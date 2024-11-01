3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Vote Now

Voting is now open in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

This wide-ranging survey of the 3D printing ecosystem is encouraging as a barometer. Nominations from the public and the expert committee were very strong this year. Leading indicators, such as the number of start-ups and nominations received in related categories, such as innovation, exceeded previous years.

The 3DPI Awards, established in 2016, are highly regarded due to their rigorous evaluation processes, industry expertise, and ability to spotlight emerging technology and trends.

The awards are community-driven, with nominations and voting involving the public and industry professionals, ensuring that the winners are chosen based on genuine impact and reputation within the community. The 3DPI Awards have a comprehensive scope, featuring categories that range from hardware and materials to applications in sectors like healthcare, aerospace, and automotive.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards celebrate excellence in Additive Manufacturing. The nominees below can be considered the best of the best; reaching the shortlist is no simple task.

The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards Gala Dinner. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.

Nominees for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards

3D Designer of the Year 2024

The shortlist for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards 3D Designer of the Year is as follows.

Andreas Vlahinos – Optimized Heat Exchanger: The CTO at Advanced Engineering Solutions, Andreas Vlahinos stands out for his work in optimizing the design of heat exchangers through 3D printing. His innovative approach integrates advanced computational methods to create compact, high-efficiency structures, setting new standards in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Anouk Wipprecht: A visionary at the forefront of fashion and technology, Anouk Wipprecht merges art and engineering through 3D printed interactive clothing. Her work redefines wearable tech, showcasing how additive manufacturing can push the boundaries of creative expression and functionality.

Divergent 3D: Divergent 3D is transforming automotive manufacturing by implementing 3D printed components in car design and production. Their breakthrough approach to modular vehicle architecture reduces waste, increases efficiency, and sets new benchmarks for sustainability in automotive engineering.

Fotis Mint: A master of digital sculpture and detailed 3D design, Fotis Mint is known for creating intricate, lifelike models that captivate enthusiasts in the gaming and figurine communities. His talent in translating creative concepts into highly detailed 3D printed pieces has gained widespread recognition.

Huub Looze: A Biocirclair designer and co-founder of Omlab, Huub Looze’s contributions to the field of 3D design focus on innovative product development with a strong emphasis on precision and quality. His skill in applying additive manufacturing techniques to complex mechanical designs impacts industrial applications.

Metamorphic Manolis Papastavrou and Laurence Coles: This duo has gained recognition for their use of 3D printing in creating intricate, metamorphic structures. Using Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), computational design, and simulation for projects including Quantum Technologies, Fusion Energy, Telecommunications, Medical Devices, and Wearables.

Olaf Diegel, Professor of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Auckland: Olaf Diegel is renowned for his extensive expertise in the field, contributing to both educational and practical advancements in 3D design. His projects often feature highly functional and aesthetically appealing designs, influencing the next generation of additive manufacturing.

Optisys – Mass Customization for Printed RF Feeds: Optisys has revolutionized RF antenna production through 3D printing, enabling highly customized solutions at scale. Their innovative process streamlines design and manufacturing, significantly reducing lead times and enhancing performance for aerospace and defense applications.

Siemens Energy – Leveraging Computational Design with nTop & Ansys to Drive the Energy Transition: Siemens Energy has harnessed computational design and advanced simulation tools such as nTop and Ansys to create efficient, 3D-printed energy components. This strategic integration supports the shift toward more sustainable energy production, exemplifying the role of cutting-edge design in driving global energy transitions.

Tatyana McFadden Paralympic Team and CRP USA: Tatyana McFadden’s collaboration with CRP USA highlights the application of 3D printing in sports technology. Their work in developing lightweight, customized racing wheelchairs exemplifies the practical benefits of additive manufacturing in creating adaptive, high-performance sports equipment tailored for elite athletes.

3D Scanning or Metrology Company

The shortlist for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards 3D Scanning or Metrology Company of the Year is as follows.

Artec: Artec is a leader in 3D scanning solutions, offering versatile handheld and stationary scanners known for high precision and ease of use. Their technology is widely used in industries ranging from quality control to medical applications, enabling accurate digital replication of complex geometries.

Creaform: Creaform specializes in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services. Their innovative scanners provide high accuracy and reliability for applications such as reverse engineering, product development, and metrology, serving industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Direct Dimensions Inc.: Direct Dimensions Inc. provides comprehensive 3D scanning, imaging, and modeling services. They cater to various industries by delivering precise 3D data capture for reverse engineering, historical preservation, and industrial inspection, showcasing their adaptability and technical expertise.

FARO: FARO is known for its advanced metrology and imaging solutions. Their 3D scanners and measurement technologies are utilized for large-scale manufacturing, construction, and quality assurance, ensuring precision in both design and execution.

Go Engineer: Go Engineer supports industries by providing 3D scanning and metrology solutions alongside their expertise in product lifecycle management. Their offerings include training and support, enabling clients to integrate 3D scanning seamlessly into their processes for enhanced design and analysis.

Hexagon Volume Graphics: Hexagon Volume Graphics specializes in industrial CT (computed tomography) software for 3D metrology and quality assurance. Their solutions allow users to visualize and inspect internal structures of complex components, aiding in comprehensive quality control and product verification.

Keyence: Keyence offers cutting-edge 3D measurement equipment and inspection systems that provide high-resolution scanning capabilities. Their technology supports precision-based industries by delivering reliable data for product development, assembly verification, and quality control.

Renishaw: Renishaw is known for its precision metrology equipment and innovative 3D scanning solutions. Their advanced systems are utilized in high-accuracy applications across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, enhancing productivity and ensuring quality.

Shining3D: Shining3D is a global provider of 3D digitizing and metrology solutions, known for producing affordable yet high-performance 3D scanners. Their technology is accessible to a wide range of users, from educational institutions to professional engineers and designers.

Shrunk 3D: Shrunk 3D offers unique services in personalized 3D scanning and miniature creation. Using portable scanning technology, they create detailed, custom 3D-printed figurines, providing a creative application of scanning technology in consumer and novelty markets.

Academic, Research Team, or Project

The shortlist for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Academic, Research Team, or Project of the Year is as follows.

The ADAPT Center, Colorado School of Mines: The ADAPT Center focuses on advancing additive manufacturing through research in materials characterization, process optimization, and data analytics. Their work supports industries in achieving consistent and high-quality 3D printed components through improved understanding and application of material science.

