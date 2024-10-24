3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Last chance to nominate

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are selected by the most informed people in the industry – our readers.

The public nomination process will close tomorrow – Friday, 25th October.

Nominations for the enterprises and individuals leading the 3D printing industry can still be made in the industry’s largest annual survey. The 3D Printing Industry Awards winners will then be selected by the traditional public vote – and supplemented by the 3D Printing Expert Committee.

Follow the link for full details and to make nominations for the 3D Printing Industry Awards.

2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Categories

3D Designer of the Year

3D Scanning or Metrology Company

Academic/Research Team

Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application

Community Advocate

Company of the Year (Enterprise)

Company of the Year (Personal)

Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers)

Innovation of the Year

Material Company of the Year

Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application

Mobility or Energy Application

Software Tool or Company

Start-up of the Year

Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

Value-added Reseller of the Year