emerald Outstanding Doctoral Study-Highly commended’ award. After her Ph.D. study, she has gained industrial experience as a senior engineer at TEI, a GE-joint venture company specializing in manufacturing aero-engine parts, where she led AM facilities/projects. Later, she worked as an assistant professor in academia and, moreover, she has been working as an independent expert in laser-based manufacturing on behalf of the European Commission since 2014.

David Hartmann, Helio Additive, CEO

David’s mission is to revolutionize 3D printing and unlocking its full potential. He outlined his vision of the future of manufacturing in his Sci-Fi novel Complexity is Free. Before founding Helio Additive, David led several frontier technology startups at Covestro as SVP of Growth Ventures.

Gregor Reischle, AM Entrepreneur, Director and Consultant

Additive Manufacturing qualification and entrepreneurship Consultant, EX TUV SUD, EX EOS.

Mark Burnham, Additive Manufacturing Coalition, Director of Policy

Mark Burnham serves as the Director of Policy for the Additive Manufacturing Coalition. He has more than 25 years of experience representing universities, associations and technology focused entities in Washington, D.C. Mark has served various entities over the years, including Caltech, JPL, Fermilab, Oakland University, University of Michigan and Michigan State University where he spent 11 years, eventually serving as MSU’s Vice President for Government Affairs. During his career, Mark has worked with every federal science related agency. Some of the biggest projects he has worked on include helping get funding from Congress for two Mars Rovers, assisted with the establishment of the IACMI facility in Detroit, and approval for, and state and federal funding of the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), a $730 million rare isotope accelerator which will commence full operations in mid-2022. Mark began his career working for a member of the House Appropriations Committee where he served on her personal staff as the liaison to the committee on NASA, NSF and Veterans Affairs appropriations. Mark holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Michigan and a JD from Boston College Law School.

Filip Geerts, CECIMO, Director General

Filip Geerts, Director General of CECIMO, the European Association of Manufacturing Technologies. CECIMO represents the interests of the sector in the fields of economy, trade and science towards the European Union and globally. Filip Geerts launched a strategy for supporting the development and dissemination of additive manufacturing (AM) in the European industry. CECIMO is monitoring trends in AM technologies, identifying opportunities, discussing policy and regulatory implications, and establishing a dialogue with EU policy-makers. Filip Geerts is a professional in international, EU and national public and regulatory affairs. He is specialised in the management of corporate and governmental affairs departments of companies, national and EU trade associations and non-profit organizations. He was deputy-director for the largest Belgian association for the technological industry, public and regulatory affairs manager for IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa and secretary general for numerous European trade associations in e.g. the ICT, the electro-medical, lighting and environmental sector. He has degrees from Insead Fontainebleau and Singapore, London School of Economics, Vlerick, College.

Jon Beck, Scan the World, Founder

3D scanning specialist in cultural heritage, providing end-to-end digitisation of museum artefacts. Spokesperson for the OpenGLAM movement.

Nick Allen, 3DPRINTUK Limited, CEO

Founded 3DPRINTUK in a garden shed in 2011 and built it up to be one of, if not, the largest 3D printing services in the UK. 3DPRINTUK produces around 3,500 parts a day and has won multiple awards for engineering and business including 2021 Telegraph Company of the year, 2023 FT fastest growing 1000 and 2023 Exemplar individual for the Manufacturer. In 2023, we became the first company to be certified Carbon Neutral in our sector.

Stephan Beyer, nFrontier GmbH, Co-Founder & CFO

Combining years of experience in finance, sales and technology, Dr. Stephan Beyer today works as serial entrepreneur and founder in the field of innovation and digital manufacturing. An entrepreneur at heart, he was in his last role among the founders of BigRep in 2014 and of nFrontier in 2020. A fully trained engineer, Stephan obtained a doctorate degree in finance from the Technical University of Berlin.

Pia Kramer, DyeMansion, Director of Marketing, Brand & Experience

Pia has worked in Additive Manufacturing for over 7 years. She joined DyeMansion in the early startup days after her studies and worked with BMW in the International Advertisement and editorial work for Süddeutsche Zeitung and the online magazine Vice. At DyeMansion Pia has built up the brand & helped to shape DyeMansion to what it is today. The global leader in post-processing for industrial plastics 3D-printing enabling applications like eyewear, orthotics, prosthetics, automotive Interiors, helmets, bike saddles, basketballs & many more. 1000 installed systems in +35 countries.

