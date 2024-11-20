3D Printing Industry Awards Innovation of the Year nominee Mechnano

In the build-up to the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards, we take a closer look at some of the enterprises nominated as leaders in the additive manufacturing sector.

Dr. Olga “Dr. O” Ivanova, Ph.D., is the Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano, LLC. Specializing in advanced material science, Dr. O and her team have developed “D’Func” technology, a pioneering solution that prevents the issue of carbon nanotube (CNT) agglomeration, thereby enhancing the base material properties and enabling features like conductivity. By optimizing electrostatic discharge (ESD) performance, Mechnano addresses critical challenges faced by industries such as electronics and healthcare, where inconsistent ESD can lead to equipment damage and safety hazards. The company is poised to expand its influence by developing versatile, next-generation materials.

3DPI: Can you describe your 3D printing innovation and how it differs from existing technologies in the market?

Dr. O: Our technology, known as D’Func, is designed to target the innate tendency of carbon nanotubes to agglomerate. By achieving a distinct state and making modifications to the sidewalls to prevent re-agglomeration, we are able to improve the performance of the base materials and unlock additional properties such as conductivity. This, in turn, broadens the range of applications for additive manufacturing materials. Competitors in the market utilize agglomerated CNTs, leading to inconsistent performance and failure points in fabricated components.

The difference in the CNT dispersion quality achieved by Mechnano compared to that of competitor. Microscopy images by Mechnano.

3DPI: What specific problem does your innovation solve, and what makes it a groundbreaking solution in the 3D printing space?

Dr. O: D’func in additive manufacturing (AM) materials serves as a crucial solution to combat the challenge of inconsistent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) performance, ultimately preventing part failure. In certain industries, the unreliability of ESD performance in AM materials has led to a sense of disappointment, causing some to abandon the use of AM solutions altogether. Furthermore, the variability in ESD values found in injection molding materials has added to this complexity. Mechnano has taken a proactive approach by refining materials from resins to powders and pellets, strategically optimizing the ESD performance of our materials. This meticulous process ensures the materials are finely tuned to address the issue, providing a reliable solution for consistent ESD performance.

3DPI: Which industries or sectors do you see your technology bringing the most benefits, and why?

Dr. O: The use of Mechnano’s materials is advantageous for any industry facing issues with electrostatic discharge. In the electronics sector, for instance, a major concern is the potential harm to delicate electronic components. When ESD occurs near electronic devices, it can produce a high voltage surge that exceeds their tolerance levels, resulting in irreversible damage and system malfunction. Additionally, ESD can lead to data loss in computer systems or disrupt the operation of medical devices. In addition to these technical challenges, ESD can also pose safety risks to individuals, such as electric shocks or fires in environments with flammable materials.

An assembly gig fabricated with Mechnano’s PK ESD SLS powder ensures reliable ESD performance across the entire component. Photo by Mechnano

3DPI: Is your 3D printing solution scalable for mass production, and if so, what steps have you taken to ensure scalability without compromising quality?

Dr. O: Our 3D printing material manufacturing is highly scalable for mass production due to the implementation of meticulous quality assurance and quality control protocols. We have taken proactive steps to ensure scalability without compromising quality by investing in state-of-the-art equipment, streamlining production processes, and continually monitoring and optimizing our procedures. Robust QA/QC protocols are an integral part of our production line, guaranteeing that each and every batch meets stringent quality standards before reaching our customers. By maintaining strict adherence to these protocols, we can confidently scale our production to meet increasing demands while upholding the highest standards of quality and consistency.

3DPI: What milestones have you achieved, and what are your next major goals?

Dr. O: At Mechnano, we take pride in the milestones we have achieved thus far. By developing a range of innovative resins that meet diverse performance targets, and by introducing powders for SLS and pellets for extrusion processes, we have significantly advanced our product offerings. Looking ahead, our next major goals include the release of two additional pellet products in the coming months. Furthermore, we are focused on expanding our portfolio beyond ESD applications, showcasing our dedication to continuous growth and innovation. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we strive to push boundaries and meet the evolving needs of our customers in the industry.

A wave solder pallet made with Mechnano’s high temperature ESD resin – C-Lite. Photo by Mechnano

3DPI: Can you say something about the development process behind your innovation, including key challenges and how they were overcome?

Dr. O: Incorporating carbon nanotubes into additive manufacturing materials poses several complex challenges that require careful attention and ongoing research efforts. The unique characteristics of carbon nanotubes, including their high aspect ratio and remarkable strength, have the potential to enhance the mechanical and electrical properties of manufactured components. However, issues such as their dispersion within the material, bonding with the surrounding matrix, scalability of production, and cost-effectiveness must be addressed for widespread adoption. Mechnano scientists are working tirelessly to overcome these obstacles through rigorous scientific research, with the goal of fully realizing the benefits of carbon nanotubes in additive manufacturing. Our efforts are focused on developing innovative techniques to improve the uniformity and distribution of nanotubes within materials, as well as optimizing manufacturing processes to ensure consistent quality and performance. By consistently pushing the boundaries of research and innovation, our team aims to transform the additive manufacturing industry and pave the way for the next generation of advanced materials.