Birmingham University – Moataz Attallah: Professor Moataz Attallah, Chair in Advanced Materials Processing at the University of Birmingham, holds a PhD in metallurgy and materials science (2007). With BSc and MSc degrees from AUC, Egypt, he was a research fellow at Manchester before joining Birmingham in 2010. His 20-year research in advanced manufacturing spans partnerships with major aerospace and technology organizations. He has secured £15M in grants, published 200+ papers, and holds five patents with an h-index of 47.

Cranfield University and the WAAMMat consortium: Known for decades of innovation in large-scale metal additive manufacturing, the Cranfield University team and the WAAMMat consortium have published over 300 papers and supported more than 40 PhDs and 100 MSc theses. Their research in Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) has been pivotal for large-scale industrial applications.

Design for Emerging and Nanoscale Manufacturing – The Taylor Group at UC Berkeley: The Taylor group focuses on nanoscale and emerging manufacturing processes. Their interdisciplinary research combines 3D printing, material science, and mechanical engineering to create cutting-edge solutions at the micro and nanoscale, impacting fields from electronics to medical devices.

DMRC Paderborn University: The Direct Manufacturing Research Center (DMRC) at Paderborn University conducts comprehensive research in additive manufacturing, focusing on industrial application and process optimization. Their collaborations with industry leaders enable the development of innovative solutions and contribute to the integration of AM technologies in production.

Dr. Matthew Priddy & the Computational Mechanics & Materials Laboratory (CMML) at Mississippi State University: Dr. Matthew Priddy leads the CMML, which focuses on the computational modeling of additive manufacturing processes. Their research enhances the understanding of material behavior during printing, aiding in the development of more reliable and efficient AM methods.

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering: This collaboration is known for pioneering work in biologically inspired 3D printing applications. Their research merges engineering with biology to create innovative, bio-compatible materials and structures that push the boundaries of medical and materials sciences.

Mark Skylar-Scott Lab, Stanford University: The Mark Skylar-Scott Lab focuses on bioprinting and tissue engineering. Their work explores new techniques for fabricating complex biological tissues using 3D printing technologies, contributing to advances in regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare solutions.

Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP): SC3DP is a leading research institution dedicated to advancing 3D printing technology through applied research and industry partnerships. Their work spans aerospace, bioprinting, and construction, promoting innovation and contributing to Singapore’s position as a hub for additive manufacturing.

Zachariah A. Page (ZAP) Lab at University of Texas at Austin: The ZAP Lab focuses on developing advanced photopolymerization techniques for 3D printing. Their research integrates chemistry and materials science to enable the production of high-performance, custom polymer structures for various applications, including healthcare and engineering.

Aerospace, Space or Defence Application

The 2024 Aerospace, Space or Defence Application 3D Printing Industry Awards shortlist is as follows.

6K – Supply Chain Security for Critical Metals: 6k focuses on ensuring the security and sustainability of critical metals for aerospace and defense applications through innovative additive manufacturing (AM) processes. Their technology recycles metal waste to create high-quality AM powders, supporting strategic supply chain stability for essential industries.

AM Craft 3D printed aircraft interiors: AM Craft is a leading provider in the EMEA region for small-batch, 3D printed aircraft interior components, certified with EASA Form 1. The company boasts over a decade of experience and a robust network exceeding 60 3D printers. They offer a comprehensive range of services, from design consultation to on-demand manufacturing, specializing in complex, cost-efficient aerospace solutions with short lead times and MOQs as low as one unit.

AMCM M8K System for the Next Generation of Heavy Launcher Engines: The AMCM M8K system is designed for producing large-scale components crucial for next-generation heavy launcher engines. This system supports the creation of intricate parts with high precision, enabling more efficient and powerful space propulsion systems.

Lockheed Martin Mako Hypersonic Missile: Lockheed Martin’s Mako hypersonic missile program incorporates 3D printed components for enhanced performance and manufacturability. The use of additive manufacturing allows for reduced weight, increased complexity, and faster production timelines, contributing to advanced defense capabilities.

NASA JPL (with REM Surface Engineering), PBF-LB/Ti-6Al-4V Crush Lattices for Mars Sample Return Mission: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), in collaboration with REM Surface Engineering, has developed PBF-LB printed Ti-6Al-4V crush lattices for Mars missions. These structures are crucial for ensuring shock absorption and structural integrity during sample collection and return, representing a significant advancement in space exploration technology.

NASA MSFC (with Venus Aerospace and REM Surface Engineering), PBF-LB/GRCop-42 Rotating Detonating Rocket Engine: The Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) teamed up with Venus Aerospace and REM Surface Engineering to develop a PBF-LB-printed GRCop-42 rotating detonating rocket engine. This innovation showcases the potential of 3D printing to create high-performance, thermally robust propulsion components for space applications.

Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), PBF Cu-Ni Casting Replacement for Nuclear Submarine: Newport News Shipbuilding has pioneered the use of 3D-printed Cu-Ni components to replace traditional castings in nuclear submarines. This approach improves supply chain resilience, reduces lead times, and enhances material properties, supporting critical naval defense operations.

Sintavia – AM for the Next-Generation of Hypersonic Propulsion: Sintavia is at the forefront of using additive manufacturing to develop components for next-generation hypersonic propulsion systems. Their expertise in producing highly optimized, thermally resistant parts plays a key role in advancing the capabilities of high-speed defense systems.

SpaceX Raptor 3 – Massive Simplification of the Engine Using 3D Printing: SpaceX’s Raptor 3 engine incorporates extensive use of 3D printing, resulting in a simplified design and faster production cycle. This approach reduces part count and increases the overall reliability and efficiency of the engine, demonstrating the transformative impact of additive manufacturing on space propulsion.

Spee3D – DEVCOM Trials: Spee3D has conducted successful trials with DEVCOM (U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command) to demonstrate the potential of its high-speed 3D printing technology for producing field-ready metal parts. This capability offers significant strategic advantages in rapid manufacturing and supply chain agility for defense applications.

Community Advocate of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Community Advocate of the Year shortlist is as follows.

Carl Diver, PrintCity, MMU: Carl Diver is a key advocate for 3D printing education and community engagement through PrintCity at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU). He promotes knowledge-sharing and skill development in additive manufacturing, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and local communities.

Duann Scott, Director 3MF Consortium: As Director of the 3MF Consortium and organizer of the Computational Design Symposium Series, Duann Scott champions the development of open 3D printing standards to enhance interoperability and knowledge sharing. His work has helped streamline workflows and empower users with more efficient data formats in the additive manufacturing space.

Fabian Alefeld, EOS: Fabian Alefeld is known for his active role in community building and knowledge dissemination within the additive manufacturing sector, including via the Additive Snack podcast. Through his work with EOS, he advocates for the adoption of industrial 3D printing and shares insights that benefit professionals and newcomers alike.