Clare Difazio, E3D, Head of Product Strategy & Marketing

Clare has been working in a marketing and business development role in FDM printing since 2012 and has spent those 11+ years developing and nurturing key industry relationships along with an in-depth understanding of E3D’s product portfolio, market position, and future growth areas. Building on a position with a global leader in FDM materials in 2012, Clare moved to join E3D in a marketing role three years later. With a deep knowledge of the industry, Clare has helped to grow E3D from 4 full-time staff to >70 over an 8-year period, with YoY average growth of 20%. In voluntary roles, Clare is the UK and Ireland Area Manager for Wi3DP and Trustee for the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation, whose primary goal is to nurture talent and support neurodiverse individuals within 3D printing and engineering.

Neil Sewell, Solid Print3D, CEO

CEO of Solid Print & 3DVerkstan covering 3D printing & Scanning for the UK, Ireland & the Nordics

Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting, President

Shannon has been an AM enthusiast and evangelist, as she has navigated her career in Additive Manufacturing. She creates impact by identifying applications for innovation, ideation, cost savings, throughput, and manufacturing efficiencies. She has built strategic partnerships and strong customer relationships by way of creating education, networking, and advising with an agnostic approach to technology solutions.

Bob Markley, Addman Engineering, Executive Vice President

Mr. Robert Markley serves as Executive Vice President for ADDMAN. Founder of 3rd Dimension Industrial 3D Printing in 2013, acquired by ADDMAN in 2021, Markley is an early adopter of metal additive technology and has a track recording of producing 3D printed parts for high-profile aerospace, racing, and consumer goods industries. Markley is recognized as an Additive Manufacturing User Group (AMUG) Distinguished Innovator and Operator (DINO) and has sat on the Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership Advisory Board.

Robert Higham, Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., Founder & CEO

Robert Higham launched Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd. (AMS) in 2017. Robert is a Chartered Engineer with experience across academia, motorsport, space, and aerospace. Robert was responsible for the qualification of materials, processes, and parts produced by additive manufacturing, most recently for Airbus, before creating AMS.

AMS was designed to bring aerospace-grade qualification, validation, and operation capability to all corners of industry and at its core aims to support the industrialisation of additive manufacturing. To do this Robert is building a team that uses his experiences to support AM strategy, validation, and training. Most recently, AMS has launched an agile R&D service to bring knowledge, capability, and outputs of an aerospace-level R&D lab to any customer. This is done via the AMS Partner Network to bring a breadth of capability without needing a single large entity.

Alex Hussain, 3DChimera, CEO

Alex is the Co-Founder & CEO at 3DChimera, a Florida-based company specializing in 3D Printing, 3D Scanning & 3D CAD equipment sales & services.

Craig Monk, CRM CAD ltd/3D Print Monkey, Owner/Director

3D Print Monkey specialises in the supply of low cost/high quality SLA printers and consumables.

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, AMPOWER, Managing Partner

Matthias leads strategy and business development initiatives at AMPOWER, offering advisory services to AM companies seeking to optimize their global market positioning and go-to-market strategies. As an engineer with hands-on AM expertise, Matthias possesses a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics. He has executed numerous successful strategy projects with top-tier AM OEMs, leveraging his extensive C-level network within the industry.

Stefan Ritt, AM/3D-printing market integration consulting, Owner

Stefan Ritt comes from Lübeck in the North of Germany. After his time in the German army, he recieved a master’s degree in physics engineering from the Technical University of Lübeck. His professional career has always taken him into companies focusing on international markets and increasingly into leading management functions. After technical development of devices and head of quality assurance for a manufacturer of professional beverage and vending machines, Mr. Ritt has worked in the EU-wide product management of an electronics manufacturer. For SLM Solutions Group AG he built up international sales and marketing for more than 20 years and also participated in the very successful IPO in 2014. He then founded the European sales and service office for an Australian company.

3D printing and additive manufacturing have been his focus for 30 years and in more than 60 countries. He is head of the international committee of the world’s largest user association for 3D printing, the USA-based AMUG, a member of the EPMA-AM Board for Powder Metallurgy in Paris, and actively promoted technical standardization in this field. In this function, he has also acted as DIN’s contact person for aerospace.

