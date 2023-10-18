3D Printing Industry Awards 2023 Vote Now

Voting is now open for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. The winners will be announced on November 30th in London at a gala dinner.

Launched in 2016, the 3D Printing Industry Awards showcase the leading additive manufacturing applications and the full 3D printing ecosystem, including hardware, software, and materials. The shortlists are created with input from across every industry area, with a comprehensive survey involving tens of thousands of readers and an independent expert committee with almost two thousand years of combined experience.

You can vote using the form below. The full list of finalists and categories for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards, including Community Advocate of the Year, 3D Designer of the Year, Mobility or Energy Application, and more, can be found at the end of this article.

Help us celebrate excellence in 3D printing; make your vote now!

How to win the 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Voting is critical. The public voting form above can be shared with your customers, community, and colleagues. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #3DPIAwards on social media.

Supplementing the public vote are the 3D Printing Industry Expert Committees. With a combined experience of almost 2,000 years of additive manufacturing experience, these 3D printing experts provide invaluable insight to help assess the shortlists.

Want to join the committee for 2024? Get involved here.

Previous winners of the 3DPI Awards.

Join us in London with the winners

We’re back to a face-to-face live event. Bringing the industry together for a black-tie gala dinner in central London. Followed by celebrations into the night with the winners!

We are excited to announce that Lincoln’s Inn will be the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards venue.

The Great Hall of Lincoln’s Inn is a stunning historic building in central London.

We look forward to welcoming guests on Thursday, November 30th.

If you’d like to join us, a limited number of tickets are available here.

The Great Hall at Lincoln’s Inn. Venue for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Sponsors of the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards

The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards are kindly supported by our sponsors.

AMT

AMT is a global leader in automated post-processing technology for 3D printing. With a suite of advanced technologies and services, the company strives to improve post-processing efficiency, reliability, and quality in the additive manufacturing industry. Committed to exceptional service, continuous innovation, and delivering value to customers, AMT stands at the forefront of the 3D printing post-processing sector.

Envelop Risk

Envelop Risk is a global specialty cyber underwriting firm based in London (UK) and Bermuda. The firm began underwriting cyber risk in late 2018 and has established itself as a leading cyber reinsurer globally, with over $500m in GWP underwritten to date. Envelop’s mission is to become the leading global capital allocator for cyber-related risk by combining superior capital management, underwriting, structuring, and data-driven proprietary modeling.

Envelop’s advanced cyber modelling tools include threat intelligence, cyber posture analytics, global economic and financial data, and comprehensive global claims history. The firm is backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2, MS Re, Alpha Intelligence Capital, and Integra Partners, and Chimera Abu Dhabi.

Devout Solutions

Devout Solutions is a technology consultancy dedicated to assisting businesses in harnessing technology to enhance efficiency and spur growth. They offer a spectrum of services, from collaborative consultancy to software development and project management. With a focus on custom solutions, Devout aids businesses in digital transformation, emphasizing innovation and expert guidance. Their portfolio includes projects like “upsoft,” a digital platform for rapid business transformation, and collaborations with firms like Smartbox.ai to leverage AI for regulatory challenges.

Located in London, Devout Solutions combines a tech-agnostic approach with a vast skill set, including AI integration, mobile app development, and e-commerce solutions, positioning itself as a comprehensive business partner.

ThirdLook

ThirdLook is a digital agency specialising in social. Using our experience from working with some of the world’s top brands, we provide best-in-class solutions. We are multi-platform experts in both paid and organic, allowing us to provide consulting and implementations to help you reach marketing goals.

Want to sponsor the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards? Get in touch.

Supporting Charity

Aside from an opportunity to celebrate excellence in our sector, the 3D Printing Industry Awards also support good causes. In 2022, we donated to 3D Sierra Leone – a charity using 3D printing to bring life-changing prosthetics to those in the West African nation.

The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards charity of choice will be the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF). SMF was established to continue the legacy of the E3D co-founder and support those with neurodivergent minds to fulfill their potential in the engineering world.

Full List of Finalists for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards

Community Advocate of the Year

Alex Kingsbury, Additive Economics

Brent Wright, LifeNabled / Advanced 3D

Fabian Alefeld, Additive Minds, EOS

Ivan Miranda, YouTube

Karsten Heuser, Siemens

Kimberly Gibson, America Makes

Kristin Mulherin, Hubbell Incorporated

Sean Aranda, 3D Print General

Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen, YouTube

Valeria Tirelli, Aidro

Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

6K Additive

AMT PostPro Pure

Batch.works 3D print farms for circular economy

Filamentive

Fishy filaments

IperionX

Philips Lighting MyCreation

Ronald Rael indigenous Adobe and other local materials “emerging objects”

Sulapac Flow 1.7

Vivobarefoot

Software Tool or Company of the year

AutoDesk Fusion 360

Bambu Studio

Carbon Design Engine

Chitubox

Hexagon Nexus (DfAM workflow with MSC Apex Generative Design, AM Studio and Simufact Additive)

Lychee Slicer

Materialise Magics

Oqton 3DXpert

Siemens NX

Solidworks

Start-up of the Year

1000 Kelvin

9T Labs

Azul 3D

Bambu Lab

Crafthealth

Foundry Lab

Frontier Bio

In Game Collectables

IO Tech

Sun Metalon

Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Anycubic Photon Mono M5

B9 Core Series

Elegoo Mars 4 Ultra 9K

Elegoo Saturn 3

Formlabs Form 3+

Magforms P7

Nexa3D XiP Desktop

Photocentric Opus

Phrozen Mini 8Ks

Sinterit LISA

Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)

