3D Printing Industry Awards Innovation of the Year nominee Skyphos Industries

Skyphos Industries, led by CEO & CTO Elliot McAllister, is redefining the 3D printing landscape with its Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model tailored to the micro-DLP (µ3DLP) market. By vertically integrating printer development, material fabrication, and software innovation, Skyphos offers a seamless solution for producing high-tolerance microfluidic (µF) and Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) devices. Unlike traditional lithography or mold-based methods, Skyphos bridges the gap between prototyping and scalable manufacturing with technologies such as patented adjustable pixel range (5–20 µm), dynamic layer-height control, and multi-wavelength curing. These innovations enable precision at speed, allowing for enclosed channels as small as 20 µm and compatibility with engineering-grade resins.

3DPI: Can you describe your 3D printing innovation and how it differs from existing technologies in the market?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos is redefining what it means to be a 3D printing foundry, Manufacturing as a service (MaaS). We are focused on the micro-DLP (µ3DLP) 3D printing service market by vertically integrating all aspects of production, from developing and fabricating our own printers and materials to developing unique algorithms and optics. Unlike traditional methods like lithography or mold-based fabrication, our business is built to enable scalable manufacturing of tiny high-tolerance parts like microfluidics (µF) and Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) devices via 3D printing. We don’t sell printers, we don’t sell materials – we develop the process for our customers.

Key innovations are driven by our motto – Prototype | Production | Proven – we are always going for precision at speed. The tech behind Skyphos includes our patented adjustable pixel range (5–20 µm), dynamic layer-height ability, and multi-wavelength curing for superior precision with unmatched speed. This approach supports enclosed channels as small as 20 µm, rapid curing across layers, and open compatibility with a variety of engineering grade resins. Our solution bridges the gap between lab prototypes and commercial markets with agility, precision, and efficiency.

An elastomeric microfluidic device. Photo via Skyphos Industries.

3DPI: What specific problem does your innovation solve, and what makes it groundbreaking in the 3D printing space?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos tackles the manufacturing-gap and scalability challenges for medical micro-devices. Historically for µF and LOC these were reliant on costly mold-based methods via silicon wafer lithography, masking processes, or PDMS casts. But these semiconductor processes were very much like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. These processes are only adaptable and adoptable to a certain degree – and what works for electrons- doesn’t work for 3D biological cells, and eventually, all of these processes cause a “failure to launch” due to high infrastructure costs and poor process fit. µF and microbiology require adaptability in the process for complex and ever-evolving designs. Skyphos adds an incredible amount of value to our customers who need not only to prototype quickly, but know that there is a solution at each stage of product development all the way through manufacturing at scale.

3DPI: Which industries or sectors do you see your technology bringing the most benefits, and why?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos excels in precision-driven biotech parts – the process was designed for µF and we see interest from:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Full lifecycle support, from prototyping to mass production, addressing scalability issues inherent in PDMS/mold-based technologies.

Regenerative Medicine: Facilitates bio-scaffold creation for tissue engineering and organ replacement research.

Bioreactor Sensors: Enables integration of sensors for environmental monitoring.

Personalized Medicine: Enhances drug testing by replicating patient-specific tumor environments for tailored treatment.

Pharmaceutical Research: Speeds drug repurposing with detailed microfluidic chips optimized for high-throughput testing.

Microscopic images showing enclosed stacked channels down to 50 um. Image via Skyphos Industries.



3DPI: Is your 3D printing solution scalable for mass production, and if so, what steps have you taken to ensure scalability without compromising quality?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos is built to move customers from ideation to production. In our world, because microbiology as a science is squishy, the process needs to be flexible as well. Our customers needed a scalable, high-precision production capability, with built-in agility for product evolvolution. Taking a step back, our challenge was to redefine what the product development cycle is for the next generation of medical testing and in a way Industry 4.0.

Prototyping agility needs to be integrated and expanded into the manufacturing cycle.

So we expanded the adaptability of prototyping via CAD and 3D printing and built a platform that was equally able to produce parts with micron precision at injection molded speeds. Through all this we strive for incredible detail on QA/QC. We employ Design of Experiments, SPC, and lean engineering principles.

Vertical Integration: Total control over printer, material, and software quality.

In-House Fabrication and Maintenence: Ensures consistency and seamless troubleshooting.

Initializing Automated Calibration: Tracks long term variations, resin batches, and print dates for reproducibility.

Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS): Flexible contracts with variable delivery options align with client needs.

ISO Compliance: Pursuing certifications to meet stringent global standards.

3DPI: What milestones have you achieved, and what are your next major goals?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos has achieved significant milestones, including multiple patents, awards as a top LOC innovator, and the development of its Chip-to-World standard supporting up to 80 I/O connections. Future goals include ISO 9001 and 13485 certifications, expanding MaaS offerings, and partnering with global industry leaders to solidify its role as a premier microfabrication platform.

3DPI: Can you say something about the development process behind your innovation, including key challenges and how they were overcome?

Elliot McAllister: Skyphos was born from firsthand experience addressing gaps in microfluidics manufacturing. We identified scalability as a major barrier early on and after extensive interviews with over 350 industry leaders had our “process requirements list”. The iterative process included developing over 40 resin formulations to meet biocompatibility and optical clarity standards, driven by customer feedback. Challenges in precision and material compatibility were resolved through hard work and finding help from our developing network. I don’t think anyone can appreciate building a company from scratch, especially in biotech, and especially when you are bootstrapping from day one.

3DPI: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Elliot McAllister: We are honored to be recognized with a nomination for the 3DPI Innovation Award, which highlights our groundbreaking contributions to microfabrication and advanced 3D printing technologies. I want to acknowledge all the help and resources who have aided us and kept us motivated over the last few years. I think this acknowledgment reflects the impact of our innovations in bridging the gap and I could not be more proud of what has been accomplished. We will continue to push the boundaries of precision and adaptability, and this nomination reinforces our commitment to advancing healthcare through transformative solutions.

