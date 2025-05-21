3D Printing Full-Scale Car Audio Enclosures Faster, Cheaper, and Smarter with Aura3D A5

US-based 3D printer designer and manufacturer Aura3D’s A5 Pellet 3D Printer is being used to manufacture full-scale car audio system enclosures directly from plastic pellets. This system enables faster production, reduced material costs, and greater design flexibility compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

Car audio components demand a careful balance of mechanical strength, acoustic performance, and a precise fit tailored to specific vehicle interiors. These requirements present challenges for conventional manufacturing, which often struggles with producing complex internal geometries, sourcing impact-resistant yet lightweight materials, and justifying tooling and setup costs for small production runs. The Aura3D A5 addresses these limitations by offering large-format additive manufacturing with speed, consistency, and cost efficiency.

Car audio housing being fabricated with Aura3D A5. Photo via Aura3D.

Advanced Process for 3D Printing Car Audio Systems

The production process begins with digital modeling of the audio enclosure using CAD software. This model is adapted to meet the acoustic requirements and physical constraints of the target vehicle. Once the design is finalized, the Aura3D A5 uses thermoplastic pellets—such as ABS or carbon-fiber-reinforced materials—to print the enclosure at full scale.

Aura3D A5. Image via Aura3D.

Following printing, the part undergoes post-processing, including removal of support structures, surface sanding and smoothing, and the application of optional finishes such as paint or protective coatings. After preparation, the enclosure is installed in the vehicle, which involves fitting speaker components, integrating acoustic foam or dampers, and completing the necessary wiring.

Compared to other manufacturing methods, Aura3D’s fused granulate fabrication process offers significantly shorter turnaround times and lower material costs for custom or low-volume production. Fused deposition modeling (FDM) typically requires seven to ten days for similar parts and becomes cost-prohibitive at scale, with high per-part costs and suitability mostly limited to basic prototypes. Injection molding, on the other hand, takes 40 to 50 days and is only economically viable for high-volume production due to the time and expense of tooling. In contrast, Aura3D’s solution delivers final parts in eight hours, incurs low costs, requires no tooling, and is ideal for large parts and small batch runs.

Aura3D offers its pellet printer technology in multiple sizes, including the A5 (530 x 530 x 530 mm), A8 (800 x 800 x 810 mm), A12 (1100 x 1000 x 1000 mm), and A16 (1600 x 1300 x 1250 mm), to accommodate varying production needs. The company is also exploring broader applications for its pellet-based 3D printing systems in sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, and marine manufacturing, where similar benefits in speed, cost, and scalability are highly valued.

3D Printing Integration in Automotive Industry

In May, Dutch supercar manufacturer Donkervoort Automobielen teamed up with Australian thermal technology specialist Conflux Technology to develop 3D printed water-charge air coolers (WCAC) for the upcoming P24 RS model, marking a milestone in the application of Formula 1-grade additive manufacturing for road-legal vehicles.

In 2024, Subaru Corporation, the Japanese automaker, adopted HP Inc.‘s Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to produce parts for its SUBARU LEGACY OUTBACK BOOSTGEAR PACKAGE concept car. Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, this collaboration with HP Japan and DMM.make 3D Print—a division of the Japanese internet conglomerate DMM.com—explores new possibilities in automotive design and manufacturing.

Featured image shows Aura3D A5. Image via Aura3D.