3D Systems EXT 220 MED (Kumovis R1)

Carbon M3 Max

EOS P 110

Formlabs Fuse 1

HP Jet Fusion 5420W – HP

Impossible Objects CBAM25

Lynxter Silicone 3D Printer S300X

Roboze Argo 500

Stratasys Neo450

Wematter Gravity

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)

3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500

BLT-S 1500 SLM from Bright Laser Technologies

Desktop Metal – Shop System

EOS M290

GE Additive Spectra H

HP Metal Jet S100 Solution

Markforged Metal X

Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600

Tritone Technologies Dominant

Velo3D Sapphire XC 1MZ

Company of the year (Personal)

Anycubic

Bambu Lab

BigTreeTech/BIQU Equipment

Phaetus

E3D Online

HueForge

LDO Motors

Peopoly

Polymaker

Prusa Research

Company of the year (Enterprise)

3D Systems

Desktop Metal

Markforged

Materialise

Siemens

Sintratec

SLM Solutions / Nikon

Stratasys

Trumpf

Velo3D

Material Company of the Year

BASF

CRP Technology

Henkel

IC3D

Jabil for PK5000

Oxford Performance Materials

Polyspectra

Sandvik for Cemented Carbide

SUNLU

Uniformity Labs UniFuse IN625

Academic, research team, or project of the Year

Dr. AJ Boydston, UW-Madison Department of Chemistry

Dr. Christopher Spadaccini, LLNL

Dr. Alaa Elwany, Texas A&M University

Dr. Chris Williams, DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech

EPSRC Future Manufacturing Hub in Manufacture using Advanced Powder Processes

Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University

Dr. Claas Bierwisch team, Fraunhofer IWM

Dr. Jennifer A Lewis, Harvard University

Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Stanford University

Welding and Additive Manufacturing Centre, Cranfield University

Medical Dental or Healthcare Application

Axial3D Insight software cloud-based segmentation

BellaSeno Resorbable Breast and Pectus Excavatum Scaffolds

Curiteva world’s first 3D printed porous PEEK cervical spacers

Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex™, the FIRST FDA-cleared 3D-printed regenerative bone graft product.

Hospital based Patient-specific metal implants with LimaCorporate and Hospital for Special Surgery Collaboration.

IMcoMET microneedle-Duo (M-Duo) Technology

MB Therapeutics automatic production of personalised medicines using pharmaceutical 3D printing.

Osteobonix

Spentys

Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market

Aerospace, Space or Defense Application

3D Printed Haynes 230 for Elevated Temperature Applications

3D Systems’ Thales Alenia Space: Compact C-band Corrugated Horn Antenna

Alba Orbital & CRP Technology

Launcher & Velo3D heat exchanger for Launcher’s E-2 rocket engines.

Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Ramjet

NASA, L-PBF copper-alloy combustion chamber

Hyphen Innovations, leveraging trapped metal powder for vibration suppression and dampening.

Relativity Space Aeon R Engine for Terran 1 rocket

SPEE3D trained 13 Ukrainian soldiers in advanced manufacturing design theory and practice. Focused on cold-spray additive as the delivery technology

Stratasys hatch in Antero 840CN03 material for Artemis 1 launch

3D Designer of the Year

Brigitte Kock, Paraprint

Adidas 4DFWD

Clockspring

Optisys for functional RF components

EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, Twikit – Wilson basketball

Fotis Mint – Digital Sculptor

Olaf Diegel

Pratt Ceramics

Sara Alvarez Symbiotic Shoes

Merit3D for the Hanger for Epoxy holder

Innovation of the year

AlphaPowders – spheroidization technology to convert low-cost non-spherical polymer powders into uniform, spherical powders for AM

Sakuú first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery

nTop, nTop4 Software

Jiangnan University – support-free ceramic 3D printing

UpNano GmbH, novel material for 2PP 3D-printing and innovation in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market

GE Additive Binderjet Series 3

Helio Additive, Dragon Software

Beni Cukurel, Micro Gas Turbine

National Eye Institute, bioprinting eye tissue

Stratasys F3300

3D Scanning or Metrology Company

3DMakerpro

Artec LEO

Creaform, Black Elite Limited Scanner.

Direct Dimensions

Factum Foundation

Hexagon Volume Graphics

Polycam

Quicksurface

Revopoint Pop 3

Shining3D

Value-added Reseller of the Year

3DGBIRE

Dynamism

Go Engineer

Hawk Ridge Systems

iGo3D

InfoTRON

Makerpoint

Mark 3D

Purple Platypus

Solid Print3D

Mobility or Energy Application

Aidro, Hydraulic and 3D Printing components

Czinger C21C Extensive Use of 3D Printing in a Hypercar

Daimler Truck

Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts

DNV Quality Assurance Standards

Equinor Digital Inventory

Curable Composites

NASA AI Designed Bracket

US Navy Adopts Meltio Additive Hybrid Manufacturing At Sea

Wärtsilä turbomachinery

Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

AnkerMake M5C

Bambu A1 Mini

Bambu Lab X1C

Bambu Labs P1-series

Creality Ender 3 V3 KE

Creality K1 Max

Prusa Research MK4

Prusa Research Prusa XL

UltiMaker S7

Voron Design (V2.4 R2)

Key Dates

Voting Opens – October 18th, 2023

Voting Closes – November 28th, 2023

Winners Announced – November 30th, 2023

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.