Gil Lavi, 3D Alliances: Gil Lavi is dedicated to fostering partnerships and collaboration within the 3D printing industry as the head of 3D Alliances. His efforts focus on connecting businesses, service providers, and manufacturers to drive growth and innovation in the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

Kimberly Gibson, America Makes Ecosystem Director: Kimberly Gibson is a strong advocate for the additive manufacturing community through her leadership at America Makes. Her role involves promoting collaboration across public and private sectors to strengthen the AM ecosystem, driving initiatives that support research, workforce development, and technological advancement.

Mattia Mucci, TREDDY Srl: Mattia Mucci has played a significant role in advocating for the practical application of 3D printing technologies through his work with TREDDY Srl. He emphasizes knowledge sharing and the promotion of AM innovations within various industry sectors, contributing to the wider acceptance of 3D printing.

Michael Pecota, NAVAIR AM IPT: Michael Pecota is known for his community-focused contributions within the 3D printing industry. His efforts often involve facilitating knowledge exchange and practical guidance to empower individuals and organizations to integrate additive manufacturing more effectively.

Professor Paulo Bartolo, Singapore Centre for 3D Printing: Professor Paulo Bartolo is a leading figure in additive manufacturing education and research at the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing. He advocates for innovation in AM technologies and their application in biomedical engineering and other fields, bridging the gap between research and real-world solutions.

Sarah Rimini, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare: Sarah Rimini is a dedicated advocate for the application of 3D printing in healthcare, working with Ricoh 3D to promote solutions that improve patient outcomes. Her focus on community engagement helps facilitate discussions on the potential and ethical considerations of AM in medical applications.

Teula Bradshaw, Sanjay Mortimer Foundation: Teula Bradshaw plays a vital role in community advocacy through her work with the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation. The foundation aims to support education and access to 3D printing resources, continuing Mortimer’s legacy of fostering innovation and empowering aspiring engineers and makers.

Company of the Year (Enterprise)

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Company of the Year (Enterprise) shortlist is as follows.

Additive Industries: Additive Industries is recognized for its innovative metal additive manufacturing solutions tailored to industrial applications. Their focus on scalable and efficient 3D printing systems has made them a leader in supporting sectors like aerospace and automotive, enhancing production capabilities through advanced technology.

Autodesk: Autodesk has made significant contributions to the 3D printing industry through its comprehensive design and manufacturing software, including Fusion 360. Their solutions facilitate seamless integration of design, simulation, and production processes, empowering enterprises to streamline workflows and develop complex, optimized products.

Bright Laser Technologies: Bright Laser Technologies specializes in laser-based additive manufacturing solutions. Their expertise in powder bed fusion technologies and materials development has positioned them as an influential player in the field, catering to high-demand industries with precision and innovation.

Farsoon: Farsoon is a prominent provider of industrial 3D printing systems, known for their high-speed and high-temperature capabilities. Their machines are utilized across various sectors, providing flexibility and cutting-edge solutions for complex manufacturing needs.

HP: HP has set a strong precedent in the additive manufacturing market with its Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology. The company’s approach focuses on high-volume, cost-effective 3D printing, enabling industries to produce functional, production-grade parts with enhanced speed and precision.

Materialise: Materialise is a pioneer in 3D printing software and services, known for their solutions that support medical, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. Their robust suite of tools and production capabilities make them a trusted partner for large-scale additive manufacturing projects.

Meltio: Meltio has made a mark with its unique wire-laser metal 3D printing technology, offering versatile, hybrid manufacturing solutions. Their systems enable the seamless integration of additive processes into existing CNC equipment, broadening the accessibility of metal 3D printing for various industries.

Nano Dimension: Nano Dimension is noted for its advancements in electronics additive manufacturing, particularly with its DragonFly 3D printer. Their technology supports the production of complex, multi-layered PCBs and components, catering to sectors requiring high precision and rapid prototyping. More recently the company has become a major driver of M&A.

Nikon SLM Solutions AG: Nikon’s acquisition of SLM Solutions AG has bolstered their position in the additive manufacturing landscape, combining Nikon’s precision metrology expertise with SLM’s advanced metal 3D printing technology. This collaboration aims to push forward innovations in industries such as aerospace and medical.

Stratasys: Stratasys is a leading name in the 3D printing industry, offering a range of technologies including FDM, PolyJet, and P3 for various applications. Their solutions have been instrumental in advancing rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and design, making them a key enterprise in the adoption of 3D printing globally.

Company of the Year (Personal)

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Company of the Year (Personal) shortlist is as follows.

Bambu Lab: Bambu Lab is recognized for revolutionizing the personal 3D printing market with its high-speed, multi-material printers. Known for user-friendly design, Bambu Lab has made complex printing tasks accessible to hobbyists and professionals alike, pushing the boundaries of desktop 3D printing.

CBD-Tech (Chitubox): CBD-Tech, the creator of Chitubox, provides a powerful slicer software that enhances the capabilities of resin 3D printing. Chitubox’s intuitive interface and versatile features support precise and customizable print setups, making it a go-to tool for users seeking professional results from personal 3D printers.

Creality 3D: Creality 3D is a significant player in the consumer 3D printing space, known for its wide range of affordable and reliable FDM printers. Their commitment to open-source principles and continuous innovation has made high-quality 3D printing more accessible to a global audience.

E3D: E3D has earned a reputation as a leader in the development of 3D printer components, particularly with its high-performance extruders and hotends. Their commitment to enhancing print quality and enabling advanced printing capabilities supports both enthusiasts and the broader maker community.

ELEGOO: ELEGOO is recognized for its high-quality resin 3D printers and accessories, making sophisticated 3D printing technology affordable for consumers. Their product lineup, including the popular Mars and Saturn series, has made a significant impact on the desktop resin printing market.

LDO Motors: LDO Motors has made notable contributions by supporting small, open-source projects and helping them scale globally. Their reliable stepper motors and 3D printing components have enabled community-driven projects to reach a wider audience, fostering innovation in the personal 3D printing ecosystem.

Lychee: Lychee is a powerful slicing software tailored for resin 3D printing, known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. Its automatic part orientation, customizable supports, and detailed print analysis contribute to better results, catering to both beginners and seasoned users.

Polymaker: Polymaker is known for producing high-quality 3D printing filaments with innovative material properties. Their commitment to research and development has expanded the range of applications for personal 3D printing, providing users with reliable and performance-enhancing filament solutions.

