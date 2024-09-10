3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Nominations Open

An annual celebration of excellence in 3D printing designed to showcase the leading applications of additive manufacturing, celebrating the enterprises and people behind them – the 3D Printing Industry Awards are back for 2024.

We want to know who is driving the industry forward. Who are the 3D printing start-ups propelling technology with new innovations? For established companies, who is leading? Where is 3D printing solving problems and translating into business success?

A two-phase process will select the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards, first nominations and then voting. Each phase has a public element and an additional expert committee element.

The winners will be announced in December.

Nomination form for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards

You can nominate for the 2024 3DPI Awards using the form below. You must click the blue “submit” button to ensure your nominations are sent to us. Once you have successfully nominated, you will receive an email confirmation.

The nomination form closes on 14th October 2024.

How to win the 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Want to win a 3DPI Award? As always, the most informed people in 3D printing, our readers, will first help select nominations and then vote on the winners. Additionally, the 3D Printing Industry Expert Committees play an essential role. Each committee comprises subject matter experts who will meet to nominate, discuss, and select the 3D Printing Industry Awards winners in conjunction with the public vote. Read more about the 3D printing experts that will help select winners.

We also have several spots open on the Expert Committees, you can apply here.

Readers can nominate in one or more award categories using this article’s nominations form. There are no restrictions on nominations, you may nominate the company you work for or even founded. The results of the nomination stage will be used to produce the shortlists.

We encourage you to share this nomination form with your colleagues, contacts, and customers. If you require a direct link to share, please use this.

On social media, follow the awards using #3DPIAwards.



You can read about the winners of the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards here.