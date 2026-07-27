3D Printed Garment Is Built From Skin Data, Not a Size Chart

Designer Laura Civetti wants clothing to stop being something the body simply wears and start being something it collaborates with. Her latest project, Adaptive System, is a “data-driven clothing research methodology” that folds physiological and biomechanical data, sweating, posture, skin sensitivity, curvature, sun exposure, into the design of a garment, then reproduces the result with 3D printing.

“Clothing is no longer something that covers the body, but something that coexists with it,” Civetti says.

Adaptive System. Image via Laura Civetti.

Reading the body into the garment

Working with fellow researcher Juan Daniel Cabrera Cobo, Civetti built a proof-of-concept algorithm that converts a wearer’s body data directly into design decisions. As she puts it, tools already exist for specific problems, materials tuned to particular skin conditions, devices built for particular physiological needs, but “there is currently no unified design methodology capable of translating multi-parametric body data into design decisions.”

Adaptive System is the pair’s attempt at that missing framework: it combines color mapping with computational design to select materials and geometries from the data, which can then be 3D printed.

The proof-of-concept, produced with Stratasys, is a layered, latticed top whose structure is tuned to a color-coded map of simulated physiological data: curvature shown in black and white, sun exposure in blue, sweat in yellow and orange. It’s not a piece anyone will wear to run errands, but that’s beside the point, it’s a demonstration of a design logic, not a finished product.

“The proposed methodology contributes to a more body-centred approach to fashion design by integrating physiological, biomechanical, and aesthetic requirements into a single computational workflow,” Civetti writes.

Personalization as a strategy against fashion’s overproduction problem

Civetti’s own framing for why this matters goes beyond fit and aesthetics: “The framework may support more sustainable production models, as increased personalization could help reduce overproduction, excess inventory, and material waste, challenges that remain significant within the fashion industry.”

That’s a strategic bet as much as a design one, that garments built to an individual’s data, rather than to a standardized size run, don’t need to be produced in bulk and hope enough of them sell.

Adaptive System. Image via Laura Civetti.

From body data to design decisions

What Civetti and Cabrera Cobo built is, at its core, a translation layer: an algorithm that takes physiological inputs and outputs concrete choices about where a garment should be denser, thinner, rigid, or open, without a human designer manually deciding each of those trade-offs. That’s the gap Civetti says doesn’t yet have a standard solution: plenty of tools exist for individual physiological problems, but no shared methodology for turning many kinds of body data into one coherent design at once.

Fashion has already tested pieces of this idea. For Balenciaga‘s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, creative director Demna Gvasalia took 3D scans of his models’ bodies and used them to digitally tailor the jackets directly from that data, collapsing the construction down to just two seams, at the side and the armhole, a design decision the scan data made possible rather than one a pattern-maker sketched by hand.

Dutch designer Iris van Herpen has pushed a related idea further with her “Data Dust” technique, in which pieces are laser-cut according to computational algorithms that generate the parametric pattern itself, letting the algorithm decide the geometry rather than applying it after the fact.

Both examples still start from a single input, a body scan, a parametric rule, rather than the multi-parametric mix of physiological data Civetti is trying to fold into one workflow. That’s the difference she’s pointing at: fashion has plenty of algorithms that generate one kind of design decision from one kind of data. What doesn’t yet exist, in her telling, is one that takes many kinds of body data at once and lets them shape a single garment together.

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Featured image shows Adaptive System. Image via Laura Civetti.