Prusa Research: Prusa Research, led by Josef Prusa, has set the standard for open-source 3D printing with its popular Prusa i3 series. The company is celebrated for its reliable and community-supported printers, which continue to push the envelope in personal 3D printing innovation.

Lulzbot: Lulzbot, a pioneer in open-source 3D printing, offers robust, reliable printers known for their modularity and ease of customization. Their dedication to open-source principles empowers users to modify and expand their machines, supporting a vibrant and collaborative maker community.

Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

The best 3D desktop printers of 2024, as nominated for the 3D Printing Industry Awards, are:

Bambu Lab A1 & AMS: The Bambu Lab A1, paired with its Automatic Material System (AMS), offers advanced multi-material printing capabilities and automated filament management. It’s designed for efficiency and reliability, appealing to users seeking high-quality prints with minimal intervention and enhanced productivity.

Bambu Lab X1E: The X1E by Bambu Lab is known for its robust construction, high-speed capabilities, and precision. This model incorporates features like automated bed leveling and intelligent monitoring, making it a strong contender for professionals and enthusiasts aiming for high-performance desktop 3D printing.

Creality K1C: The Creality K1C delivers exceptional speed and consistent performance in an accessible package. With improvements in cooling and motion systems, the K1C is suited for those looking for an affordable, reliable FFF printer that meets modern 3D printing demands.

LDO Motors Positron V3.2: The Positron V3.2 by LDO Motors is noted for its innovative design that optimizes space and improves print stability. With community-driven enhancements, it offers versatility for experienced users seeking a customizable, high-quality 3D printing solution.

Prusa Research MK4S: Prusa Research’s MK4S builds upon the success of the MK3 series, featuring enhanced automation, better print quality, and a new direct drive extruder. This model continues to offer reliability and ease of use, maintaining Prusa’s reputation as a leading choice for desktop FFF printing.

Prusa Research XL: The Prusa Research XL is a large-format desktop printer that supports multi-tool head configurations and advanced auto-bed leveling. Its robust design and modular components make it suitable for users who need to tackle complex, large-scale 3D printing projects.

Qidi Plus 4: The Qidi Plus 4 offers a combination of performance and ease of use, with dual extrusion and advanced filament compatibility. Known for its reliability and precision, this printer is aimed at hobbyists and professionals looking for a high-performance, mid-range solution.

Ratrig VCore 4 (IDEX + Hybrid): The Ratrig VCore 4 is a customizable printer that features Independent Dual Extrusion (IDEX) capabilities, offering flexibility for multi-material and mirrored printing. Its hybrid build system appeals to makers who value adaptability and high customization.

Sovol SV-08: The Sovol SV-08 is a desktop FFF printer that focuses on delivering value with features like direct drive extrusion and auto-leveling. It provides a user-friendly experience for both newcomers and seasoned users, ensuring high-quality prints with ease.

Ultimaker Factor 4: The Ultimaker Factor 4 showcases industry-level precision and reliability in a desktop format. It incorporates features such as advanced motion control and seamless integration with Ultimaker’s software ecosystem, making it a top pick for professional and educational users.

Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

The best Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year 2024 shortlist is:

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s Pro: The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s Pro is a high-resolution resin printer offering exceptional detail with its 14K monochrome LCD screen. Known for its fast curing times and user-friendly interface, this printer is ideal for users seeking high-precision prints at an affordable price point.

B9 Creations Core Series: The B9 Creations Core Series is tailored for professionals who require reliable, high-detail resin printing. Its industrial-grade performance, ease of use, and accuracy make it a favored choice in applications like jewelry, prototyping, and dental manufacturing.

Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra: The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra brings 12K resolution to the table, providing detailed and accurate prints. With its large build volume and efficient curing technology, this printer is designed for those needing high-quality results in a desktop package.

Formlabs Form 4: The Formlabs Form 4 continues the company’s legacy of precise and dependable resin printing, featuring advanced automation, improved light engine technology, and user-friendly operation. It caters to professionals in various industries seeking high-resolution prototypes and production parts.

Halot Mage S – 14K (Creality 3D): Creality’s Halot Mage S, with its 14K resolution, offers exceptionally detailed and large-scale resin printing capabilities. It’s designed for hobbyists and professionals alike who need high-performance, intricate prints with minimal post-processing.

HeyGears UltraCraft Reflex RS: The UltraCraft Reflex RS from HeyGears stands out for its advanced resin printing technology, enabling highly detailed and rapid production of complex parts. Its robust build quality and customizable printing parameters make it suitable for professional applications.

Microfactory MSLA 3D Printer: The Microfactory MSLA 3D printer is known for its efficient light source technology, providing high accuracy and consistency in resin printing. Its customizable settings and precision make it a versatile tool for detailed prototypes and small-scale manufacturing.

Nexa3D XiP Desktop: The Nexa3D XiP Desktop offers ultrafast printing speeds with industrial-grade quality, making it suitable for professionals who require rapid prototyping. Its use of Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology ensures sharp details and a smooth surface finish.

Phrozen Sonic Mega 8K S: The Phrozen Sonic Mega 8K S sets a benchmark for ultra-high-resolution resin printing with its expansive build volume and 8K detail. It is ideal for users who need large-scale, detailed models without sacrificing print quality.

Uniformation GKtwo: The Uniformation GKtwo provides high-quality resin printing with a focus on ease of use and precision. Its reliable performance, detailed output, and straightforward setup make it a competitive choice for both professional and enthusiast users seeking consistency in their prints.



Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)

The shortlist for the 2024 Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals) is as follows.



Additive Industries MetalFab300 Flex: The MetalFab300 Flex by Additive Industries is designed for scalable industrial metal 3D printing. It offers high throughput and modularity, making it an optimal choice for industries requiring large-scale production capabilities with precision and automation.

Airbus Metal 3D Printer for the ISS: Airbus has developed a specialized metal 3D printer for use on the International Space Station (ISS), showcasing a breakthrough in in-space manufacturing. This technology allows for the on-demand production of critical parts, enhancing operational sustainability and autonomy in space missions.

Colibrium Additive Spectra L: The Spectra L by Colibrium Additive is noted for its large build volume and advanced laser-based powder bed fusion (PBF) technology. It supports high productivity with reliable quality control, making it suitable for applications in aerospace, automotive, and energy industries.

DMG Mori Lasertec 6600 DED: The DMG Mori Lasertec 6600 DED Hybrid combines Directed Energy Deposition (DED) with traditional machining capabilities. This machine is designed for large-scale applications and complex parts, integrating additive and subtractive processes to produce high-precision metal components.

EOS M290: The EOS M290 is a widely trusted platform in the field of metal additive manufacturing, known for its high precision and robust performance. It is suitable for producing complex metal parts with consistent quality, supporting industries like aerospace, medical, and automotive.

