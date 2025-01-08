3D Printer Nuclear Submarine Components from AML3D Delivered to US Navy

Australian large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) specialist AML3D has delivered 3D printed prototype tailpiece components for the US Navy’s Virginia Class nuclear submarine program as part of the trilateral AUKUS partnership.

The Copper-Nickel components, valued at approximately A$156,000, will undergo testing before being installed on a Virginia-Class nuclear submarine for in-service trials later this year. AML3D manufactured these submarine parts in less than five weeks, a significant improvement over the 17-month lead time required by conventional manufacturing methods.

The company asserts that its metal additive manufacturing technology is key to building a strong trilateral AUKUS supply chain in partnership with Australia’s allies, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The three nations signed the AUKUS military alliance in 2021. Initially focused on helping Australia develop its first nuclear-powered submarines, AUKUS now extends to hypersonic missiles and other warfighting technologies.

AML3D’s latest delivery builds on two years of collaboration with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to support the US Navy’s submarine industrial base. Through its US ‘Scale Up’ strategy, AML3D acquires US defense contracts to address supply chain challenges with 3D printing. The company is working to become a point-of-need additive manufacturing solution through its ARCEMY WAAM technology.

“Production of a U.S. Virginia-Class Submarine component in Australia is a great example that AUKUS is happening now, and demonstrates our commitment toward supporting expansion of the trilateral industrial base,” commented Richard Marles, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence. He added, “Australia’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine Program and the AUKUS partnership will provide incredible opportunities for Australia’s industry, and these opportunities have already started.”

A US Navy Virginia Class submarine. Photo via the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

AML3D bolsters US submarine industrial base

According to AML3D, the company’s additive manufacturing technology is delivering a “step change” in production efficiency and quality for the US Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base. Through ‘Scale Up,’ the Australian 3D printer manufacturer has partnered with BlueForge Alliance and the Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program to meet material readiness needs and address supply chain challenges.

‘Scale Up’ has reportedly delivered over A$16 million of metal 3D printing orders since launching in 2023. That year, AML3D secured a USD$0.6 million prototype Nickel-Aluminium-Bronze component order. The 1-tonne 3D printed submarine part was produced using the company’s ARCEMY technology in 22-24 weeks. Earlier in 2023, AML3D announced the sale of a large-scale, industrial ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 3D printer to assist the US Navy’s efforts to integrate WAAM technology and accelerate its adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques.

Last year, another X-Edition 6700 was integrated into the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) in Danville, Virginia. Worth A$1.1 million, the WAAM 3D printer continued AML3D’s efforts to address US DoD supply chain challenges with its metal additive manufacturing technology.

Admiral Jonathan Rucker, head of the US Program Executive Office Attack Submarines, highlighted AML3D’s contribution to US Navy efforts ahead of the Submarine League Conference in November 2024. He revealed he had been personally asked for formal approval on one of AML3D’s engineering drawings.

“Collaboration in this space is critical to our ability to build and sustain Virginia Class submarines now and for the next many decades,” commented Rucker. “Through partnerships like the one with AML3D, we are creating resiliency and robustness domestically as well as in critical areas of Naval operation.”

ALM3D CEO Sean Ebert stated that, through its work with the US Navy, the company has “created a successful model that includes cross-continental coordination, information sharing, and the deployment of our ARCEMY advanced 3D metal printing technology across a network of U.S. defense industry and academic experts.” He also pointed to the completion of several alloy testing and characterization programs including Copper-Nickel, which allows the company to supply components to the US Nuclear submarine program.

Inside an ARCEMY metal 3D printing system. Photo via AML3D.

3D printing enhances US warfighting capabilities

Away from AML3D, the US Navy has turned to other 3D printing companies to help address its supply chain challenges. Last year, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) selected Velo3D’s fully integrated metal 3D printing system to support the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

The solution features Velo3D’s Sapphire XC large format 3D printer calibrated for stainless steel 415. This system is being operated by materials company ATI, at its newly established additive manufacturing facility located outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida. By integrating this large-format metal 3D printing technology, BPMI and ATI hope to improve the production process for critical nuclear submarine components. Additive manufacturing will be used to manufacture parts previously made using casting, reducing lead times and optimizing the supply chain.

Elsewhere, last year saw the US Navy leverage additive manufactring technology during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii, the world’s largest international series of naval drills. The technology included an XSPEE3D cold spray 3D printer from SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system. The trial sought to reduce the delivery time of critical parts from days to hours through a “cradle-to-grave” manufacturing approach.

