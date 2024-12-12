3D Printing for Aerospace, Space and Defense with Raven Space Systems’ MAD Technology

Kansas City-based startup Raven Space Systems addresses demanding aerospace, space and defense applications with its proprietary Microwave Assisted Deposition (MAD) 3D Printing technology. The company states that its patented process enables scalable direct ink-write (DIW) 3D printing of aerospace-grade thermoset and preceramic composite components.

Thermoset composites can take days to harden or cure using conventional, oven-based methods. Raven Space Systems’ MAD technology accelerates this process by curing the material during 3D printing. The company also claims MAD 3D printing minimizes manual labor, tooling and material waste.

According to Raven Space Systems, MAD technology offers value for 3D printed hypersonics, propulsion vehicles, reentry vehicles, satellites, aircraft, missiles and space rockets. The novel process employs off-the-shelf aerospace-grade resins and fillers such as glass or carbon fibers, which are mixed into proprietary application-tailored material blends. Compatible composite materials include epoxy, phenolic, silicone, silicone carbide, and carbon-carbide.

Since its founding in 2020, the startup has reportedly raised approximately $5.5 million from the US Air Force, NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) program. Adding to this is a recent $2 million pre-seed funding round, which attracted participation from 5 investors, including Backswing Ventures, What If Ventures, and 46 Venture Capital.

Raven Space Systems is leveraging this capital to fund its industrial-scale 3D printing, mixing, and machining lines. In Q2 2025, the firm plans to open a certified aerospace production facility. Set to be significantly larger than its current 3,000-square-foot location, the new factory will 3D print critical components for aerospace, space and defese customers.

The company has also planned a demonstration mission for 2025. This will see a 3D printed space capsule sent to the International Space Station (ISS). During reentry to Earth’s atmosphere, sensors and data transmitters on the capsule will, the company hopes, confirm its title as the first 3D printed object to survive reentry from space.

Raven Space Systems’ MAD 3D printing in action. Image via Raven Space Systems.

Raven Space Systems scales MAD technology

The idea for MAD 3D printing originated during Raven Space Systems’ Co-founders Blake Herren (CEO) and Ryan Cowdrey’s (CTO) time at the University of Oklahoma. After graduating, the pair received a $1 million grant from the SBIR program to prototype their novel 3D printing concept.

The company is now tapping into the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) initiative to strengthen domestic supply chains by partnering with US-based manufacturers. Thanks to the high-strength, lightweight, and heat-resistant properties of 3D printed composites, MAD is used to fabricate thermal protection components for solid rocket motors and hypersonic vehicles.

In a TechCrunch interview, Herren stated that “there are not enough suppliers” in the US defense ecosystem. “There’s a massive need there – supply chain, bottle-neck issues, everybody has a hair-on-fire problem with these thermal protection and structure materials,” he added. Herren believes that scaling Raven’s 3D printing process with its new factory will reduce defense and aerospace manufacturing lead times from years and months to days.

A part 3D printed using Raven Space System’s MAD 3D printing technology. Photo via Raven Space Systems.

Last month, the US Air Force’s AFWERX awarded Raven a $1.8 million Phase II STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) contract to 3D print reentry aeroshells for hypersonic flight testing. The aeroshells protect hypersonic vehicles from the extreme temperatures experienced during reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The project sees Raven collaborate with SpaceWorks Enterprises and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Center for Hypersonics and Entry System Studies (CHESS). The latter will provide material science-grade testing to support the development and qualification of 3D printed hypersonic testbeds.

By 3D printing the lightweight components quickly and near the point of need, the company is supporting the DoD’s ongoing efforts to develop and test new hypersonic technology. Raven Space Systems is also targeting autonomous systems providers, satellite manufacturers, and space propulsion companies with its MAD 3D printing technology.

The company previously secured funding from NASA and the National Science Foundation (NSF). Through the NSF’s $275,000 Phase I SBIR grant, the company is conducting R&D on 3D printing high-temperature composite materials with its MAD technology. Raven is eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements worth up to $2 million.

Raven Space Systems’ MAD 3D printing hardware. Image via Raven Space Systems.

3D printing for aerospace, space and defense

Amid efforts to restock US missile inventories and support Ukraine and Israel’s ongoing war efforts, the DoD has invested significant capital into additive manufacturing. Earlier this year, rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major received $12.5 million from the US Navy and the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to 3D print solid rocket motor components.

Elsewhere, Italian firm Avio partnered with Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to build a US industrial base for critical SRMs. Avio is an established manufacturer of 3D printed missile propulsion systems, leveraging Velo3D Sapphire 3D printers to support the annual production of 200 to 300 rockets at its Colleferro facility.

Additionally, The Pentagon is currently running the Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) to enhance the capabilities of 3D printed hypersonic missiles. Earlier this year, aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne was awarded a $22 million contract through this initiative to 3D print a prototype hypersonic propulsion system.

Away from the DoD, it was recently announced that the French governmental space agency, the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), is using INTAMSYS’ technology to 3D print satellite tools. Before adopting additive manufacturing, CNES faced several challenges when qualifying materials for use in clean rooms and satellite testing. Additionally, long design and manufacturing cycles negatively impacted efficiency. Having adopted 3D printing, CNES has unlocked rapid prototyping and design iteration, streamlining design and manufacturing cycles to a single day.