HBD 1000 PBF-LB/M: The HBD1000 PBF-LB/M features a substantial build volume and multi-laser configuration, facilitating high productivity and cost efficiency for large-scale metal 3D printing. It is ideal for industrial sectors demanding robust and efficient metal additive manufacturing solutions.

HP Metal Jet: The HP Metal Jet technology is known for its innovative approach to binder jetting, enabling high-volume production of metal parts with speed and precision. It is particularly suited for automotive and industrial applications where large-scale production and material efficiency are key.

Meltio M600: The Meltio M600 is an advanced metal 3D printing system that incorporates both wire and powder feed capabilities for added flexibility. It allows hybrid manufacturing solutions by integrating with CNC machines, expanding its applicability across various industrial sectors.

Nikon SLM Solutions NXG 600E: The Nikon SLM Solutions NXG 600E offers a substantial build volume with an impressive z-height of 1.5 meters. It is equipped with multiple lasers to accelerate production speed and is suitable for manufacturing large, complex metal parts in sectors like aerospace and defense.

Trumpf TruPrint 3000: The Trumpf TruPrint 3000 is a versatile metal 3D printer featuring a robust laser powder bed fusion system. It is designed for mid-size production runs and supports a wide range of metal powders, making it an adaptable choice for industries focusing on precision and part quality.

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers)

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers) shortlist is as follows.

3D Systems EXT800 Titan Pellet: The 3D Systems EXT800 Titan Pellet printer is designed for high-performance large-format printing using pellet-based materials. This technology offers cost efficiency and flexibility in material choice, making it ideal for industries requiring rapid production of durable polymer components.

AON3D Hylo: The AON3D Hylo integrates data and AI/machine learning to optimize slicing and enhance part quality. This enterprise-grade FFF printer supports high-temperature materials and is tailored for complex manufacturing needs, offering advanced software capabilities for better print outcomes.

Lynxter S300X: The Lynxter S300X stands out for its modular design and ability to print with a wide variety of materials, including advanced polymers and elastomers. Its adaptability and precision make it a valuable tool for industrial applications that require diverse material properties.

Axtra3D Lumia X1: The Axtra3D Lumia X1 merges stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) technologies for fast, high-resolution printing. This hybrid approach supports a range of industrial-grade resins, making it suitable for detailed, functional prototypes and production parts.

Caracol Inc Heron AM: Caracol’s Heron AM system is notable for its large-format, robotic arm-based printing. It supports high-performance polymers and composites, enabling the creation of oversized, complex parts that traditional 3D printers cannot accommodate.

EOS FORMIGA P 110 FDR: The EOS FORMIGA P 110 FDR is a reliable industrial SLS printer that excels in producing high-resolution, fine-detail polymer parts. It is widely used in industries requiring consistent and precise output, such as medical, aerospace, and consumer goods.

HP Jet Fusion 5420W: The HP Jet Fusion 5420W printer offers efficient, large-scale production with white parts capability, expanding application possibilities. It boasts high print speeds and consistent output quality, making it ideal for industrial-grade manufacturing.

Stratasys F3300: The Stratasys F3300 is engineered for large-scale polymer part production, featuring high build volumes and compatibility with engineering-grade thermoplastics. Its robust performance supports demanding industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.

Supernova – Viscous Lithography Manufacturing: Supernova’s Viscous Lithography Manufacturing technology enables rapid, high-resolution 3D printing using viscous resins. This approach enhances mechanical properties and printing speeds, supporting industrial production with detailed, functional polymer parts.

Vision Miner 22 IDEX: The Vision Miner 22 IDEX offers enterprise-grade high-temperature 3D printing with independent dual extrusion (IDEX). It is designed for use with advanced polymers such as PEEK and ULTEM, providing versatile solutions for small businesses and large corporations alike, alongside training and education to maximize the printer’s potential.

Innovation of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Innovation of the Year shortlist is as follows.



Axtra3D’s HPS Technology: Axtra3D’s Hybrid Photosynthesis (HPS) technology uniquely combines DLP and SLA within a single 3D printing system. This innovation harnesses the rapid speed of DLP with the superior surface quality and precision of SLA, offering enhanced productivity and refined output for complex parts.

D3-AM for Micro-Particle Jetting and LabII: D3-AM introduces a novel approach to micro-particle jetting, pushing forward the boundaries of precision additive manufacturing. This innovation enables highly detailed, accurate part production at the microscale, beneficial for applications in electronics and medical devices.

Fugo: The Fugo 3D printer leverages centrifugal force to enhance printing capabilities. This approach enables unique build strategies that improve print speed and accuracy, providing a groundbreaking method in material deposition and layer adherence.

iCLIP (De Simone/Stanford): The iCLIP technology focuses on high-resolution 3D printing by controlling fluid mechanics during the curing process. Developed by De Simone and Stanford researchers, this method allows for enhanced precision and structural control, enabling faster production of intricate geometries.

Mechnano’s D’Func Technology: Mechnano’s D’Func technology allows for the uniform dispersion of carbon nanotubes in additive manufacturing materials. This advancement provides excellent electrostatic discharge (ESD) properties, crucial for the production of electronic components and devices needing precise conductivity control.

MIT 3D Printed Glass Bricks: Researchers at MIT have developed a method for 3D printing glass bricks, offering novel architectural possibilities. These bricks combine transparency, strength, and aesthetic appeal, opening new avenues for structural and design applications in modern construction.

Skyphos Industries Inc. for Sub-Pixel Gradient Shading: Skyphos Industries has developed sub-pixel gradient shading, an innovation that enables highly detailed 3D prints with smooth gradient transitions. This capability supports applications requiring intricate surface textures and advanced visual effects.

Supernova Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM): Supernova’s VLM technology allows for 3D printing with highly viscous resins, achieving the performance of thermoplastics and supporting multi-material properties. This method facilitates the production of robust, functional parts suitable for industrial applications.

Vivobarefoot x Balena: The collaboration between Vivobarefoot and Balena introduces sustainable footwear made with advanced biodegradable and eco-friendly 3D-printed materials. This innovation merges sustainability with functionality, contributing to a greener approach to additive manufacturing.

Xolo: Xolo presents innovative volumetric 3D printing technology, which can build entire objects simultaneously, as opposed to layer-by-layer approaches. This technique speeds up print times and allows for the creation of complex geometries with uniform mechanical properties.

Material Company of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Material Company of the Year shortlist is as follows.

