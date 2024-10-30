3D Printing Advances Affordable Housing Through SCI and CyBe Partnership

Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an an Ohio-based firm, is set to transform the state’s construction industry by implementing 3D concrete printing for residential projects. Utilizing advanced machinery from Dutch company CyBe Construction, renowned for its expertise in 3D printing hardware and software, SCI aims to produce homes that are not only faster and more affordable but also environmentally sustainable.

Integrating 3D printed wall elements into traditional building practices, the company significantly cuts down on both labor and material costs. A recent project showcased the efficiency of this method: a 1,300-square-foot home was erected in eight days, with all 17 wall components printed in just twenty hours. This approach not only accelerates the construction timeline but also minimizes waste, aligning with sustainability goals by reducing the environmental footprint of building processes.

The foundation and walls of the 1,300 sq. ft. home printed in 24 hours. Photo via CyBe Construction & Sustainable Concrete Innovations.



John Smoll, COO of SCI, emphasized the company’s mission to make homeownership accessible. “Increasing the housing supply is crucial to lowering costs. By ensuring that production exceeds demand, we can prevent price inflation and make homes more affordable for first-time buyers,” he explained. To further support affordability, the firm offers innovative financing options, including forgivable loans for down payments, which help new homeowners enter the market without excessive financial burden.

Building on their Ohio foundation, the company is set to initiate projects in Indiana and Michigan. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance community livability through innovative construction. By developing proprietary materials, SCI aims to further reduce costs and improve the sustainability of their 3D printed structures. The company also plans to feature live-streamed updates of their construction projects on their website, providing transparency and public engagement in their housing developments.

The SCI and CyBe teams. Photo viaPhoto via CyBe Construction & Sustainable Concrete Innovations.

Low-Carbon and Sustainable 3D Printing in Construction

In the UK, Balfour Beatty and materials specialist Versarien are collaborating to develop low-carbon, graphene-infused 3D printable mortars for construction. Their partnership aims to enhance construction durability and efficiency while reducing environmental impact by establishing a local supply chain and introducing materials with improved resilience and cost-effectiveness. These materials are expected to be evaluated in real-world applications by Balfour Beatty’s Highways division, marking a shift towards more sustainable, high-performance alternatives in large-scale civil projects

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund has joined forces with 14Trees to advance eco-friendly infrastructure using additive manufacturing. 14Trees, backed by founding investors Holcim and British International Investment, uses proprietary 3D printing technology to build low-carbon facilities, including homes and public buildings. This strategic investment aims to deploy sustainable 3D printed materials and processes for data centers and utilities, contributing to Amazon’s larger goal of developing low-emission infrastructure.

A render of the front of one of the 3D printed houses. Image via 14Trees.

