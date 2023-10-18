3D Printing Industry Awards 2023 Vote Now

Voting is now open for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. The winners will be announced on November 30th in London at a gala dinner.
How to win the 3D Printing Industry Awards?
Supplementing the public vote are the 3D Printing Industry Expert Committees. With a combined experience of almost 2,000 years of additive manufacturing experience, these 3D printing experts provide invaluable insight to help assess the shortlists.
Sponsors of the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards
The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards are kindly supported by our sponsors.
AMT
AMT is a global leader in automated post-processing technology for 3D printing. With a suite of advanced technologies and services, the company strives to improve post-processing efficiency, reliability, and quality in the additive manufacturing industry. Committed to exceptional service, continuous innovation, and delivering value to customers, AMT stands at the forefront of the 3D printing post-processing sector.
Envelop Risk
Envelop Risk is a global specialty cyber underwriting firm based in London (UK) and Bermuda. The firm began underwriting cyber risk in late 2018 and has established itself as a leading cyber reinsurer globally, with over $500m in GWP underwritten to date. Envelop’s mission is to become the leading global capital allocator for cyber-related risk by combining superior capital management, underwriting, structuring, and data-driven proprietary modeling.
Envelop’s advanced cyber modelling tools include threat intelligence, cyber posture analytics, global economic and financial data, and comprehensive global claims history. The firm is backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2, MS Re, Alpha Intelligence Capital, and Integra Partners, and Chimera Abu Dhabi.
Devout Solutions
Devout Solutions is a technology consultancy dedicated to assisting businesses in harnessing technology to enhance efficiency and spur growth. They offer a spectrum of services, from collaborative consultancy to software development and project management. With a focus on custom solutions, Devout aids businesses in digital transformation, emphasizing innovation and expert guidance. Their portfolio includes projects like “upsoft,” a digital platform for rapid business transformation, and collaborations with firms like Smartbox.ai to leverage AI for regulatory challenges.
Located in London, Devout Solutions combines a tech-agnostic approach with a vast skill set, including AI integration, mobile app development, and e-commerce solutions, positioning itself as a comprehensive business partner.
ThirdLook
ThirdLook is a digital agency specialising in social. Using our experience from working with some of the world’s top brands, we provide best-in-class solutions. We are multi-platform experts in both paid and organic, allowing us to provide consulting and implementations to help you reach marketing goals.
Supporting Charity
Aside from an opportunity to celebrate excellence in our sector, the 3D Printing Industry Awards also support good causes. In 2022, we donated to 3D Sierra Leone – a charity using 3D printing to bring life-changing prosthetics to those in the West African nation.
The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards charity of choice will be the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF). SMF was established to continue the legacy of the E3D co-founder and support those with neurodivergent minds to fulfill their potential in the engineering world.
Full List of Finalists for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards
Community Advocate of the Year
Alex Kingsbury, Additive Economics
Brent Wright, LifeNabled / Advanced 3D
Fabian Alefeld, Additive Minds, EOS
Ivan Miranda, YouTube
Karsten Heuser, Siemens
Kimberly Gibson, America Makes
Kristin Mulherin, Hubbell Incorporated
Sean Aranda, 3D Print General
Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen, YouTube
Valeria Tirelli, Aidro
Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing
6K Additive
AMT PostPro Pure
Batch.works 3D print farms for circular economy
Filamentive
Fishy filaments
IperionX
Philips Lighting MyCreation
Ronald Rael indigenous Adobe and other local materials “emerging objects”
Sulapac Flow 1.7
Vivobarefoot
Software Tool or Company of the year
AutoDesk Fusion 360
Bambu Studio
Carbon Design Engine
Chitubox
Hexagon Nexus (DfAM workflow with MSC Apex Generative Design, AM Studio and Simufact Additive)
Lychee Slicer
Materialise Magics
Oqton 3DXpert
Siemens NX
Solidworks
Start-up of the Year
1000 Kelvin
9T Labs
Azul 3D
Bambu Lab
Crafthealth
Foundry Lab
Frontier Bio
In Game Collectables
IO Tech
Sun Metalon
Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Anycubic Photon Mono M5
B9 Core Series
Elegoo Mars 4 Ultra 9K
Elegoo Saturn 3
Formlabs Form 3+
Magforms P7
Nexa3D XiP Desktop
Photocentric Opus
Phrozen Mini 8Ks
Sinterit LISA
Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)
3D Systems EXT 220 MED (Kumovis R1)
Carbon M3 Max
EOS P 110
Formlabs Fuse 1
HP Jet Fusion 5420W – HP
Impossible Objects CBAM25
Lynxter Silicone 3D Printer S300X
Roboze Argo 500
Stratasys Neo450
Wematter Gravity
Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)
3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500
BLT-S 1500 SLM from Bright Laser Technologies
Desktop Metal – Shop System
EOS M290
GE Additive Spectra H
HP Metal Jet S100 Solution
Markforged Metal X
Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600
Tritone Technologies Dominant
Velo3D Sapphire XC 1MZ
Company of the year (Personal)
Anycubic
Bambu Lab
BigTreeTech/BIQU Equipment
Phaetus
E3D Online
HueForge
LDO Motors
Peopoly
Polymaker
Prusa Research
Company of the year (Enterprise)
3D Systems
Desktop Metal
Markforged
Materialise
Siemens
Sintratec
SLM Solutions / Nikon
Stratasys
Trumpf
Velo3D
Material Company of the Year
BASF
CRP Technology
Henkel
IC3D
Jabil for PK5000
Oxford Performance Materials
Polyspectra
Sandvik for Cemented Carbide
SUNLU
Uniformity Labs UniFuse IN625
Academic, research team, or project of the Year
Dr. AJ Boydston, UW-Madison Department of Chemistry
Dr. Christopher Spadaccini, LLNL
Dr. Alaa Elwany, Texas A&M University
Dr. Chris Williams, DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech
EPSRC Future Manufacturing Hub in Manufacture using Advanced Powder Processes
Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University
Dr. Claas Bierwisch team, Fraunhofer IWM
Dr. Jennifer A Lewis, Harvard University
Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Stanford University
Welding and Additive Manufacturing Centre, Cranfield University
Medical Dental or Healthcare Application
Axial3D Insight software cloud-based segmentation
BellaSeno Resorbable Breast and Pectus Excavatum Scaffolds
Curiteva world’s first 3D printed porous PEEK cervical spacers
Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex™, the FIRST FDA-cleared 3D-printed regenerative bone graft product.
Hospital based Patient-specific metal implants with LimaCorporate and Hospital for Special Surgery Collaboration.
IMcoMET microneedle-Duo (M-Duo) Technology
MB Therapeutics automatic production of personalised medicines using pharmaceutical 3D printing.
Osteobonix
Spentys
Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market
Aerospace, Space or Defense Application
3D Printed Haynes 230 for Elevated Temperature Applications
3D Systems’ Thales Alenia Space: Compact C-band Corrugated Horn Antenna
Alba Orbital & CRP Technology
Launcher & Velo3D heat exchanger for Launcher’s E-2 rocket engines.
Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Ramjet
NASA, L-PBF copper-alloy combustion chamber
Hyphen Innovations, leveraging trapped metal powder for vibration suppression and dampening.
Relativity Space Aeon R Engine for Terran 1 rocket
SPEE3D trained 13 Ukrainian soldiers in advanced manufacturing design theory and practice. Focused on cold-spray additive as the delivery technology
Stratasys hatch in Antero 840CN03 material for Artemis 1 launch
3D Designer of the Year
Brigitte Kock, Paraprint
Adidas 4DFWD
Clockspring
Optisys for functional RF components
EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, Twikit – Wilson basketball
Fotis Mint – Digital Sculptor
Olaf Diegel
Pratt Ceramics
Sara Alvarez Symbiotic Shoes
Merit3D for the Hanger for Epoxy holder
Innovation of the year
AlphaPowders – spheroidization technology to convert low-cost non-spherical polymer powders into uniform, spherical powders for AM
Sakuú first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery
nTop, nTop4 Software
Jiangnan University – support-free ceramic 3D printing
UpNano GmbH, novel material for 2PP 3D-printing and innovation in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market
GE Additive Binderjet Series 3
Helio Additive, Dragon Software
Beni Cukurel, Micro Gas Turbine
National Eye Institute, bioprinting eye tissue
Stratasys F3300
3D Scanning or Metrology Company
3DMakerpro
Artec LEO
Creaform, Black Elite Limited Scanner.
Direct Dimensions
Factum Foundation
Hexagon Volume Graphics
Polycam
Quicksurface
Revopoint Pop 3
Shining3D
Value-added Reseller of the Year
3DGBIRE
Dynamism
Go Engineer
Hawk Ridge Systems
iGo3D
InfoTRON
Makerpoint
Mark 3D
Purple Platypus
Solid Print3D
Mobility or Energy Application
Aidro, Hydraulic and 3D Printing components
Czinger C21C Extensive Use of 3D Printing in a Hypercar
Daimler Truck
Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts
DNV Quality Assurance Standards
Equinor Digital Inventory
Curable Composites
NASA AI Designed Bracket
US Navy Adopts Meltio Additive Hybrid Manufacturing At Sea
Wärtsilä turbomachinery
Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year
AnkerMake M5C
Bambu A1 Mini
Bambu Lab X1C
Bambu Labs P1-series
Creality Ender 3 V3 KE
Creality K1 Max
Prusa Research MK4
Prusa Research Prusa XL
UltiMaker S7
Voron Design (V2.4 R2)
Key Dates
Voting Opens – October 18th, 2023
Voting Closes – November 28th, 2023
Winners Announced – November 30th, 2023