6K Additive: 6K Additive focuses on producing sustainable, high-quality metal powders and materials for additive manufacturing. Their unique approach involves recycling and transforming scrap metals into premium AM powders, promoting a circular economy and environmental responsibility in the 3D printing industry.

ALTANA New Technologies GmbH: ALTANA is recognized for its advanced material solutions that enhance the performance of 3D printing processes. Their innovative additives and formulations improve print quality and material properties, catering to industries requiring specialized and high-performance AM materials.

AP&C, a Colibrium Additive Company: AP&C specializes in producing high-purity metal powders for additive manufacturing, particularly titanium and nickel-based alloys. Their advanced plasma atomization technology ensures consistent powder quality, essential for aerospace, medical, and industrial applications.

BLT: Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) is known for developing metal powders and materials tailored for use in laser-based additive manufacturing. Their range of products supports critical applications, offering reliability and optimized performance for demanding industries.

Carpenter Additive: Carpenter Additive provides comprehensive metal powder solutions and expertise across various industries, including aerospace and medical. Their focus on material innovation, quality control, and supply chain transparency helps drive adoption and reliability in additive manufacturing.

Elementum 3D: Elementum 3D stands out for its development of advanced metal alloys and composite materials for additive manufacturing. Their proprietary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology enables the creation of high-performance materials with enhanced properties, such as increased strength and wear resistance.

Evonik: Evonik is a leader in specialty chemicals and materials for additive manufacturing. Their range of high-performance polymers and advanced resins supports a broad array of applications, from consumer products to medical implants, with a focus on consistent quality and innovation.

Forward AM: Forward AM, now independent but previously BASF’s 3D printing solutions brand, offers a comprehensive portfolio of materials, including high-performance thermoplastics and photopolymers. Their materials are designed for industrial applications, providing reliable, production-grade performance and supporting diverse 3D printing technologies.

GKN Powder Metallurgy: GKN Powder Metallurgy provides metal powders and advanced material solutions for various manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing. Their expertise in developing tailored material blends supports industries such as automotive and aerospace, ensuring quality and consistency.

Metal Powder Works: Metal Powder Works focuses on innovative powder production methods that enhance efficiency and reduce waste. Their proprietary technology enables precise control over particle size distribution, producing high-quality, consistent powders for use in additive manufacturing across multiple industries.

Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application of the Year shortlist is as follows.

3D Systems Multi-material, Jetted One-piece Dentures: 3D Systems has developed multi-material dentures that integrate jetted printing technology to create a one-piece structure. This advancement streamlines denture manufacturing, offering improved fit, aesthetics, and production efficiency, benefiting both patients and dental professionals.

4WEB Medical’s Ankle Truss System: 4WEB Medical’s Ankle Truss System, now FDA-cleared, is a significant innovation in orthopedic implants. This system uses additive manufacturing to create structural designs that promote osseointegration and support natural bone growth, providing improved outcomes for ankle surgeries.

Chitubox Dental Slicer: Chitubox has introduced a specialized dental slicer designed to optimize the workflow for dental 3D printing. Its user-friendly features and precision tools enable more accurate model preparation and streamlined dental prosthetics and orthodontics production.

Frontier Bio’s Lab Grown Lung Tissue: Frontier Bio is pioneering advancements in tissue engineering with lab-grown lung tissue. This breakthrough represents a significant step toward developing bioprinted organs, opening new possibilities for research and potential future applications in regenerative medicine.

Lithoz & Profactor INKplant – First Ceramic Jaw Implant: Lithoz, in partnership with Profactor, has developed the INKplant project, resulting in the first 3D printed ceramic jaw implant. This technology combines biocompatibility with precise engineering, providing a promising solution for reconstructive facial surgeries.

Materialise Total Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment: Materialise offers a comprehensive treatment plan for TMJ disorders through custom 3D-printed joint implants. Their approach enhances surgical precision and patient-specific outcomes, contributing to better recovery and function for individuals with severe TMJ issues.

Redwire Space NV & Brinter AM Bioprinting on ISS: Redwire Space NV, collaborating with Brinter, has advanced bioprinting capabilities aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This project explores 3D printing tissue structures in microgravity, potentially revolutionizing regenerative medicine by overcoming Earth-based limitations.

Ricoh and Insight Surgery Custom 3D Printed Surgical Guides: Ricoh, in collaboration with Insight Surgery, provides custom 3D printed surgical guides. These guides improve surgical precision and reduce procedure times, offering personalized solutions for complex operations in orthopedics and beyond.

Stryker’s Infinity Total Ankle System: Stryker has implemented 3D printing technology in its Infinity Total Ankle System, used in European surgeries. The Adaptis technology incorporates porous metal components to promote bone ingrowth, enhancing implant integration and long-term outcomes for patients requiring ankle replacements.

University of Oregon and L’Oréal Multilayered Artificial Skin Model: The University of Oregon, in partnership with L’Oréal, has developed a multilayered artificial skin model using advanced 3D printing. This model replicates human skin’s structural and functional properties, creating new opportunities for research, testing, and medical applications.

Mobility or Energy Additive Manufacturing Application of the year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Mobility or Energy Additive Manufacturing Application of the year shortlist is as follows.

Alstom and 3D Spark – Digital Twin and Spare Parts for Rail: Alstom, in collaboration with 3D Spark, leverages digital twin technology and 3D printing for the production of spare parts for the rail industry. This approach enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces lead times, and ensures the availability of critical components for rail maintenance and operations.

Audi Sport & Trinckle – Designing Fixtures in Minutes for 3D Printing: Audi Sport has embraced 3D printing to design and produce fixtures and jigs in a fraction of the time traditionally required. This rapid prototyping capability enhances manufacturing flexibility, supports complex assembly processes, and shortens production cycles in automotive engineering.

Baker Hughes & Oqton – Industrialising AM Production: Baker Hughes and Oqton have collaborated to industrialize additive manufacturing (AM) production, implementing scalable, automated workflows. This partnership optimizes production efficiency for complex parts used in the energy sector, supporting a streamlined approach to manufacturing.

Conflux – 3D Printed Heat Exchangers for Automotive: Conflux Technology specializes in the design and production of 3D-printed heat exchangers for the automotive industry. Their innovative designs improve thermal efficiency and component performance, contributing to advancements in energy management and vehicle reliability.

ExxonMobil – Steam Lance Tips in SS316L: ExxonMobil has employed 3D printing to produce steam lance tips in stainless steel SS316L, optimizing their performance and longevity in industrial applications. This adaptation underscores the value of additive manufacturing in creating custom, durable components for energy production.

