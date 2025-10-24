3D Printed Shelters Support Desert Restoration in Inner Mongolia

In Inner Mongolia’s Tengger Desert, a modular 3D printed shelter called Desert Ark, developed by creative agency designRESERVE, provides housing for volunteer rangers working on desert restoration projects. The structure combines prefabricated 3D printed units with off-grid systems, supporting operations in extreme temperatures and challenging conditions.

“As China’s first 3D concrete printed structure in a desert environment, the project not only supports ecological restoration in Inner Mongolia, but also serves as an architectural prototype for future extraterrestrial habitats,” reads the Desert Ark project description.

Desert Ark. Image via designRESERVE.

3D Printing Meets Extreme Conditions

Desert Ark consists of nine modular units—including a shower, kitchen, and dining area—arranged around a 150-square-meter circular foundation made of crushed stone, concrete canvas, and plastic pallets reinforced with steel. This layout creates a central communal space that provides shelter and encourages interaction among residents.

The shelters are 3D printed using sand-based material and robotic construction technology. Their wavy exterior design helps them withstand desert winds, while the layered texture allows the structures to blend into the environment. Insulated walls help maintain comfort in temperatures ranging from -30°C in winter to 45°C in summer.

Prefabricated in Wuxi, China and divided into sections for easier transport, the modules were delivered by truck and assembled on-site in two days with assistance from local herders. The shelters sit directly on sand, can be relocated, and include a retractable canopy, solar panels, and water systems for off-grid functionality.

Shower and Kitchen in the Desert Ark. Image via designRESERVE.

3D Printed Houses Around the World

In Western Australia, Contec has introduced concrete 3D printing with the construction of a two-story house in the Perth suburb of Tapping. The project, carried out with a robotic printer supplied by Dutch firm CyBe Construction, marked the state’s first multi-story 3D printed building. Contec’s team, trained over two weeks, printed 15 walls of the 155-square-meter home in just 10.5 hours of active printing. The second floor was completed in 18 hours of printing, demonstrating significant time savings compared to conventional methods. Founder Mark D’Alessandro noted that the approach directly addresses labor shortages and cost pressures facing Australia’s housing market. The company plans to expand its fleet of printers by 2025 to cover a broader range of residential and commercial projects across the region.

In the United States, ICON, a Texas-based construction 3D printing company, has begun selling one-bedroom houses in Austin’s Mueller community through the Mueller Affordable Homes Program. Each residence measures around 650 square feet and is priced from $195,000, considerably lower than other 3D printed houses in the same neighborhood that can exceed $1.3 million. Built with ICON’s CarbonX material for thermal efficiency, the homes form part of a development that will eventually include larger two- and three-bedroom units. Managed by the nonprofit Mueller Foundation, the program reserves 25 percent of neighborhood housing for income-qualified buyers, targeting households earning up to 80 percent of the area’s median family income.

