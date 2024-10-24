3D Printing Aboard USS San Diego Enhances Operational Readiness

The U.S. Navy has successfully integrated ADDiTEC’s ElemX 3D printer, utilizing Liquid Metal Jetting (LMJ) technology, aboard the USS San Diego. This deployment marks the first instance of high-strength aluminum alloy parts, specifically Al-6061, being 3D printed afloat. Sailors operated the containerized ElemX system under maritime conditions, producing essential components that met rigorous quality and performance standards. This achievement demonstrates the printer’s ability to function effectively in the challenging environment of an active naval vessel, paving the way for broader adoption of additive manufacturing in naval operations.

ADDiTEC, a leader in additive manufacturing solutions, developed the ElemX printer specifically to address the rigorous demands of naval operations. The printer’s compact design includes essential components such as a chiller and slicing software, requiring minimal additional equipment from the user. With a build volume of 300 mm x 300 mm x 120 mm and a maximum build rate of 0.5 pounds per hour, the ElemX can rapidly produce components with dimensional accuracy suitable for mission-critical applications.

Brian Mathews, CEO of ADDiTEC, stated, “We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our 3D printing technologies meet the specific needs of maritime operations, continuously enhancing their reliability and efficiency to be fully mission-ready for any operational demands. Seeing our efforts come to fruition with the successful printing of functional parts at sea is incredibly rewarding.”



Mathews emphasized the ongoing collaboration with the Navy: “We remain dedicated to advancing LMJ technology within our innovative new Hybrid Series, which seamlessly integrates both additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities into a single machine.” This partnership highlights ADDiTEC’s commitment to supporting the Navy’s maintenance and logistics through cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

3D printed aluminum parts, fabricated using Liquid Metal Jetting technology during operations aboard the USS San Diego. Photo via ADDiTEC.

Broader Military Integration of Additive Manufacturing

During the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii, the U.S Navy deployed metal and polymer 3D printers, including SPEE3D’s XSPEE3D cold spray system and Snowbird Technologies‘ SAMM Tech hybrid Directed Energy Deposition (DED) manufacturing system. These deployments aimed to reduce the delivery time of critical parts from days to hours, addressing readiness challenges by enabling rapid, on-site fabrication of essential components.



In May 2024, SPEE3D participated in the Navy’s inaugural Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) at Pearl Harbor. The company’s XSPEE3D and SPEE3Dcell Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing systems were utilized to 3D print crucial metal parts in a simulated naval damage scenario. Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D, noted, “Our participation in the SALVEX exercise demonstrates the robustness and adaptability of our additive manufacturing solutions, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of naval applications.” This exercise showcased the potential of cold spray technology to produce large metal parts quickly without the need for lasers or inert gases.

Navy Lt. Joel Hunter and the XSPEE3D 3D printer. Photo via Wyatt Olson/Stars and Stripes.

Featured images show the USS San Diego (LPD-22) equipped with ADDiTEC’s ElemX 3D printer, aluminum parts printed using Liquid Metal Jetting technology and Navy Lt. Joel Hunter and the XSPEE3D 3D printer. Photos via ADDiTECH and Wyatt Olson/Stars and Stripes.