General Motors – Cadillac Celestiq EV with 100+ 3D Printed Components: The Cadillac Celestiq, GM’s luxury electric vehicle, incorporates over 100 3D-printed components. This extensive use of additive manufacturing supports lightweighting, design flexibility, and enhanced customization in automotive production.

Intel – Two-phase Immersion Cooling with Optimized 3D Vapor Chambers: Intel has adapted two-phase immersion cooling technology by using optimized 3D-printed vapor chambers. This innovation improves thermal management in data centers, enhancing energy efficiency and supporting high-performance computing.

Oak Ridge National Lab & DoE – Hydropower Generation with Rapid RUNNERS: The Rapid RUNNERS project by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Department of Energy uses 3D printing to manufacture advanced hydropower components. This initiative aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions by reducing production time and costs.

Sintavia & Nikon SLM Solutions – 140kg IN718 Impeller for Vessel Propulsion: Sintavia and SLM Solutions collaborated on the production of a 140kg impeller made from IN718 alloy for advanced vessel propulsion systems. This project highlights the capability of 3D printing to create large, complex metal parts that meet stringent performance requirements.

Valland & SLM Solutions – Hydraulic Manifold: Valland and SLM Solutions partnered to produce a 9.8kg hydraulic manifold using 3D printing, cutting lead times from 2-3 months to just 3 weeks. This application showcases the ability of additive manufacturing to accelerate production while maintaining part quality and performance in energy applications.

Software Tool/Company of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Software Tool/Company of the Year shortlist is as follows.

1000 Kelvin: 1000 Kelvin provides advanced simulation software tailored for thermal management and high-temperature applications in additive manufacturing. Its precise modeling capabilities help engineers predict material behavior, ensuring performance and reliability in critical 3D-printed components.

Autodesk Fusion 360: Autodesk Fusion 360 is an integrated CAD, CAM, and CAE platform that supports the entire product development process. Its robust suite of design, simulation, and collaboration tools makes it a go-to software for designers and engineers in 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Dyndrite: Dyndrite is known for its powerful and scalable geometry kernel that helps accelerate 3D printing software development. It enables manufacturers to handle complex data sets efficiently, optimize workflows, and manage intricate geometries for additive manufacturing.

Hyperganic: Hyperganic offers a unique, AI-driven software platform that automates the creation of complex, organic structures. This tool is ideal for generative design and enables engineers to create highly optimized, functionally intricate models that push the limits of traditional CAD software.

Lychee: Lychee is a slicing software specialized for resin 3D printing. It stands out for its user-friendly interface, automatic support generation, and detailed customization options that facilitate high-quality prints for beginners and professionals alike.

Materialise Magics: Materialise Magics is a comprehensive data preparation software designed for industrial 3D printing. It provides powerful STL editing, part nesting, and build preparation capabilities, making it a staple for companies that need to optimize production workflows and ensure print accuracy.

nTop (nTopology): nTop is a computational design software that excels in creating complex, lightweight structures through advanced topology optimization and lattice design. It is widely used in aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors for developing performance-driven 3D-printed parts.

Orca Slicer: Orca Slicer is an open-source tool that offers extensive customization and versatility for FFF/FDM 3D printing. It provides detailed control over print settings and supports a wide range of printers, making it suitable for both hobbyists and industrial users.

Siemens Solid Edge: Siemens Solid Edge integrates 3D CAD with simulation, generative design, and additive manufacturing tools. This software is well-suited for enterprises that need end-to-end solutions, enabling streamlined design-to-manufacture workflows.

Solidworks: Solidworks is a widely respected CAD software known for its robust modeling, simulation, and assembly capabilities. With a range of tools that facilitate complex design and engineering projects, Solidworks supports the entire process from initial concept to production, making it an essential tool for additive manufacturing professionals.

Start-up of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Start-up of the Year shortlist is as follows.



3D Architech Inc (2022): 3D Architech Inc. specializes in metal 3D printing technology, leveraging a unique gel-based process to achieve micron-level precision. This innovation enables scalable, cost-efficient production with advanced structural design benefits, improving device performance and cooling efficiency. The company applies its technology across diverse applications, including heat sinks and clean energy solutions. Headquartered in both the U.S. (Boston) and Japan (Sendai), it highlights global expertise and collaboration in materials engineering.

3D Spark (2021): 3D Spark was founded in 2021. This German startup provides an AI-powered platform designed to optimize manufacturing processes by analyzing CAD files and operational data. The service recommends the most efficient production methods, including additive manufacturing, and automates cost calculations and RFQs, helping companies reduce costs and streamline operations​.

Alloy Enterprises (2020): Alloy Enterprises specializes in the scalable production of 6061 aluminum parts using their proprietary Stack Forging™ technology. This innovative, semisolid diffusion process reduces costs, enables rapid prototyping, and eliminates the need for molds, making it suitable for complex designs and variable production scales. The company aims to accelerate time-to-market and support product development while minimizing supply chain risks. They offer tailored solutions for industries needing robust, high-performance components without compromising cost or efficiency.

Fidentis (2024): Fidentis specializes in automated, high-quality production of dental telescopes, specifically the German Crown made from cobalt chrome and gold. The company utilizes a patent-pending multi-material additive manufacturing process for efficient, scalable production with precision-adjusted friction fits. Their approach integrates hybrid CAD/CAM for durable, custom dental solutions and aims to make premium dental products more accessible. Fidentis is rooted in research and innovation, supported by Fraunhofer IGCV and funded by German and EU programs to promote sustainable advancements in dental technology.

Firestorm Labs (2022): Firestorm specializes in mission-adaptable, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) optimized for rapid deployment and cost efficiency. Their innovative approach includes modular, patent-pending drone designs that allow for swift assembly and versatile mission customization. Key features include distributed manufacturing for operational flexibility and OCTRA, a proprietary flight controller supporting advanced AI capabilities and complex integrations. Firestorm’s platform promotes open-system architecture, reducing vendor lock-in and fostering expansive payload and sensor compatibility, making it adaptable to varied operational needs.

HueForge (2023): HueForge is an innovative 3D printing software tool that enables users to create detailed multicolor prints without needing a multi-material 3D printer. The software uses a technique called “filament painting,” allowing color transitions by managing filament swaps at specific layers. This process leverages light transmission properties to simulate accurate color outcomes in the final print. HueForge provides users with an interactive preview and tools to adjust colors and layers, making it simpler to visualize and execute complex prints. Ideal for artistic and functional 3D projects, it broadens creative possibilities for 3D printing enthusiasts.

