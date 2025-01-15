3D Printing Bolsters Tank Production Amid New UK Investments

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) is leveraging additive manufacturing to produce next-generation military equipment in Britain.

RBSL makes Boxer armored vehicles and the Challenger 3, the British Army’s latest Main Battle Tank, at its Hadley Castle Works Factory in Telford. The joint venture between the UK’s BAE Systems and Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall has attracted over £56 million for defense manufacturing in the region.

In a recent visit to the site, Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement, held a consultation as part of the Government’s new Defense Industrial Strategy. This initiative seeks to ensure the UK’s defense sector remains innovative, resilient, and competitive. She stated that “Telford is at the heart of UK defence,” adding “The Government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy will drive economic growth, boost British jobs, and strengthen national security.”

A £950 million Challenger 3 contract has already created nearly 300 highly skilled across RBSL’s facilities in Telford, Dorset, Bristol, and Newcastle. Now, a £5 billion investment will see the company equip UK forces with 148 Challenger 3 tanks and 623 Boxer vehicles, set to be in service by 2030.

Additive manufacturing is playing a critical role in this manufacturing effort. According to a Rheinmetall spokesperson, 3D printers are used extensively in Challenger 3 and Boxer production lines, as well as for RBSL’s In-Service Support (ISS) programs.

Maria Eagle MP at RBSL Telford. Photo via Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land.

3D printing military vehicles at RBSL

RBSL calls the Boxer armored personnel carrier a “Made in Britain” product, strengthening the UK’s domestic military supply chain. This nationwide production effort, delivered under the UK Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Programme, has reportedly created 4,000 highly skilled jobs in engineering, development, and complex systems integration.

In addition to the Boxer, RBSL is leading the end-to-end production of the Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank, unveiled during the 2024 Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) event in Millbrook. Assembly, integration, and testing stages are conducted in-house by the defense manufacturer, enhancing lethality and operational readiness for British Forces.

“Through programmes like Boxer and Challenger 3, RBSL is committed to providing sovereign capability for the UK, supporting the British Army, and investing in the workforce of tomorrow through our apprenticeship and graduate schemes,” commented Will Gibby, Managing Director of RBSL.

Additive manufacturing has been key to the joint venture’s operations. The Rheinmetall spokesperson told 3D Printing Industry that the German firm has actively leveraged the technology since purchasing its first Stratasys system in 2014. This was initially used in prototyping, trial fitment of parts, and for visualization purposes.

Since launching in 2019, RBSL has purchased additional 3D printers to support its business operations. For instance, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) is being leveraged to 3D print several production parts on the Challenger 3.

Additionally, the company “is looking into AM for supporting production where applicable” in the Boxer program. It was announced last year that RBSL collaborated with European defense manufacturer MBDA to produce a ‘Brimstone Overwatch Mission Module’ for the armored vehicle. 3D printing was used alongside conventional manufacturing to construct the missile system demonstrator in just ten weeks.

BAE and Rheinmetall’s joint venture is also collaborating with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Project TAMPA through its ISS program. Alongside partners like Babcock and Thales, RBSL is exploring how 3D printing can be used to produce metal spare parts for armored vehicles. Fabricating these components near the front lines is expected to drive down lead times while improving the availability of difficult-to-source obsolete components.

The defense manufacturer has already been awarded contracts on Spiral 1 (non-safety critical parts) and Spiral 2 (safety-critical parts) of the project. This has seen 3D printed spares fitted to Panther, Warrior, Challenger 2, and Titan vehicles. These parts are reportedly produced by RBSL’s supply chain, with the company leading the specification, design, analysis, quality, testing, trials, and qualification stages. According to Rheinmetall, TAMPA will eventually achieve full certification of parts “for incorporation into the Build Standard.”

Challenger 3 tank. Photo via Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land.

Additive manufacturing bolsters defense production

As global shipping challenges and geopolitical developments threaten supply chains, efforts to create domestic, sovereign military manufacturing capabilities are accelerating. This is particularly evident in the US, where the Department of Defense (DoD) leverages additive manufacturing to address missile inventory shortages.

Colorado-based rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major has received substantial Pentagon funding to scale its production of 3D printed solid rocket motors. Last year, the firm signed a contract with the US Navy to design, manufacture, and test a new design for the Mk 104 dual rocket motor, which powers the SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 missiles. The Navy and Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) later provided an additional $12.5 million to scale SRM production with its Lynx 3D printing technology.

The US DoD is also investing substantial capital to strengthen its submarine industrial base with metal 3D printing. Earlier this month, Australian large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) specialist AML3D 3D printed prototype tailpiece components for the US Navy’s nuclear submarine program.

Delivered through the trilateral AUKUS partnership, these Copper-Nickel parts will undergo testing before being installed on a Virginia-Class nuclear submarine for in-service trials later this year. According to AML3D, the tailpiece prototypes were manufactured in under five weeks, significantly faster than the 17-month lead time required by conventional manufacturing methods.

Featured image shows a Challenger 3 tank.