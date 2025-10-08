3D Printing Brings Classroom Innovation To The Global Stage

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register today for AMA: Healthcare 2025.

Students from Australia’s The Nature School in Port Macquarie have developed a 3D printed prosthetic hand that will represent the country at the Be the Change Summit in Japan.

Led by 13-year-old student Lois Agnello and guided by science and technology teacher Lloyd Godson, the project began as a classroom initiative and has been recognized internationally as an example of student-driven innovation, according to a news report.

Born with part of her left hand missing, Lois proposed the idea of designing a functional prosthetic using the school’s 3D printer. With support from her teacher and classmates, she began researching open-source prosthetic designs provided by Australian charity Free 3D Hands. The group’s aim was to create a simple, affordable, and effective hand using accessible technology.

“They were very enthusiastic in being a part of the brainstorming process in regard to what we might be able to improve in the next design,” Founder Mat Bowtell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The first 3D printed hand produced by Lois, her teacher and her fellow students. Photo via ABC Mid North Coast.

Innovation begins in the classroom

Over three months, the students dedicated their lunchtimes to developing the first prototype. They experimented with different materials and mechanical systems, learning to operate 3D printing equipment and problem-solve as they refined their design. The result was a plastic hand that used upper-arm movement to control its grip, successfully demonstrating the potential of low-cost assistive devices.

Following the initial success, the team continued to collaborate with Free 3D Hands to improve the design. Each new version offered better flexibility, durability, and comfort, reflecting the students’ growing technical understanding and attention to user needs. The ongoing project also introduced students to real-world engineering applications and inclusive design principles.

This shows how open-source 3D printing is making prosthetic development more accessible. Using free designs from Free 3D Hands, students with no engineering experience created a functional assistive device, proving that 3D printing enables anyone to innovate and solve practical problems without costly equipment.

The initiative’s success led to its selection for the Be the Change Summit in Tokyo, a global event where young leaders present projects addressing issues such as accessibility, inequality, and sustainability. Lois will present the team’s work, showcasing how open-source technology and collaboration can make assistive devices more widely available.

Teacher Lloyd Godson said the project demonstrated how student curiosity and teamwork can lead to meaningful outcomes. With continued support from Mat Bowtell and his team, the students plan to keep improving the design to make future versions more comfortable and practical for everyday use.

Lois and her classmates are developing more 3D printed hands. Photo via ABC Mid North Coast.

3D printing the future of prosthetics

From an evidence-based perspective, 3D printing has shifted prosthetics from a specialist industry to a participatory movement. While it won’t replace all conventional prosthetics, it’s already redefining what’s possible, making the technology more personal, affordable, and inclusive than ever before.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Florida Atlantic University, and the University of Illinois Chicago developed a 3D printed hybrid prosthetic hand designed to feel and function more like a real one. The team combined the flexibility of soft robotics with the strength of rigid materials, allowing the hand to handle everything from a fragile cup to a heavy bottle.

Its fingertips featured three sensor layers, inspired by human skin, that detected pressure and vibration through piezoresistive and piezoelectric materials. Using neuromorphic signal processing, the hand “understood” textures with 98.38% accuracy and recognized 15 everyday objects with nearly 99.7% accuracy, showing just how close technology is getting to recreating the human sense of touch.

French non-profit My Human Kit worked with Sculpteo to design and produce the Bionicohand, an open-source bionic prosthetic. Developed by Nicolas Huchet, a forearm amputee and Co-Founder of the organization, the device was created using Multi Jet Fusion with Nylon PA12, resulting in a lightweight yet durable structure.

The Bionicohand was customized to individual users’ anatomy and functionality needs, offering modular components that allowed quick hand changes without rewiring. Having applied SLA resin printing, the team improved watertightness in related assistive devices, advancing the reliability and accessibility of personalized prosthetic solutions.

Featured image shows Lois can do anything using her 3D printed hand. Photo via ABC Mid North Coast.