3D Printing Industry Awards – Final Chance: Voting Closes Tomorrow

The 3D Printing Industry Awards will take place this week.

A mix of expert committees and a public vote decide the winners. The 3D Printing Industry expert committees contain members with a collective experience of almost two thousand years of experience.

Public voting will close on November 28th, so there is still time to make your vote.

Every vote counts, and the current results are very close in many categories. Don’t miss your chance to help decide who will win.

Click here to vote now in the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Voting is now open for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

If you’d like to join us on November 30th for our gala dinner where the winners will be announced, we have a very limited amount of tickets available here.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.