Hyphen Innovations (2022): Hyphen Innovations is a specialized manufacturer focusing on aerospace and defense technologies, offering end-to-end services from design to prototyping. They provide expertise in metal additive manufacturing, vibration mitigation, and structural integrity assessment. Notably, Hyphen uses proprietary i-DAMP technology to reduce part vibrations by up to 95%, enhancing operational reliability. Their capabilities include rigorous testing and advanced R&D for hybrid turbine engines and repair techniques. This innovative approach ensures efficient production of high-performance components suited for demanding aerospace applications.

Madde (2023): Madde is a South Korean 3D printing company, originating from Hyundai, specializing in producing silicon carbide (SiC) components through binder jet printing. Their innovation focuses on streamlining the manufacturing of this extremely hard and brittle material, which is essential for high-performance applications in semiconductors, aerospace, and small nuclear reactor components. Madde’s approach reduces production complexity and costs, positioning the company as a significant contributor to advanced manufacturing, particularly in creating parts previously challenging to fabricate through traditional methods.

QualifiedAM (2021): QualifiedAM is a service designed to enhance the reliability and standardization of additive manufacturing (AM). They offer comprehensive validation processes for specific parts, ensuring adherence to ISO/ASTM standards. The company supports AM business success through supply chain setup, process validation, and quality certification. Their standardized Qualified AM program helps manufacturers achieve scalable, qualified production processes suitable for regulated industries, fostering quality, cost efficiency, and predictable production outcomes in the AM field.

Sun Metalon (2021): Sun Metalon specializes in metal 3D printing technology using an innovative metal 3D printing technology based on a microwave steelmaking method. Their focus is on high-speed metal additive manufacturing using unique powder and wire-based methods to improve speed and cost-effectiveness. This technology is aimed at industries needing rapid production of precise, custom metal components, positioning Sun Metalon as a competitive player in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and industrial tooling. The company highlights innovations that enable more scalable, sustainable manufacturing solutions.

Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing Award shortlist is as follows.

3devo: 3devo’s Filament Maker is a notable contribution to sustainability in additive manufacturing, converting Multi Jet Fusion (MFJ) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) powder waste into commercially viable filament. This technology supports the closed-loop recycling of AM byproducts, reducing waste and promoting sustainable material reuse.

6K Additive: 6K Additive is recognized for its innovative approach to producing premium metal powders using recycled materials. Their process supports a circular economy by transforming waste into high-quality AM feedstock, significantly lowering environmental impact and fostering sustainable manufacturing.

Continuum Powders: Continuum Powders focuses on producing high-quality, sustainable metal powders for additive manufacturing. Their processes emphasize minimal waste and energy efficiency, contributing to a more eco-friendly AM supply chain.

DNV and Berenschot: DNV, in collaboration with Berenschot, has launched guidelines for CO2 footprint reporting in additive manufacturing. This project provides standardized metrics for evaluating carbon emissions, enabling manufacturers to implement more transparent and sustainable practices.

HP: HP’s PA12S material boasts the highest recycling ratio in the market at 85%. This thermoplastic is designed for efficient reuse in 3D printing processes, promoting a significant reduction in material waste and supporting sustainability in production.

IVE Labs: IVE Labs champions sustainability by using recycled plastics in 3D printing. Their commitment to eco-friendly practices showcases the potential of reusing waste materials for new production, contributing to a circular economy in additive manufacturing.

Revo Foods: Revo Foods leverages 3D printing to create plant-based seafood alternatives, reducing the reliance on traditional fishing and promoting marine conservation. This innovative application supports sustainability in food production by reducing ecological strain.

Röben UG: Röben UG’s Recycling in Resin for 3D Printing project integrates recycled materials into resin production, addressing the environmental impact of resin waste. This initiative highlights the potential for sustainable practices in resin-based AM technologies.

University of Bath: Researchers at the University of Bath have developed 3D printed structures that remove harmful ‘forever chemicals’ from water. This pioneering work demonstrates how additive manufacturing can contribute to environmental sustainability by aiding in water purification.

WASP & United Nations: The collaboration between WASP and the United Nations on sustainable construction in Colombia uses 3D printing to create buildings from locally sourced, eco-friendly materials. This project emphasizes the potential of AM in sustainable housing and community development.

Value-added Reseller of the Year

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Value-added Reseller of the Year shortlist is as follows.

3DCRIAR: 3DCRIAR is a value-added reseller specializing in providing tailored 3D printing solutions and support to educational institutions and industries. Their comprehensive services include training, equipment setup, and ongoing technical support, making 3D printing more accessible and practical for various applications.

3Dee: 3Dee is known for its extensive product range and customer-centric approach, providing high-quality 3D printers, consumables, and services. Their expertise in matching clients with the best additive manufacturing solutions sets them apart in the market.

Altem Technologies: Altem Technologies is a leading reseller of advanced 3D printing technologies in India, providing end-to-end solutions including software, hardware, and support. They cater to industries like automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, offering comprehensive services that boost client efficiency and innovation.

Excelencia-Tech: Excelencia-Tech specializes in distributing top-tier 3D printing equipment and supplies. Their emphasis on customer education and after-sales support ensures that clients can fully leverage the benefits of 3D printing technologies.

Infotron: For over 30 years Infotron has offered a wide range of additive manufacturing products and associated services, emphasizing technological advancement and customer satisfaction. Their integration of 3D printing solutions into complex industrial workflows helps clients improve productivity and reduce lead times.

Laser Lines: Laser Lines is a UK-based reseller known for its strong portfolio of 3D printing solutions, including industrial-grade machines and materials. Their expertise in sales, support, and training allows clients to effectively implement and scale additive manufacturing operations.

Mark3D GmbH: Mark3D GmbH is a key distributor of Markforged 3D printers in Europe, providing high-strength, industrial 3D printing solutions. Their focus on customer success through comprehensive training, consultation, and technical services enhances the overall user experience.

MatterHackers: MatterHackers is a US-based value-added resellers, offering a wide array of 3D printers, materials, and accessories. Known for its community engagement and extensive educational resources, MatterHackers supports users from beginners to professionals in adopting 3D printing technology.

Purple Platypus: Purple Platypus is distinguished by its focus on advanced 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions. They offer personalized consultations, training, and maintenance services, ensuring that clients receive full value from their technology investments.

Solid Print3D: Solid Print3D provides comprehensive 3D printing solutions, from desktop printers to industrial systems. Their commitment to customer support, from pre-sales guidance to post-sales service, has made them a trusted partner in the 3D printing industry.

Key Dates

Voting Opens: 1st November 2024

Voting Closes: 13th December 2024

Winners Announced: 17th December 2024

For any questions related to the awards, please contact us here.

