3D printing helps restore face of a 75-year-old cyclist at new NHS Bristol facility

A new North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) facility is using 3D printing, scanning, and digital modelling, within a single clinical environment to support customised medical care.

Located in the Beckspool building on the former Frenchay Hospital site, the Bristol 3D Medical Centre began operating earlier this year and now serves patients across South West England and the wider UK.

One of the first individuals to receive treatment at the facility is Dave Richards, a 75-year-old cyclist from Devon who was seriously injured in a road accident in 2021. He was riding with two friends in Somerset when they were struck by a drunk driver.

While his friends suffered broken bones, Richards was caught beneath the vehicle and sustained severe burns, damage to his ribs, and the loss of his left eye. After undergoing multiple surgeries at Southmead Hospital, he was referred to the new centre for further care.

There, specialists used scanning equipment to generate a detailed image of his face, allowing them to monitor his recovery and create a replacement for his missing eye area.

The prosthesis was developed using the centre’s in-house 3D printer and matched to his skin tone, eye colour, and hair. He also received a custom neck scar splint made through the same process. According to BBC, Richards said the prosthetic has since helped him feel “more comfortable in myself if I look in a mirror and look reasonable.”

The centre in Bristol brings 3D imaging and printing into one facility. Photo via BBC.

In-house production of medical models

The centre’s work is supported by a printer that uses high-grade thermoplastics, including polyether ether ketone (PEEK), which can be formed at up to 200 °C. Used in clinical settings, PEEK is known for its durability and resistance to heat and chemicals.

Alongside this, the team uses synthetic resins designed to imitate the strength and texture of human bone, providing a more realistic result when making facial parts or internal components.

Its scanning systems are designed to capture external features with high precision, even while the subject is moving. This has made it easier to scan children without requiring them to stay still for long periods or be sedated, a method that previously involved general anaesthetic for certain procedures. The ability to scan and model in real time allows for faster and less invasive assessments across age groups.

Medical teams also use the centre’s tools to prepare for surgery. By producing physical models of a patient’s internal organs, they can identify the areas that need attention and understand what to avoid, such as nearby nerves or blood vessels. These printed models provide an extra layer of clarity before complex procedures.

Additional equipment includes augmented reality headsets used by clinical staff during planning. These devices allow the team to interact with digital models in a 3D space, making it easier to examine shapes, angles, and anatomical details before making design decisions.

The Southmead Hospital Charity funded much of the centre’s setup, including the scanning hardware, design tools, and AR equipment. According to Amy Davey, Senior Reconstructive Scientist at NBT, the team “will start using [the added resources] to treat patients requiring prosthetics and reconstruction, immediately increasing our current capacity for this work by 50%.

Providing scientific and technical support to NBT, the new facility also supports University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW), and healthcare providers offering advanced digital technology and specialist reconstructive expertise.

The medical centre can both scan and print prosthesis for patients. Photo via BBC.

Facial reconstruction with 3D printing

Richards’ case is one of several examples demonstrating how 3D printing is being applied around the world to restore facial features in complex medical cases.

Previously, doctors at Emirates Hospital in Dubai successfully performed a series of surgeries on a 20-year-old male patient to reconstruct his facial bones using 3D printed titanium implants. The patient had suffered severe deformities caused by multiple benign tumors, which left him unable to breathe, speak, or eat properly.

Led by maxillofacial surgeon Professor Dr Jehad Al Sukhun, the team used CT and MRI scans along with biopsies to plan the procedure. After removing the tumors, they implanted custom 3D printed titanium parts, avoiding the need for multiple invasive grafts. The surgical team described it as a one-of-its-kind case, and the patient reportedly made a strong recovery with an outcome that exceeded what traditional methods could achieve.

In 2020, researchers at Paulista University (UNIP) in São Paulo developed a low-cost method for creating facial prostheses using 3D printing and smartphone photography. Published in the Journal of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, the technique was used to restore the face of Denise Vicentin, a 53-year-old cancer survivor who had lost her right eye and part of her jaw.

Using 15 images taken from different angles, the team generated a 3D model of her face and produced a prototype in just 12 hours. The final prosthesis, made from silicone, resin, and synthetic fibers, was hand-painted to match her skin tone and eye color, and held in place by titanium rods implanted following reconstructive surgery.

