3D Printer Simulator Emulates FDM 3D Printing Workflows

5minlab, a software development studio, has released a standalone simulator that emulates fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing workflows in a detailed, interactive environment. 3D Printer Simulator, available at Itch.io, enables users to handle every stage of the process—from slicing a digital model to observing each layer’s deposition—without using physical materials.

Users interact with a virtual printer that mirrors the mechanics of a real Ender 3 system. The simulation reproduces nozzle movement, retraction, filament flow rate, Bowden pressure lag, and other variables. It also allows users to load pre-sliced G-code or generate slices within the application. A free-roaming camera and adjustable lighting help visualize individual print layers, while a transparency toggle for the nozzle offers better clarity. The environment is set in a realistic warehouse-style workspace to simulate an actual workshop setting.

A virtual model of the popular 3D Benchy is rendered in real time. Image via 5minlab.

Parameters include support for modifying print speed, skipping forward in time, and reproducing physical artifacts such as layer lines and stringing. The tool also models geometry-specific behavior including visible seam buildup and retraction effects. While it currently supports G-code from common slicers such as Ultimaker Cura and OrcaSlicer, the developer has addressed compatibility issues with Klipper-specific macros and relative extrusion commands, which were resolved in a recent patch.

Future updates are expected to expand available printer types to include CoreXY, delta, and inverted configurations, along with support for dual-extrusion and multi-color printing. The developer also expressed interest in simulating more advanced variables, such as pressure advance, input shaping, resonance, and the effects of hardware geometry on print performance. Concepts like non-planar slicing visualization and spaghetti print simulation are being explored as part of the long-term roadmap.

System requirements include a 9th-generation Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 3000-series processor, 8 GB of memory, and a dedicated GPU with ray tracing support. The simulator was built using Unreal Engine, with real-time ray tracing enabled. According to the developer, the reliance on hardware-accelerated ray tracing such as that available on NVIDIA’s RTX 1660 or AMD’s RX 6000-series is due to the unoptimized use of lighting and rendering assets.3D Printer Simulator is distributed as a ZIP file and requires users to unpack and execute the application manually. Features also include the ability to capture time-lapse renderings and export builds in GLTF format for further visualization or animation use.

3D Printer Simulator offers various perspectives on nozzle motion, print geometry, and extrusion behavior. Image via 5minlab.

Virtualization of 3D Content Creation Accelerates

Tencent’s recent release of Hunyuan3D 2.0 reflects a shift toward end-to-end digital asset generation. The platform separates geometry and texture pipelines via Hunyuan3D-DiT and Hunyuan3D-Paint to produce 3D models with improved alignment between inputs and outputs. With support for low-polygon stylization and rigging through Hunyuan3D-Studio, the toolset aims to streamline animation, prototyping, and potentially even additive manufacturing. Although not explicitly designed for 3D printing, its open framework and ability to export usable geometry raise the possibility of adaptation for desktop or industrial printing workflows.

Roblox Corporation has taken a parallel step with the release of Cube 3D, a generative model that turns natural language prompts into structured, engine-ready 3D meshes. Trained on native assets from the Roblox ecosystem, the model predicts object geometry token by token using an autoregressive transformer architecture. Though currently focused on in-game content, the open-source nature of Cube 3D, coupled with its mesh-first generation approach, signals new potential for AI-assisted design tools beyond entertainment, with future updates are expected to support scene-level generation and multimodal prompts.

Prompt: A red buggy with knobby tires. Image via Roblox.

AMAA 2025 is here. One event. Countless insights. Secure your space now.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows a virtual model of the popular 3D Benchy is rendered in real time. Image via 5minlab.