3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Last chance to nominate

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are selected by the most informed people in the industry – our readers.
The public nomination process will close tomorrow – Friday, 25th October.
Nominations for the enterprises and individuals leading the 3D printing industry can still be made in the industry’s largest annual survey. The 3D Printing Industry Awards winners will then be selected by the traditional public vote – and supplemented by the 3D Printing Expert Committee.
Follow the link for full details and to make nominations for the 3D Printing Industry Awards.
2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Categories
3D Designer of the Year
3D Scanning or Metrology Company
Academic/Research Team
Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application
Community Advocate
Company of the Year (Enterprise)
Company of the Year (Personal)
Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)
Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers)
Innovation of the Year
Material Company of the Year
Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application
Mobility or Energy Application
Software Tool or Company
Start-up of the Year
Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing
Value-added Reseller of the Year