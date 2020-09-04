3D printing events guide for September featuring 3YOURMIND, Creality, BCN3D, BASF and more 

Introducing 3D Printing Industry’s monthly 3D printing events guide. Our summary of the latest 3D printing events features additive manufacturing summits, 3D printing workshops, online training courses, and digital webinars.

Are you organizing an event? It’s free to add your 3D printing event to our online guide. Simply access the 3D Printing Industry events website, select a date, and click “add your event”.

This month 3D printing events feature 3YOURMIND, NeoMetrix, Creality, BCN3D, BASF, EIT Health, and more, so read on for more information.

3D Printing events for the week starting September 14th

3D scanning service provider NeoMetrix is holding its Virtual Trade Show and Open House event on September 15th 2020. Running for one day only, the livestream will consist of four main sessions that focus on helping users to get the most out of their 3D printing and scanning technologies.

The event’s tutorials are set to cover reverse engineering and 3D printing replacement parts, and identifying the correct printing materials and scanning technology. Attendees will also be treated to an in-depth look at Creaform’s latest 3D scanner: the Metrascan Black. The online workshops will be live from 10am to 3pm.

On September 17th, Spanish 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D Technologies will be holding its “Innovation is in the making” launch event. Having developed a new product range over the last few months, BCN3D is finally ready to unveil its “biggest product release ever.” Scheduled for 15:00 CEST, the 45 minute interactive presentation will give attendees an exclusive first look at the firm’s 2020 product lineup.

The virtual summit is also set to provide guests with an insight into the firm’s joint materials portfolio with chemical partner BASF, as well as other product developments.

Visit the 3D Printing Events guide for more information.

3D Printing events for the week starting September 21st

SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital is beginning an innovative image processing and 3D printing course on September 21st. Named “Expert 3D,” the project is an international collaboration between eight public and private institutions, financed by EIT Health. Lasting for six to eight weeks, the program is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the knowledge needed to use new imaging technologies for patient diagnosis.

Thirty multidisciplinary instructors, with years of experience in medical post-processing and 3D printing, will be on hand to train participants in a range of 3D imaging techniques. The course is marketed as the first to target trainees from a range of healthcare professions, although prior knowledge of imaging is said to be advantageous. Training will mostly take place online, but two weeks will need to be conducted in person, at one of the participating universities.

The eighth edition of the RM Forum is set to take place from September 23-24 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show will be an online-only event, focusing on the theme of “Additive in Progress.” The exhibition is being held to discuss issues preventing the broader integration of 3D printing within the aerospace, energy, oil and gas, automotive and medical fields.

Broadly, the convention will be split into two main sections: the convention and the exhibition area. Within the convention zone, 3D printing companies will present their latest product releases, followed by a round table discussion of their potential applications. The exhibition area meanwhile, is set to showcase numerous innovative new 3D printed products and companies via virtual booths.

Additive manufacturing software, certifications, cost analysis, and the experiences of service providers and new adopters, will all be explored during the two-day virtual conference. The event is primarily aimed at industry professionals, but registration is open to all interested parties.

On September 25th, the 3D Friday Talk Show will be taking place, hosted by 3D Printing Industry’s Editor-in-chief Michael Petch.

The 3D Friday Talk Show is held on the last Friday of each month, and each episode aims to dig into the reality of 3D printing by examining one topic in great detail. In this installment, the subject of discussion will be digitalization and on-demand spare parts within the oil & gas industry.

To register see the 3D Printing Events page.

Additive manufacturing industry professionals can register for 3D printing events, webinars, and workshops via our 3D printing events guide website. 3D Printing Industry’s events guide is updated every week, but if we do miss something, please add 3D printing events via our dedicated website.

Nominations for the 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards are still open, let us know who is leading the industry now.

The fourth edition of the 3D Printing Industry Awards Trophy Design Competition is now underway. Enter your design for the chance to win a CraftBot Flow 3D printer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter or liking our page on Facebook.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows a 3D printed heart model that was produced as part of the Expert 3D online training course. Image via EIT Health.