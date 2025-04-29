3D Printing Events – Upcoming Highlights and Free Tickets

The 3D printing events schedule is increasingly busy, seemingly with an additive manufacturing forum or function taking place practically every week. Here we highlight several upcoming summits, symposia, and showcase highlights for your diary.

Already in 2025, the 3D Printing Industry team has reported from leading events like the AMUG Conference and RAPID + TCT. Our reporters have also attended smaller, more focused events – disseminating useful insights, increasing visibility, and providing a depth of coverage that aligns with our knowledge sharing objectives.

Also, keep an eye out for our upcoming reports from AM Platform and AMUK events and the Materialise 3D Planning and Printing in Hospitals Forum.

3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry – 8th May 2025

The tyre mold industry is facing significant challenges due to the increasing complexity of tyre tread designs and the high precision required to produce them. Traditional manufacturing methods are struggling to keep up.

In this live webinar in partnership with UnionTech, we dive into how Additive Manufacturing can help cut lead times, reduce costs, and achieve unrivalled accuracy for the tyre mold patterns of tomorrow.

Join us on Thursday May 8th | 9:00 BST | 10:00 CET | 16:00 CST along with guest speaker Stanley Leung, Senior Director of Sales at UnionTech.

Register for the live webinar here.

Patterns on Wheels: 3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry.

3D PRINT Lyon – 3rd to 5th June 2025

As the premier professional event for additive manufacturing in France, 3D PRINT Lyon stands as a key hub for innovation, knowledge sharing, and industry exchange.

The event offers a complete overview of the latest technological breakthroughs in 3D printing. Meet professionals spanning the entire additive manufacturing value chain, ready to deliver real-world solutions tailored to your industrial needs.

In addition to the expo, the speaking program features representatives from Airbus Helicopters, Ariane Group, Stratasys and HP. 3D Printing Industry will join a panel moderated by Tuan Tranpham and featuring Terry Wohlers from Cecile Laverriere of EOS to discuss the latest global trends in AM.

Free passes to 3D PRINT Lyon are available here.

3D PRINT Lyon 2025.

TCT 3Sixty – 4th & 5th June 2025

TCT 3Sixty offers a comprehensive showcase of over 150 cutting-edge additive manufacturing and 3D printing solution providers. Through hands-on exhibits and live demonstrations, attendees can explore the latest technologies and discover real-world applications across multiple industries.

Designed to inform and inspire, the event delivers expert-led content focused on practical implementation, helping businesses at every stage of their AM journey make informed decisions. Whether you’re new to 3D printing or looking to scale up, TCT 3Sixty is your gateway to the full spectrum of AM innovation.

The 3DPI team will make the annual journey to Birmingham’s NEC, get in touch if you’d like to meet.

European Healthcare Forum for Additive Manufacturing – 26th & 27th June 2025

The European Healthcare Forum for Additive Manufacturing is a focused gathering of experts driving the integration of 3D printing technologies across the healthcare landscape. From bioprinting and medical devices to 3D printing in hospitals, the forum highlights practical applications that are reshaping patient care, improving outcomes, and enabling personalized treatment solutions.

Uniting researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and policymakers, the event offers a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange on regulatory frameworks, patient involvement, and real-world implementation. Taking place in Basel, Switzerland, EHFAM will explore how additive manufacturing can advance healthcare across Europe through cutting-edge research, practical deployment, and strategic policy alignment.

3D Printing Industry will be speaking at EHFAM 2025, registration is open now.

Stefanie Brickwede and Florian Thieringer at EHFAM 2024. Photo via EHFAM.

Formnext Asia Shenzhen – 26th to 28th August 2025

Building on the Formnext model from Frankfurt, Formnext Asia Shenzhen brings together the full additive manufacturing value chain from design and pre-processing to post-production and finishing. The event showcases cutting-edge AM equipment, materials, post-processing technologies, inspection systems, and integrated solutions, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s capabilities.

The 2025 edition marks a significant expansion, incorporating a broader spectrum of advanced manufacturing technologies, including digital production, automation, and precision forming. By aligning additive manufacturing with wider industrial solutions, Formnext Asia Shenzhen fosters innovation across the entire production workflow—accelerating the transformation of China’s manufacturing landscape.

Returning to Formnext Asia Shenzhen, 3D Printing Industry will report from event. More information is available here.

Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Photo by Michael Petch.

AM Ceramics – 21st & 22nd October 2025

At AM Ceramics 2025 in Vienna, the world’s foremost experts in ceramic 3D printing will gather once again to share cutting-edge developments and fresh perspectives. From contract manufacturers and pioneering researchers to major industry innovators, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the leading minds shaping the future of ceramics.

Discover the latest advancements in serial production and industrial applications, and explore groundbreaking achievements in medical and dental 3D printed ceramics.

Speakers include representatives from CERN, ASTM, Lithoz, and 3D Printing Industry.

More information and tickets are available here.

Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026 – 24th to 26th February 2026

Looking further ahead, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) returns to New York. AMS is an in-person business conference that unites global stakeholders across the AM ecosystem, from startups and investors to industry leaders and innovators.

Speakers from Materialise, Cantor Fitzgerald, AM Ventures, and 3D Printing Industry will join the three days of high-impact panels, keynotes, and focused discussions on the most pressing issues shaping the future of AM.

With a curated, face-to-face format, AMS provides unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal-making, and strategic insight.

Register for Additive Manufacturing Strategies here.

Upcoming 3D Printing Events

Featured image shows Formnext Shenzhen. Photo by Michael Petch.