Andre Wegner, Authentise, CEO

Andre Wegner is the founder and CEO of Authentise, a leader in data-driven process automation software for digital manufacturing. He is also the Chair of Digital Manufacturing at Singularity University in Silicon Valley. Andre has spoken at over 200 events on additive manufacturing and the digital thread and has been quoted in publications such as BBC News, MIT Tech Review, Chicago Tribune, and Bloomberg.

Prior to Authentise Andre invested in and supported capital raises of companies in Nigeria and India. Andre is a graduate of St. Andrews University (M.A. – UK), ESSEC (M.Sc. – France) and Singularity University (California).

Max Funkner, 3DWithUs, Founder

An author and editor on 3DWithUs. Tests software and technologies for 3D design and 3D printing-related guides and reviews.

Maximilian Strixner, The Exploration Company, Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer

Metal Additive Manufacturing for Space Propulsion.

Jeff DeGrange, Impossible Objects Inc., Chief Commercial Officer

Current Chief Commercial Officer of Impossible Objects Incorporated, a 3D carbon fiber composites technology company based in Chicago. Former Stratasys Vice President for new business and product development. Former Boeing Company department head for research and development of advanced additive materials and manufacturing technologies. Former board member to Precision ADM, a metal additive manufacturing provider in Canada. Current advisor to the University of Minnesota Medical Device Center. Lifetime Society of Manufacturing Engineers Technical Fellow. Master of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and Bachelor’s of Science Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa.

Alan (Pooch) Puccinelli, Repkord LLC, Founder / Owner

Repkord is a purveyor of Fine Fabrication Furniture. We make the things that make your makes better!

Dave Gaylord, MatterHackers, VP

Engineer, Maker, Surfer, 3D printer!

Andrew Sink, Carbon, Senior Applications Engineer

Andrew Sink is a Senior Applications Engineer at Carbon and is currently focused on enabling companies to create the next generation of production 3D printed parts at scale. An enthusiastic voice in the additive manufacturing industry, Andrew is always excited to talk about what the future holds for this technology. In addition to his work at Carbon, Andrew has written and published software tools that are designed for home and hobbyist 3D printing as well as various technical guides and videos related to additive manufacturing. Andrew has had features published in traditional print media and has also created a YouTube channel focused on 3D printing that currently has a view count of over 4.7 million.

Duann Scott, BITS TO ATOMS, Founder

Duann is the founder of Bits to Atoms, the CDFAM Computational Design (+DfAM) Symposium, Executive Director of the 3MF Consortium, and is also involved in MIT’s AM programs, both teaching the AMx course and managing partnerships for the Center for Additive and Digital Advanced Production Technologies.

Olga “Dr.O” Ivanova, Mechnano, Director of Applications & Technology

Olga is the Director of Technology at Mechnano. She leads the development of novel formulations and identifies process improvements to satisfy customer requirements. Before joining the Mechnano team, Olga served as the AM Applications Lead and Services Manager at Open Additive (OA), where she worked with customers from industry, government, and academia to help them leverage OA’s systems to meet their research and applications needs. As a researcher with more than 10 years of experience in AM, she has been fortunate enough to live in two countries, attend three universities, and work in three different profile companies. Her experiences have introduced her to people from other cultures, backgrounds, and technical skills, allowing her to launch her interdisciplinary work, discover the power of teamwork, and build a global R&D network. Some examples of her AM R&D work include textiles for uniforms, silicones for medical devices, and pyrotechnics for decoy flares. She also enjoys making fun videos about science and technology and her work activities to keep her professional network entertained.

Len Pannett, Supercharg3d, CEO

For over two decades, Len has been pivotal in guiding organizations toward achieving operational excellence. In doing so, he has honed his profound expertise in additive manufacturing, specifically in its application to conquer the intricate challenges faced within modern supply chains. Len’s insights on this subject have not only earned him bestseller status as an author but have also made him a sought-after keynote speaker, illuminating the path to innovation and transformation.

Chaw Sing Ho, NAMIC Singapore (A*STAR), CEO

Chaw Sing is the co-founder CEO of NAMIC, a national platform based in Singapore tasked to lower the barriers of additive manufacturing adoption. He spent 16 years at HP and Globalfoundries prior to his current role. He serves on several advisory committees and is an ASTM International board member. He received his doctorate and bachelor’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering from the National University of Singapore, where he also serves as an Adjunct Professor.

Stefan Bindl, AM Global Holding GmbH, Director Engineering

Professor for jet engine dynamics, consultant for additive in aerospace, director of engineering at AM Ventures, head of engineering for space laser communication, and director of engineering at AM Global.

Shashi Jain, Strategic Innovation Consultant

I am a Portland-based entrepreneur, innovation leader, and strategic thinker. I most recently served at Intel Corporation as a Senior Strategic Innovation Manager, pathfinding new applications in Healthcare, AI for Space applications, and Blockchain. I am an experienced corporate entrepreneur with a track record of incubating ideas that go to production using Lean Startup, Customer Development, and Rapid prototyping methodologies.

I build frameworks such as the KPI Compass, Decision Quality Canvas, and the Startup Ladder for building and measuring innovation programs. Outside of work, I organize the Portland 3D Printing Lab community, 3D print prosthetic hands for kids via the eNABLE community, teach innovation and entrepreneurship to high school students through TYE Oregon, and actively mentor early-stage startups. I am co-founder of Makerforce, a non-profit that brings together Makers and Manufacturers to respond to emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. We made and delivered 68,000 pieces of PPE during the height of the pandemic.

Daryl Yee, EPFL, Assistant Professor

Daryl Yee is an assistant professor at EPFL, leading the Laboratory for the Chemistry of Materials and Manufacturing. His research group seeks to utilize molecular design and accessible materials processing strategies to engineer advanced functional materials to help tackle societal challenges in healthcare, energy, and climate change. Informally, his group tries to understand how to 3D print the strangest and most difficult materials possible.

Sarah Jordan, Skuld LLC, CEO

Metallurgist with an MBA and background in various processes, quality, operational excellence, forecasting, and supply chain. Currently developing AMEC process (additive manufacturing evaporative casting).

Jeng Ywan Jeng, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Professor

Professor JY Jeng is the Director of “Taiwan High Speed 3D Printing Research Center” founded by the Taiwan Minister of Education in 2018. Currently, he also serves as the Associated Editor of Additive Manufacturing with IF 11.6. He was awarded Honorary Professor of IIT Guwahati India. He was the 3D Printing Fellow Professor of XYZ Printing Inc. and the consultant to several Taiwan 3D Printing companies or businesses, including FoxConn, PouChen, Franz, and AvioCast.

Currently, he serves as the Independent Director of GlobalWafer, Actron, and ANT Precision Co. Ltd. He was also the Founder and President of Taiwan 3D Printing Association and Taiwan 3D Tech LLC with the business of Smartphone 3D Printer. Dr. Jeng served as the Dean of College of Engineering and R&D Office at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) during 2013/8- 2016/7 and 2007/8-2009/7, respectively. He founded the Executive Master of Research and Development EMRD/CTO program, which was the only one in 2015 and the first worldwide.

Beni Cukurel, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Assoc. Prof. and Head of Turbomachinery and Heat Transfer Laboratory

Born in Izmir, Turkey, Dr. Beni Cukurel received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from Purdue University in mechanical engineering. During his Ph.D. studies, he conducted research for 4 years at the Von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics in Belgium. Currently, he is an associate professor in the Aerospace Engineering Department of Technion – Israel Institute of Techniology, and heads the Turbomachinery and Heat Transfer Laboratory, which now consists of 30 researchers, students and engineers, originating from 10 different countries.

His research group conducts fundamental and applied research, mainly in the field of micro-gas turbines for propulsion and power generation. The scientific contributions are primarily applicable to small-scale engines, which are commonly used in distributed power generation, business jets, unmanned air vehicles, and auxiliary power units. His recent specific concentrations include design for additive manufacturing, active noise cancellation, combustion of carbon-free sustainable fuels, heat recuperation, and diagnostics. Some of these efforts have the potential for a long-lasting impact on society and have been recognized through several prizes and best paper awards.

Want to get involved? You can make nominations for the 3D Printing Industry Awards now.